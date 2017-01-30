Buy Hain Before General Mills Does

In August of 2016 The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) dropped a bomb on shareholders by announcing that they were unable to release their quarterly and full year financial results due to the board of directors conducting an independent review of Hain's financials. Specifically, the company was unsure of whether they had been properly accounting for financial concessions the company had granted to some of its distributors. The company said that until the review was completed, they would be unable to file their mandated SEC filings. The stock dropped 26% on the news and continued to fall to a low of around $34 in early November. Since November, Hain has regained some of the decline and today trades right around $40 per share.

One thing that Wall Street hates is uncertainty. It seems that no matter how many years pass since the Enron, Tyco, and WorldCom scandals, these memories are still fresh in the minds of Wall Street. Therefore, when any company delays reporting its financials due to an investigation, Wall Street sells first and asks questions later.

We are now approaching the time when Hain is about to release its financials. I think this is a good time to look back at historical performance and growth, and also to look at future possibilities for Hain. First, it is important for readers and investors to know that Hain has completed an independent audit of the way it accounted for the above mentioned concessions and found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing. This does not completely clear the issues but it is a very good step towards resolving this matter.

Hain has also received a waiver from creditors so that it is not in violation of its credit agreement for delaying the release of financial information. Hain now has until February 27th to file to avoid being in default of its credit agreement. I could be wrong, but the fact that Hain has been steadily recovering lost ground seems to indicate that there are no further surprises coming for shareholders.

To understand why Hain is an attractive investment, even while they are left in the dark with no current financial results to review, investors need to understand the growth of this company and the growth of this industry. Hain was founded in 1993 and has grown into a very successful manufacturer of natural and organic foods. This industry has seen huge growth over the past couple of decades and that growth is expected to continue. Hain's strategy has been one of organic growth combined with growth through acquisitions. Looking at this chart we can see a history of the sales of the company and also some of the major acquisitions they have made over the years.

Source: Hain investor presentation

Over time Hain has grown profits and cash from operations at a very rapid rate.

Year Cash from operations Total spent on acquisitions CapEx 2010 $71.0 million $51.4 million $11.4 million 2011 $58.6 million $45.3 million $11.4 million 2012 $121.9 million $257.2 million $20.4 million 2013 $120.9 million $350.4 million $72.8 million 2014 $184.7 million $177.2 million $41.6 million 2015 $185.4 million $104.6 million $51.2 million

Source: HAIN 10K filings

Since the company pays no dividend, they have been spending all of this cash on growing existing brands, growing manufacturing capacity, and growing through acquisition. This is the proper strategy considering the growth of the industry. It is more important to continue to build the company than to distribute cash to shareholders.

Hain has a stated goal of reaching $5 billion in annual sales by 2020, which would be a doubling of the company over a five year period. This is the type of growth that the mega food companies would love to have, which leads us to another future possibility for Hain. I believe that if Hain's stock price does not recover fully from these accounting issues, the board would be wise to sell the company. I cannot imagine a company like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) or Campbell's Soup (NYSE: CPB) not being interested in acquiring Hain considering how aggressively they have both moved into the natural and organic space.

Investors who worry that the accounting issues will hurt Hain's attractiveness to a larger food manufacturer can look at Annie's, a natural and organic food company that had similar issues in 2014, which caused them temporary problems. General Mills acquired Annie's later that year.

Hain should be releasing financials in the next couple of weeks. Once they are out, I believe investors will get back to valuing this company the way it should be valued. The stock is a compelling investment on its own based on the future growth in earnings and cash flow. In the event that the stock price doesn't rebound fully over the next year, I believe the board of directors would be wise to sell the entire company. In either situation, I believe Hain shares are very attractive today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.