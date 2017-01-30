Seadrill: Why The Shorts Are Piling In

At Seadrill’s median EV/EBITDA ratio, its enterprise value will fall over 43% in 2017 as compared to current levels, which is a huge red flag.

Seadrill’s G&A expenses and operating costs will come in at $937 million this year, giving it an EBITDA of $703 million, which is consistent with its trailing EBITDA margin.

Seadrill’s backlog for 2017 suggests that its revenue will be $1.64 billion this year, which is way lower than what it has generated in the past four quarters.

The signs for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) are ominous in 2017 and I think that investors should prepare themselves for another year of pain. The percentage of Seadrill shares short has been continually increasing, indicating that more investors are betting against the stock. In fact, Seadrill's short float has increased from a low of around 14% in February last year to almost 25% currently as shown in the chart below:

The rise in the short position clearly shows that there is not much confidence in the company's prospects, and I am afraid that the shorts could be right regarding Seadrill. Let's see why.

Why Seadrill's revenue will drop massively this year

Seadrill's backlog in the last reported quarter was just $3 billion, down from a backlog of $4.3 billion that it had at the beginning of 2016. Thus, over a period of just six months, Seadrill has lost 30% of its backlog as oil and gas companies have been scaling back their spending. This decline in Seadrill's backlog has been triggered by a decline in offshore oil and gas projects. In fact, oil companies have been paying termination fees to the likes of Seadrill in order to end their contracts.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), for example, had paid Seadrill $125 million last year to cut short its contract with Seadrill. Moreover, Exxon is not the only oil company to scale back its offshore oil development. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had decided in 2015 that it will stop drilling in the offshore, while Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MRO) has decided to focus more on onshore oil development by directing more capital expenditure to this side of the business.

The cutbacks in offshore drilling by these major oil players are not surprising as the economics of extracting oil from shale areas is better. For some perspective, shale oil costs have dropped around 40% in two years, while non-shale oil production, which includes offshore drilling, has achieved 10-12% cost reduction. Therefore, Seadrill is losing its business as oil companies are now focused on drilling for oil from areas with better economics. As a result, I won't be surprised if Seadrill loses more of its backlog as the offshore drilling industry is expected to face more weakness in 2017.

The declining backlog of Seadrill is a red flag for investors as it will have a negative impact on the company's revenue this year. Let me explain why.

Around $1.75 billion of Seadrill's backlog is meant for 2017. This is shown in the chart below:

Seadrill's floater fleet has a backlog of $1.28 billion in 2017 as this segment accounts for 73% of the total backlog for the year. Since Seadrill's utilization rate is 94% for its floater fleet, it means that it should be able to convert $1.20 billion (94% of $1.28 billion) from this segment into revenue.

The remaining 27% of its 2017 backlog, which is equal to $470 million (27% of $1.75 billion) of the total backlog, belongs to its jack-up fleet where the utilization rate is 97%. At this utilization rate, the jack-up fleet will generate revenue of $441 million. Hence, Seadrill's total revenue generation in 2017 could come in at around $1.64 billion, and this is assuming that the company does not lose any more of its backlog. Now, a revenue level of $1.64 billion is 50% lower than what the company has generated in the trailing four quarters.

This is because Seadrill's backlog has been in a state of continuous decline due to the weakness in oil pricing, which has forced oil and gas companies to pull back capital spending. The decline in capital spending has proven to be the Achilles Heel for Seadrill since it is dependent on the capital spending of oil and gas companies on account of being an offshore driller. This trend will continue in 2017 as well and could hurt its revenue level further.

But, even if Seadrill's backlog is frozen at last reported levels, it will witness huge erosion in its top line. This drop in the top line will eventually have a negative impact on the company's EBITDA and market capitalization.

Seadrill's potential costs for 2017

Seadrill has managed to reduce its operating costs of the floater and the jack-up fleet substantially over the years. Currently, the company's floater fleet carries an operating cost of $145,000 per day for each rig, while for the jack-up fleet, the operating cost is $63,000 per day per rig. Now, at present, Seadrill has 9 operating floaters and 12 operating jack-ups.

This brings the total operating costs of the floaters to $476 million, while the operating cost of the jack-ups will be $276 million for the full year. This brings Seadrill's total operating costs to $752 million for the year. Additionally, the company will also be incurring general and administrative expenses.

Now, Seadrill has managed to lower its G&A expenses for the last two years. For 2016, its G&A expenses will drop to $220 million as compared to $248 million in the preceding year and $315 million in 2014, as per forecasts by the company. On a CAGR basis, this indicates that Seadrill's G&A expenses have dropped at an annual rate of 16% over the past two years. If Seadrill's G&A expenses decline by an identical 16% this year, then they will come down to $185 million in 2017 as compared to 2016 levels.

By deducting the G&A expenses and operating costs from the projected revenue for the year, we arrive at a potential EBITDA of $703 million ($1.64 billion less $752 million less $185 million), giving it an EBITDA margin of almost 43%. Now, this EBITDA margin is consistent with Seadrill's EBITDA margin in the trailing twelve months, as shown in the chart below, indicating that the projected calculations for this year are in line with the company's margin profile:

Now, using Seadrill's potential EBITDA of $703 million, I will value the company using its enterprise value.

Seadrill's value will decline substantially this year

I have already arrived at a potential EBITDA of $703 million for Seadrill in 2017. Now, Seadrill has an enterprise value of $10.96 billion, which gives it an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 6. The company's median EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.8, which means that at a projected EBITDA of $703 million, its enterprise value in 2017 will come in at $6.2 billion.

Thus, there will be a steep decline in Seadrill's enterprise value this year. More precisely, Seadrill will witness a drop of over 43% in its enterprise value this year. Since the enterprise value is an indicator of the total value of a company, it is apparent why the shorts have been piling up into Seadrill. So, difficult times lie ahead for Seadrill and it will be wise for investors to not expect a turnaround in the stock.

