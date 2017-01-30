AbbVie Reports Q4, Projects 2017, Concludes Life Is Good; Is It?

This article goes through several key considerations in valuing ABBV and finds it interesting as a potentially undervalued stock with a seemingly secure dividend above 4%.

I make little of a "miss" that was foreshadowed by JNJ's Imbruvica sales results and expected severe weakness in HCV sales in the US.

Background

Spun off from the venerable Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) trades at a lower P/E and higher dividend yield than almost every electric or natural gas utility (NYSEARCA:XLU) in the US. Yet ABBV is a leader in what I view as a secular growth area, biotechnology as well as general pharmaceuticals. In contrast, the prospect of continually improving solar energy generation along with possibly much improved storage of the energy generated by that or other on-site-produced energy may turn centralized energy production and distribution business models into true no-growth or even negative-growth businesses.

Thus, one part of my newly positive view of ABBV relates to its 4.2% current dividend yield as justifying having bought it as a bond substitute.

The other part relates to the company's potential for long-term growth, noting the issues with upcoming patent expirations for its flagship product Humira.

If the moderate growth hypothesis is correct, then the basic total return cash potential to investors is 4.2% + 3-5% CAGR dividend growth (very likely front-loaded over the next few years). Translated, then if 4.2% remains the stock's yield, then the price would increase 3-5% on a CAGR basis over time (not necessarily front-loaded as traders grew ever warier over the Humira biosimilar threats in the EU and then the US).

That alone would suggest a total return around 8% on a CAGR basis for some years to come, which I find attractive for a high-quality company.

However, I do think that it's reasonable to speculate that, as soon as this year, the stock may be re-rated down to a more utility-like dividend yield of 3.5%, which would imply a trading price of $72.

If this thinking is accurate, then ABBV may be interesting both as a buy-and-hold vehicle; a trading vehicle for tax-deferred accounts; or as part of an options strategy such as a buy-write call strategy, a put-selling strategy, or perhaps a spread product.

Interestingly, as I was completing this article, I see that Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is out with a review this morning titled, AbbVie Looks Undervalued. MORN says that despite thinking that biosimilars will launch in the US in 2018, which ABBV stoutly disputes. I claim no special expertise on this issue but am not disinclined to argue with ABBV here, given that it has been saying that its method of use patents on Humira do not begin to expire until 2022. Patent litigation is lengthy with uncertain results, and the costs to a losing challenger can far exceed the financial upside. Thus, I found it interesting that even with a bearish opinion on Humira and biosimilars, MORN still thinks that ABBV is undervalued.

This is my first full article devoted to such a well-known name, so I'll begin with a brief overview of ABBV from a stock market perspective.

What makes ABBV tick?

ABBV has one of my favorite pharmaceutical business models.

It is a strong marketing company with a strong clinical research department that appears to interact well with the marketers. Based on its marketed and lead pipeline products, it is much more oriented in those areas than in basic science.

This is similar to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) business model, though PFE has stronger basic science research now. However, my sense is that ABBV is executing at a high level of efficiency, perhaps higher than that of PFE; and ABBV's deals lately look very strong to me.

So ABBV looks like a bottom-line-focused company at a low P/E with limited basic science risks and strong business skills. Ultimately, the final analysis turns on business skills, and I'm impressed that one can buy ABBV at its prospectively very low GAAP P/E based on predictable 2018-9 EPS given its overall savvy.

Next, a review of Q4 and full year 2016.

ABBV has a growth year, even as Viekira for HCV, others fade sharply

By now, most readers have had a chance to review ABBV's Q4 and full-year press release. YoY, EPS were down in Q4, while sales and operating profits were up. The difference was largely related to a one-time tax charge and secondarily to an additional $90M in net interest expense. Presumably, those deltas will reverse (tax expense) and stabilize or possibly begin to reverse (net interest expense) this year. With those included, GAAP EPS were $0.85 vs. $0.92. However, GAAP to GAAP, EPS rose to $3.63 from $3.13. There were "special" factors each year. ABBV's presentation of non-GAAP EPS, what it calls adjusted diluted earnings per share, were up YoY in Q4 from $1.13 to $1.20 and full year from $4.29 to $4.82.

Using GAAP, the TTM P/E is 16.5X at Friday's closing price of $60; the non-GAAP P/E is 12.4X.

The balance sheet was not presented.

