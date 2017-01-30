Investments We Can't Live Without

The only thing constant in life is change.

- Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher

While It is certainly true that plenty has changed in the past 2500 years, society is more or less just as dependent on similar sectors as the ancient Greeks. We as humans have basic needs; I believe a long term(greater than 20 years) investment thesis around this ideology to be ideal. In this article I will identify the needs of society,how those needs may evolve and how many may stay the same. Even Warren Buffett has quipped about the prudence of investing in things people NEED.

What are the businesses that society currently relies on

The most basic needs of the individual person simply put, are food, water, and shelter, though that can easily expand into healthcare as well. When we look at the needs of society those needs grow. People need to dispose of the garbage, we need a way to make secure purchases, an electric grid, sanitation etc. All of the needs listed can be placed into consumer staples, utilities, financials, real estate and healthcare.

In James O'Shaughnessy's book he notes that From 1968 through 2009, consumer staples averaged compound annual returns of 13.6%, beating the next-best sector (financials) by 1.2 percentage points per year. So, from 1968-2009 the two best performing sectors were consumer staples and financials. We all know what happened in 2008, specifically for financials, so for financials to still be number two is impressive.

The three remaining sectors that society can't live without are Real estate, utilities and health care. Let's see how these have stacked up recently.

Over the Past 14 years REITs have managed the best overall record, not hard to believe considering that dividends have made up roughly 41% of stock market returns from 1930-2012. Over the smaller time period in the second chart Utilities are number 2 with 12.1% CAGR (compounded annually growth rate), Healthcare is number 7 with 10.2% CAGR, still above the index as a whole.

What has driven the outperformance of these sectors in the past? Have any of those factors changed?

To start with I think it is important to understand what all of these sectors have in common. Healthcare aside, the underlying businesses in these sectors all have stable cash flows that allow management to pay stable and above average dividends. With the exception of financials, the rest are often considered "defensive" sectors since their businesses are often unaffected by the boom and bust of the business cycle. Excluding healthcare, they have proven business models that are simplistic in nature and fulfill a need of the consumer.

Regulatory factors may be affecting healthcare in the near term so depending on your risk tolerance it may be best to stay on the sidelines until the dust settles. Aside from healthcare and perhaps financials I do not see any of the factors that contributed to the outperformance of the aforementioned sectors seeing much disruptive change.

Breakdown of each Sector

1. Consumer staples

I may not have a crystal ball, however, I personally can not see many things changing with us eating food or using toilet paper in any kind of near future. Individual company risk is low specifically with companies with a strong brand (compared to a tech company that can become obsolete). Boring can be beautiful when it comes to money and nothing exemplifies this quite like consumer staples.

2. Financials

Between blockchain, bitcoins and all the other things going on in the financial world that I don't fully understand, it's pretty easy to tell we will be in for some drastic changes over the next few decades. Here is what I do know, people will need somewhere to store their money (mostly if not entirely digital sooner than later) and a way of doing transactions. The digitization trend is one I feel comfortable getting behind.

3. Utilities

Where would I lives be without electricity and water? How sanitary would our cities be without waste management? Utilities are known to have the least volatility and often the highest dividend yields. Energy sources will no doubt continue to become more green but the current large electric utilities are not blind to this, they may be slow to adapt but you can bet once it's without a doubt more economical they will be investing heavily. Similar to consumer staples I don't foresee much life changing innovation coming. The biggest things to come will be green energy and more innovative ways of getting water from the air/oceans. Something else to consider with utilities that I don't think is ever brought up is a potential political risk. While almost unheard of it is not unimaginable to see some of these services taken out of the hands of the private sector.

4. Healthcare

Healthcare is surprisingly even more ripe for disruption than I think most realize. Hospitals have successfully managed to thus far not undergo almost any real automation or digital change (which could end up being a VERY large boon in their margins within the coming decades, but is also believed to correlate to the disproportional cost of healthcare in today's world). You can't outsource healthcare so it will always be right here, however the political tables could always change on hospitals.

IF, it ever is government run or announced I imagine those stocks would collapse almost instantly similar to how the prisons did when the DOJ announced the end of privatization (which Trump has said he would repeal, and I don't see government run healthcare happening under a Trump administration).

Since I am discussing investment vehicles that I (personally) believe to be SAFE for the long term I will stick to Pharma/companies that produce a good that is sold globally. While Pharma/Biotechs may suffer a bit in the short term they are not the real problem in the cost of healthcare in the U.S. and will be just fine over the long run. A few bad actors may induce some extra regulation but that won't destroy the companies that don't rely solely on those shady tactics.

I think it is also important to note that within the pharma space many investors( To include Buffett) stay away simply because of how competitive the space is. Even if they manage to have a breakthrough, they are only able to profit from it for a set amount of years and can never truly rely on a solid business model, they rely on innovation. This fact alone makes healthcare an outlier in this thesis.

5. REITs

REITs can be just a recession proof as any other business, in fact during 2008 some managed to do even better. Many people were forced out of their homes and into apartments managed by these REITs. Self storage REITs were another form of REIT that was positively influenced by so many people downsizing their homes. It is important to note that the entire REIT "umbrella" encompasses essentially the entire market as well from industrial spaces to all ends of the medical sectors, not just apartments and homes.

Conclusion

In this article I set out to identify the needs of society, the ways those needs translated to investments and their associated performance. I believe it can be clearly shown that over a very long time frame, it is these sectors that outperform the market as a whole. While the past does not tell the future, it can be used to extrapolate information and draw conclusions to the future. The same principles that have been at work on these sectors since the ancient Greeks is still very much at play.

I intend to an in depth analysis of each sector and companies I think are positioned well for the coming decade.