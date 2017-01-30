Boeing: The Good, The Bad And The Very Ugly

Three top analysts, three very different perspectives. Following the release of Boeing's (NYSE: BA) Q4 results, Boeing received a buy, a hold and a sell rating in quick succession. Most interesting is the difference in price target with Jefferies' Howard Rubel forecasting potential upside of close to 20% from the current share price of $167 while RBC Capital's Matthew McConnell warns of an almost equivalent potential downside risk of close to -19%. In figures that's a difference of $64. How can there be such a difference between these two perspectives? We take a closer look.

The good

First of all, Boeing has just released better-than-expected Q4 results with EPS of $2.47 beating analyst estimates of $2.32. For revenue, Boeing generated $23.3 billion also topping the expected $23.1 billion. Operating cash flow increased to $10.5 billion up from $9.4 billion. BA is now projecting operating cash flow of $10.75 billion in 2017. On the other hand, while revenue from commercial industries was up 1%, defense aircraft revenue fell by 18% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and, more worryingly still, income from military sales was also down 34% from Q415.

These negative results did not appear to spook Rubel who upped his BA price target to $200 from $185 based on the belief that BA delivered good overall operating performance in Q4:2016. TipRanks shows that Rubel has an 84% success rate and 19.2% average return on BA stock.

The bad

Boeing has seen some accounting losses as it ramps up its production of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker program to refuel US military aircraft. Boeing has been commissioned by the military to produce 18 of these aerial refueling machines but a number of technical difficulties has slowed progress. The first tanker delivery is now expected in August 2017 instead of March 2017 with the 18th aircraft to be delivered in January 2018. As a result of the tanker program, BA was hit with a 32-cent a share accounting charge in the fourth quarter which led to a pretax charge of $312 million.

Kenneth Hubert of Canaccord Genuity said "It's not surprising… We knew it was going to be a difficult program." Four-star analyst Hubert reiterated his hold rating for BA with a price target of $162 (-4% downside from share price) on Jan 25.

However, BA CEO Muilenburg is optimistic on the longer-term outlook and is anticipating 400 global tanker orders worth up to $80 billion "we believe it will be a great long term franchise program… We'll be cash-flow positive later (with the jet) in 2018." Indeed, the Pentagon has just announced that it is ordering 15 more tankers under a contract worth $2.1 billion.

The very ugly

The very ugly is that there are doubts about the future of the commercial aerospace business in general. It is possible that the strongest part of the cycle has already passed. For example, a report on the 2017 outlook by Deloitte of the commercial aerospace sub-sector says that continued pricing pressure and product mix changes by airline operators will likely result in only a marginal increase of 0.3 percent in commercial aerospace sub-sector revenues in 2017 despite an expected increase of 96 additional large commercial aircraft.

"We believe new commercial platforms create margin pressure due to higher unit production costs in initial accounting blocks, engineering and supply chain risks when ramping up new programs," McConnell said as he reiterated his sell rating with a rather bearish $136 price target.

These negative comments are further underscored by the fact that in general sell (or underperform) ratings are statistically unlikely. Out of all the 1,594 companies rated by RBC analysts, only 6.5% actually have underperform ratings.

It is also interesting to note as an aside how negative corporate insider sentiment is on BA, both in general and, in comparison, to the sector average as shown on this TipRanks graphic.

We can see that corporate insiders sold shares in Boeing worth $40.7 million in the last three months with Michael Luttig (EVP & GC) making an informative sale of shares worth $28,599,415.

And the rest

The overall analyst consensus on TipRanks is moderate buy (7 buy, 3 hold, 1 sell) based on analyst recommendations made in the last 3 months, while the average analyst price target suggests a 4.55% upside from the current share price. Conclusion: despite potentially positive longer-term movement in the defense market, this is still one stock to be cautious about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.