There were lots of moving parts, with Viekira falling off severely in Q4 in the US due to competition probably mostly from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) as well as from Merck (NYSE:MRK). Some of the older drugs slid in sales. The major growth driver was Humira; the secondary growth driver was Imbruvica; more on those below. Other growth drivers were the old mainstay Creon as well as a new formulation for Parkinson's Duodopa. I'll discuss those as part of a grouping below. The press release gives the various details; in the interests of advancing my cautiously bullish posture on ABBV, I'm going to omit a cut-and-paste of any of it.

The large difference between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers merits discussion before going through a valuation exercise on this stock.

The importance of thinking about GAAP versus non-GAAP accounting for ABBV

At a price of $60 and 1.623B diluted shares, ABBV has a market cap of $97.4B. However, based on the Q3 balance sheet, the enterprise value, taking note of $45B in intangibles plus goodwill and $37B in long-term debt, is more like $127B.

If one wants to perform analysis looking at earnings, does one use GAAP? If so, all the intangible assets (including what's classified as goodwill) eventually turn into GAAP earnings, and that which is amortized over time is done so. If so, then the present value of future earnings needs to exceed $97B to make ABBV investable here. If one uses non-GAAP, then one can look at the $127B number as the number to reach and can ignore "non-cash" charges such as amortization. These, of course, reflect prior cash outlays that in ABBV's case basically are reflected in long-term debt obligations that give lenders claims on large parts of future cash flows or assets themselves.

One of the better aspects of ABBV's non-GAAP presentation is that there have been minimal "restructuring" charges, which involve cash outlays at the time, not prior outlays of cash that were not charged against earnings as generally occurs when debt is incurred.

ABBV presents its forward guidance in non-GAAP terms.

Its guidance for this year is for non-GAAP EPS around $5.50 and about $0.89 of specified items, suggesting guidance for GAAP EPS around $4.60.

For people thinking about non-GAAP P/E as cheap, note that per the 2015 10-K, p.46 lays out an outline of the schedule of debt repayments, as well as interest costs. Many billions of dollars are coming due each year right around now.

An advantage of using traditional GAAP is that it adjusts for you all the changing amortization amounts. An advantage of using non-GAAP is that one can think of gross cash flows and compare that to the enterprise value.

Next, I will discuss the three ways I segment the values inherent in ABBV. First and most important are the marketed products. Second and third, in no clear order of value, are the pipeline and general corporate intangibles apart from the specified ones stemming from acquisitions and other deals. The next three sections deal with the marketed drugs, then the following two sections deal with the pipeline and corporate intangibles. Then there are sections to do with risk, technical status of the stock, and concluding comments.

Humira - what is it worth?

With sales of over $16B last year, this is the world's highest-selling drug product. Astonishingly to me, volume surged at a mid-teens rate in the US last year. The price rose to high single digits. Modest ex-US growth was seen, as well. Overall growth was 15% on a YoY basis, which took into account a modest hit to growth due to currency translation losses (the "strong dollar").

Given this volume growth, ABBV's thesis looks validated that biologics are under-used still, especially given Humira's still-growing list of indications. Thus, I think that, assuming USD neutrality, 12% growth this year to $18B sales is a reasonable assumption, and so is 11% growth in 2018 to $20B.

Two important things happen around then. ABBV expects biosimilar competition in the EU to have a moderate effect on sales there beginning in 2019. As an offset, royalties that ABBV has been paying on Humira sales drop by half in 2018 and go to zero in 2019. This was documented by the response to the first question in the Q&A, which was about getting operating margins to the 50% target by 2020. The response included the following points:

...you have to recognize that we first and foremost have the royalty stack on HUMIRA rolling off, that will have impact on the P&L in '18 and '19, just as we've communicated before but to remind you that royalty stack is 5% to 6% of global HUMIRA sales to one-third of the stack disappears at the end of '17 with P&L benefit in '18, two-thirds at the end of '18, P&L benefit in '19.

I've been unable to locate this story in the 10-K or the Q3 10-Q. If any reader can help in that regard, that would be appreciated.

In any case, off of $20B in sales, saving 5-6% means an extra $1-1.2B pre-tax profits. That's roughly $0.55 per share in after-tax profits near the midpoint.

Thus, it would appear that by 2019, ABBV can easily be earning $6 per share under GAAP.

Moving on, given a presumptive decline in ex-US Humira sales in 2019, I assume moderate inflation in the US for Humira and modest volume growth. I then assume that Humira keeps generics at bay in the US due to its lawsuits that defend its method of use patents, the earliest of which expires in 2022. (The composition of matter patent has expired in the US.)

