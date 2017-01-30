3 Possible Near-Term Outcomes For Synergy Pharmaceuticals

So what is ahead for this attractive ~$6 stock? We examine three distinct possibilities in the weeks ahead.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) had a solid and interesting week. Investors continue to ruminate on what the January 19th FDA approval of Trulance means for the company and its investors. There is little doubt the compound previously known as plecanatide should be well accepted in the GI marketplace given its superiority in some areas compared with the market leading Linzess. A recent article goes into granular detail on this. Trulance sales potential is substantial. BTIG's 4 1/2 star ranked analyst (TipRanks) Tim Chiang came out this week stating Trulance has up to $500 million in annual sales potential by 2020 while reiterating BTIG's Buy rating and $11 price target on the stock.

H.C. Wainwright is even more excited on Synergy's prospects than BTIG. They reissued a Buy rating and $18 price target on the shares. It analyst believes "that Trulance should benefit from several significant launch tailwinds, namely: (1) significant awareness among specialist prescribers of the utility of GC-C receptor agonism in treating constipatory disorders; (2) familiarity with the drawback of diarrhea as a potential issue with Linzess; and (3) a large target market that remains under-treated."

The question on Synergy's investors minds is if the company will be the one that will bring this drug to market. Speculation is picking up that the company could soon be acquired. We are monitoring the situation closely at The Biotech Forum as Synergy is in our model-20 stock portfolio. Although the name has produced an over 30% return since it was added to the portfolio in late summer, we expect further upside ahead.

A buyout is just one of three possible outcomes we can see for Synergy over the near term. Let's review the possible near term scenarios and what they could mean for Synergy shareholders.

Possibility #1: Synergy Goes It Alone

At the end of last reported quarter, Synergy had approximately $110 million in cash on the balance sheet along with ~$75 million in debt. Doing some quick "back of the envelope" calculations, I figured the company has about $60 million to $70 million left of cash on hand.

Given the current burn rate and the cost of launching Trulance, the company will obviously have to come back to the market to raise additional funds in the near future. Given the potential of Trulance, I could see it either raising ~$100 million to ~$150 million either by a debt or equity offering. If it chooses the latter, this will dilute current shareholders by ~10% to ~15%. Not optimal, but manageable.

The harder part to an efficient launch of Trulance is the company has no significant internal sales force and has basically outsourced this function via a "3PL distribution network". This sort of arrangement is almost always challenging and could lead to a slower than anticipated rollout. If Synergy does go down this route, I would probably add some additional shares if the stock sold off significantly on the debt or equity announcement. Not because I like this arrangement, but because I believe the primary reason the company would do this would to not be lowballed on any acquisition or collaboration deal. And patience might be rewarded later on with an acceptable deal.

Chances of near term debt or equity offering: ~50%

Possibility #2: Collaboration Deal With Larger Player

Synergy could also partner with a larger player through a collaboration deal. This would provide it with an established domestic sales force and one would hope an international sales presence as well. It would also would be like taking your sister to the prom. Better than going alone, but hardly the optimal solution.

This type of agreement would not create the same near term shareholder value as a buyout obviously. It would also add considerable complexity and how stock holders react would depend of the terms of the deal, but would not be nearly as enthusiastic as a buyout. I only can see Synergy doing this if buyout interest is scant and raising funds proves difficult or on more onerous terms than the company desires. I don't see either possibility as very likely.

Chances of a collaboration deal: ~10%

Possibility #3: Buyout By Larger Player

This is by far the most likely possibility. The question at hand is: does it happen over the next few weeks or is delayed further out? Trulance would gain faster market share being wholly owned by an industry player with both an established domestic and foreign sales force. It should also become accretive quickly even with a significant premium. In addition, Synergy's CEO has some nice incentives in this contract that provides significant rewards for selling out at a higher price to an acquirer.

The company has been rumored as a logical buyout target for quite some time before the approval of Trulance. It is a pure play in the GI space, which is a one of the key M&A focus areas for the industry. Takeda seems the most logical acquirer. The company has stated it has $15 billion for acquisitions and was recently negotiating with Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRK) for its GI business for approximately $10 billion. Those negotiations seem at least on hold for now.

Takeda bought Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) for a 75% premium earlier this month for approximately $5 billion. Even at $10 a share, Synergy would cost Takeda approximately $2 billion including debt assuming a solid buyout premium. For a drug that should do $500 million in annual sales in the right hands a few years out, this seems more than a fair price for an acquirer. Synergy has one other mid-stage compound in the pipeline but I am assigning no value to it in this exercis. Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has also been active in the M&A market over the past year and has been linked to Synergy as a logical suitor.

Chances of a near term buyout: ~40%

One last note: the longer Synergy goes without announcing a debt or equity offering, the more likely it is that the company is deep in negotiations for one of the other two possibilities outlined in my opinion.

