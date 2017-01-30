Meet The Election Winners

KRE has the best forward looking P/E ratio, and ROE in 2016. KRE is the only ETF from the group of 5 that I would suggest buying at this time.

The November election results caught most of us by surprise, and marked a radical change in US government policies. Say good-bye to globalization and elitism, and hello to protectionism and populism. So how have the markets reacted to the new marching orders?

I set out to answer that question by creating an ETF screen using Portfolio123. The screen calculates the performance of ETFs since the election, only long unleveraged equity ETFs. The top 5 performers are listed below.

The number 1 performer, at 50%, was the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA). Investors perceive that URA will benefit from President Trump's agenda, which will include greatly expanded nuclear weapons capability, and a retreat from renewable energy to older-style power generation, although it is not clear whether or not Trump's agenda will involve a nuclear reactor renaissance.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) comes in at number 2 with a 34% gain post- election. The markets are anticipating that the new government will spend massive amounts of money on infrastructure, and this will bring copper mining back to profitability.

The number 3 spot is taken by the SPDR Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) with a 31% gain since Trump's election victory. President Trump plans to make America great again, by "dumbing down" the EPA and turning on the fossil fuel tap. He has already started by approving the Keystone XL pipeline.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is in at number 4 with a 28% profit. The US banking system has been suffering under a policy of low interest rates. They expect to cash in now that Trump has indicated a preference for "normal" interest rates. I should also mention that Yellen and the Federal Reserve is promising to gradually raise interest rates, but they have lost a lot of credibility over the last few years.

The number 5 performer since the election is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) with a 27% profit since the election. XME will also stand to benefit from infrastructure spending, and a return to higher growth in GDP.

I constructed an aggregate performance plot of the 5 ETFs, spanning the last 3 years, to show the behavior of these funds before and after the election.

The aggregate was progressing steadily downhill until the spring of 2016, whereupon it went into a consolidation pattern, waiting for the election. Then the 5 ETFs took off. There is no doubt that Trump optimism is the motivation for the breakout. Looking at this chart, I believe that the aggregate is now overextended, and that there will be a pullback, probably to the trendline shown on the chart.

Checking under the hood

The table below lists the forward P/E Ratio based on analyst estimates of net income, and also the return on equity (ROE) for 2016.

Fund Forward P/E ROE Global X Uranium ETF -37.6 -4.40% Global X Copper Miners ETF 33.65 3.40% SPDR Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Equipment 21.62 -137.52% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF 17.34 8.43% SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF 23.31 -9.89%

Uranium

URA has the worst forward P/E ratio of the group. In an article on URA, I expressed my bearish sentiment on this ETF.

Copper miners

COPX has a high forward P/E ratio, and I don't believe that infrastructure spending is going to occur in 2017, but more likely 2018 at the earliest. There are also two major events that will impact the copper industry and I am not bullish on copper mining stocks. See Copper Vs. Copper Miners for more information.

Oil and Gas

Given that Trump hit the ground running to start his term as president, I should be optimistic regarding the oil and gas industry. But the future of oil is clouded at best. There is too much coming out of the ground as it is, and OPEC is having a difficult time controlling the price of oil.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows that managed money has recently gone net short brent crude, perhaps anticipating lower prices.

Regional banking

I believe that KRE may be a good ETF pick for the future, given the prospect of a growing economic and rising interest rates. Given the positive ROE of 8.43%, and the best forward P/E ratio at 17.34, I believe that KRE is the best investment going forward among the 5 ETFs.

Metals and Mining

Global inflation and GDP growth are still laboring, and given that infrastructure spending probably won't start in 2017, I don't believe that investment in XME is a good idea this year.

Operating expenses

The operating expenses / management fees for the 5 ETFs is provided in the table below.

Summary of ETF operating expenses

Fund Fees Global X Uranium ETF 0.70% Global X Copper Miners ETF 0.65% SPDR Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Equipment 0.35% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF 0.35% SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF 0.35%

Summary and Conclusions

The US election marked a radical change in US government policies, from globalization and elitism, to protectionism and populism.

The top 5 performing ETFs since the election are URA, COPX, XES, KRE, and XME. They have broken out due to investor optimism regarding Trump's promises.

I expect that there will be a market pullback with these 5 ETFs, based on the characteristics of the aggregate performance of the 5 funds.

KRE has the best forward looking P/E ratio, and ROE in 2016. KRE is the only ETF from the group of 5 that I would suggest buying at this time.