This 2022 expiration is something that ABBV management has placed a great deal of emphasis on; its credibility is on the line here. I offer no deeply-researched opinion on this story. But I will note that a biosimilar challenger that does not wait for either a win in court or for the patent to expire may be at risk of treble damages, and the potential losses when dealing with the world's best-selling drug are usually asymmetrical with regard to the upside from getting some discounted sales.

So I assume decelerating and modest growth for Humira beyond 2018, namely $21B in 2019 and $1B extra each year through 2022.

This gives $128 in total Humira sales from 2017-2022 if on target.

The next question is what sales will look like after US biosimilars come in, as hypothesized in 2022. The biggest issue involves whether biosimilars are freely substitutable for Humira, as generic drugs are now, or whether they are merely "similar" as they now are. This is a grey, evolving area that has been much discussed within the industry lately. The topic got a bit of discussion during the Q&A.

With even less confidence, I'm going to project that out of $24B projected 2022 Humira sales, inflation-adjusted aggregate sales thereafter will be $32B.

Now, this could be too high. It also could be too low, possibly far too low if direct substitution is not allowed by the FDA. One additional reason for this is that ABBV has obtained at least one patent on an improved formulation of Humira, which causes less discomfort on injection than the prior version.

In any case, out of a possible, theorized $160B in future Humira sales, the next question is what the profits would be assuming a 20% tax rate. If there was one company that only manufactured and marketed Humira, with no more major R&D on new indications, would manufacturing plus SG&A run 25% of total sales for this extremely high-priced drug? If so, a 20% tax rate brings profits to a net 60% of sales, or $96B.

Because I've assumed a lower price increase on US sales beyond 2018 than ABBV is used to taking, I'm not sure if there should be any discounting for present value. For various reasons, I'll haircut this to $90B. It's a guess in any case, with many assumptions.

Next, the other young blockbuster:

Will Imbruvica earn more than its cost?

This is a tough one. This pioneering leader in oral therapy for white blood cell cancers came via a $21B takeover of Pharmacyclics in 2015. The deal was financed with both debt and stock issuance, and concomitantly ABBV executed a debt-fueled accelerated share repurchase. In any case, counting interest costs, this is about a $29B deal. Imbruvica received FDA approval in 2014.

J&J (NYSE:JNJ) did a deal with Pharmacyclics well before ABBV came into the picture; ABBV has inherited that deal with the takeover. The deal is summarized on pp. 74-75 of the 2015 10-K. Basically, JNJ pays 60% of development costs, ABBV 40%. They split global profits equally. JNJ has exclusive ex-US rights; ABBV is the lead marketer in the US. Whether JNJ is doing any material amount of US marketing is not known to me.

Last year, ABBV recognized $1.83B in revenues from Imbruvica, of which $252M came from ex-US profits. This is the commentary from the prepared remarks:

For IMBRUVICA, we expect global revenues to AbbVie of greater than $2.4 billion with sales in the U.S. of more than $2 billion.

If US sales are minimally "more than $2 billion," and we understand that ex-US sales grew more than 100% last year to reach a level allowing remittances to ABBV of $250M, then at a minimum, I project $2.5B for Imbruvica revenues this year.

Given its immense growth rates, a 25% CAGR for the next 3 years would take ABBV's revenues to $5B in 2020, which is consistent with its prior forecast.

ABBV discussed patents on p. 8 of its 2015 10-K and mentioned 2027 for patent expiration in the US of Imbruvica. However, a crystalline patent for ibrutinib, the active drug in Imbruvica, is now listed in the Orange Book and expires in 2033. We may learn more about the potential importance of this patent in the 2016 10-K. For now, I'm comfortable with the mild assumption that with a protected patent life in the US at least until 2027, Imbruvica will earn its investment plus some positive return on a present value basis. It is early days, but I'm tentatively penciling in $35B in present value for this.

That plus the $90B guesstimate for Humira brings possible future value to $125B, which is close to identical to ABBV's enterprise value.

Other drugs have substantial value

A look at the Q4 press release shows old standbys such as Synthroid. This one may roll along nearly forever with nominal manufacturing and marketing costs. So its $750M sales may translate into a $500M+ after-tax profit, and this might continue for many years, given the franchise has proven so resistant to generics. One can go up and down the list and make one's own guesses at present value, with the guidance provided by the CFO in the prepared remarks.

In addition to the drugs on the list, ABBV has 3 potentially major partnered drugs that are young enough in their lives to not have received line items. These should be watched by investors: Venclexta, partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY); Empliciti, partnered with BMS (NYSE:BMY); and ZInbryta, partnered with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Of these drugs, ABBV and the analysts appear most interested in Venclexta.

If we assume that the next-generation HCV combo that will largely replace Viekira, and which has been filed with the FDA and the EMA very likely to be approved timely this year, counts as a marketed product along with Viekira, then the rest of the drugs other than the two blockbusters discussed above have in my view a minimum present value after taxes of $15B, probably more.

That would take the value of ABBV to $140B and would begin to provide some margin of error.

Next, the pipeline.

What's ABBV's pipeline worth?

Pipelines are tricky matters to assess. For internal projects, they are subject to the strictest form of accounting: that which is spent in a time period gets charged against earnings. Yet, manifestly, the expense of a Phase 3 clinical trial is very different from the expense for rent, cell phone service, or taxes. The latter costs are incident to running a business. R&D costs specifically are incurred with the goal that they are small upfront costs relative to the profits that will flow from those expenses. It's conservative accounting, which is one of the reasons that conservative investors liked drug stocks when they were down. This goes for ABBV. If it spends $4B in R&D, both under GAAP and non-GAAP, it's charged against income.

R&D by a drug company is in some ways similar to land purchases by a homebuilder. In each, it involves an expenditure for an asset with no value at the time it is purchased, but with potential value. The homebuilder gets to treat the land as an asset; it has swapped cash for land, one asset for another. Fair enough. If the asset goes bad, as occurred in the Great Recession, write-offs are taken.

Yet when a pharma company invests in R&D in a specific molecule, it's forced to expense it rather than claiming it as an asset, only writing it off when the project fails.

This thinking allows a simplified way to assess a strong company's R&D, if other inputs are not readily available.

That leads to a way of thinking simply and non-judgmentally about ABBV. For example, last year ABBV paid $6B in cash and stock for a junior biotech, Stemcentrx. Its lead product, an antibody colloquially called Rova-T, is designed to treat solid tumors such as a less common form of lung cancer, small cell lung carcinoma. Well, maybe this will work out great, or maybe not. I certainly cannot say. So I would just value Rova-T at $6B, plus any (modest so far) amount of additional investment that ABBV has put into it. Another R&D deal last year was with the private German company Boehringer Ingelheim for a drug for autoimmune diseases. The upfront cost was $0.6B.

And so on.

To be clear, I have not summed up all the expenditures that ABBV has made on R&D, both in-house and bringing in products, on non-marketed drugs. I'm just going to guess it's been $12B. To be conservative, I'll assume no positive return on this return, even though over time, it's evident that R&D gives a net positive return. Otherwise, there would be no pharma industry as opposed to the thriving one we benefit from. So, valuing the pipeline at $12B brings us to $152B.

General corporate worth

Basically, what I'm asking here is what the going concern of ABBV is stripped of its earning assets, pipeline, and other assets and liabilities. When Watson/Actavis, now Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was doing its roll-up activities a few years ago, it paid an extremely high multiple of sales and earnings for Forest. I assumed that was because Forest was known for strong, savvy product development and, especially, marketing skills. Another example comes from the need BMY found when marketing its novel anticoagulant Eliquis against Xarelto, marketed in the US by JNJ and ex-US by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). In its shrunken state compared to being the #2 pharma company 25 years ago, BMY was forced to turn to PFE to lead the global marketing (which has worked out well for both companies).

In that vein, after discontinuing work on a novel antibody to replace Humira, ABBV has been able to do the BI deal to bring in a seemingly attractive molecule for psoriasis and possibly other autoimmune diseases, an antibody called risankizumab. There would be good reasons for BI to look prominently to ABBV and share in royalties. Humira is a leading drug for advanced psoriasis cases as well as for other autoimmune diseases that the BI drug may treat. ABBV needs a follow-on to Humira and will be expert both in designing the gamut of Phase 3 and other studies needed. The needs go beyond mere marketing approval by the FDA and other agencies. Just getting approval without a strong marketing message, preferably from day 1, leaves a drug in a crowded field such as antibodies for psoriasis with little chance of success. Then the drug actually has to be marketed to individual doctors, one by one. ABBV has a massive amount of proprietary knowledge as to what marketing message, or other things, motivates a doctor to use Humira. ABBV is one of an elite group of "go-to" companies that BI would favor, and even accept a seemingly weaker arrangement than a lesser competitor might offer.

Tying in with the above is ABBV's development of what amounts to an oral drug that replaces/competes with/supplements Humira. This was such an important project that ABBV went at it two ways. It had a twice-daily drug, ABBV-494 for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. It also licensed a promising compound from Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), filgotinib. When ABBV was able to develop a once-daily version of '494,' it gave filgotinib rights back to GLPG (which quickly made a deal for the drug with GILD). Now, ABBV has a sophisticated and integrated product development and then marketing program involving the remaining years of life of Humira, an injectable from BI, and its 494 drug as an oral agent.

Even if ABBV no longer made a dime from Humira, its expertise in the field, a highly skilled sales force, regulatory strengths, etc., give it an enterprise value that goes beyond any of the specifics enumerated above. This intangible and very real value goes far beyond autoimmune diseases. It involves oncology now, with the growing commercial and scientific success of Imbruvica. An example that ties in with that is Lupron, a mainstay for ABT and then ABBV which lost patent protection in December, but is still expected to have strong sales this year. Lupron is indicated for prostate cancer; thus, ABBV has enterprise value there. However, Lupron is also indicated for the female reproductive tract conditions of fibroids and endometriosis. This gives ABBV a leg up in developing or in-licensing a next-generation treatment, the Phase 3 drug Elagolix, developed with Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Thus, in its smaller way than PFE and other giants, ABBV brings a lot to the valuation table that gives it the ability to sustain itself in tougher times or grow in good times that companies with less history such as GILD simply cannot have.

So - what's all this worth?

It's difficult to say. I believe that it's real and substantial so long as the company stays successful. If it suffers as BMY began to in the late '90s and must shrink and refocus, that's another matter, but for now, I consider it an important factor in thinking about owning this name for a growing dividend and potential re-rating of the stock's P/E upward (and dividend yield downward).

Risks and caveats

But no company is perfect. Certainly, ABBV has had its share of missed predictions, such as the industry's common one of overestimating sales for hepatitis C drugs, in this case, Viekira. ABBV was slapped down by the Obama administration for trying a tax inversion takeover, for over a $1B break-up fee. It's seen some pipeline assets that it promoted to the Street as having low development risk turn out to fail.

The industry in which ABBV operates is out of favor on Main Street now, and to some extent in the White House; that's a risk given that healthcare policy is so prominent in Washington this year. Then there's the overall stock market. I began the article comparing ABBV to slow-growth dividend stocks, the utilities. Maybe I'm right that ABBV provides a better value than they do, but maybe all dividend stocks are not good values.

The risks to Humira meeting the scenario laid out above are real and several, and ABBV thus has the risks of a company that's overly dependent on one product. Its rising star product, Imbruvica, may not meet expectations due to both volume and price considerations; and eventually, competition may prove stronger than expected.

A different type of risk is the seemingly mundane one of tax rate. I have used 20%, which is roughly what ABBV books now and which is what President Trump is talking about. But in the real world, the US corporate tax rate is 35%, and in order to return dividends to shareholders, at some point the full rate may need to be paid. And down the road, the rate could rise, not fall. Tax rates are important determinants of total returns, and the above analysis may be overly optimistic on that front.

This small section is insufficient to describe all the risks that go with holding ABBV shares, which are discussed more fully in its regulatory filings and elsewhere.

Concluding comments

Both as a biotech and Big Pharma player, ABBV is trading cheaply to its peers based on what I think are reasonably predictable 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP metrics. I look at ABBV as a tough, experienced company that, both as the pharmaceutical arm of ABT and now the spun-off company we see today, has been a solid performer over many decades and has good prospects of being that in the future.

Per the above analysis, my version of a sum-of-the-parts look at ABBV raises the question of whether there may be a margin of safety in the stock that Mr. Market may not be fully appreciating. Perhaps the combination of incessant promotion of the threats to the Humira franchise and then tweets from first Mrs. Clinton and then President-elect Trump on drug pricing may have made investors a bit too depressed about the biotech sector in general, with ABBV a prominent target. Maybe instead of focusing on price increases, we should also consider that it apparently is able to argue successfully to payors that Humira is cost-effective for many patients as well as effective in reducing pain and suffering. After all, no one is putting a gun to their heads in keeping Humira on formulary at any given reimbursement level.

Thus, in a highly-valued market, I'm willing to put some chips on ABBV. I expect that it will defend the dividend with maximal effort, and I prefer that approach in mature companies over stock buybacks (especially when there is a significant debt load). On balance, I conclude that the stock may indeed have a certain margin of safety that would allow it to ultimately provide a satisfactory total return, even if Humira's prospects turned out worse than the company projects. And, if things go well, there may be the chance for dividend increases and capital gains if investors begin to look past the biosimilar cliff with Humira toward a successful post-Humira future.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,GILD,BIIB,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.