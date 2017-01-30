Gold: How Deep Is The Cliff?

As gold approached the edge of the cliff, it became evident that something bad was brewing for investors. The trouble came, and is here to stay for good reason. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) witnesses a generalized correction against almost every currency in the world, driven by surprisingly strong global forces. These forces arise from a number of macro surprises. In fact, too much speculation around Fed's next moves has distracted investor's attention from other equally if not more impactful global moves. Germany, Britain, and even the beleaguered Japan, experience a reflationary environment which can lead to unexpected monetary tightening down the line. Also, the leveling off of the greenback (NYSEARCA:UUP) offers vital relief to emerging markets through uninterrupted cheap funding, offering additional growth boosters. Should the Great Fiscal Rotation, i.e. a coordination of fiscal expansionary policies within G20, come into play, nominal and real bond yields will be pushed substantially higher; a recipe for more gold pressures. Still, gold investors do not seem to have grasped the magnitude of this global surprise factor which can drive bond yields (NYSEARCA:BWX) substantially higher across the globe. They are too complacent about the near-term volatility of the gold market, believing that the precious metal can gain from disruptions to global growth. Still, even under such an adverse scenario long-term inflation expectations would plummet, dragging gold down with them as well.

The Aftermath of Artificially Pressured Bond Yields

The basic short-to-medium term threat for gold comes from the artificially low G10 bond yields and their upside overshooting potential in case of a surprise monetary tightening across the world. Should this overshooting materialize, it will push long-term real yields significantly upwards, just as it kept them suppressed during the era of aggressive quantitative easing. This overshooting to the upside is more likely than it seems, since surprising reflationary forces arise day by day, even in regions which are deemed deflationary like the Eurozone and Japan. Under such light, the crux of gold's bearish dynamics lies in a cognitive bias; investors' inclination to perceive inflationary forces as supportive for the yellow metal, while overlooking how artificially suppressed bond yields can rebound faster than these expectations. If the extravagant bond buying by central banks ends, nominal yields will skyrocket, pushing real yields higher. This will reduce investment demand for gold, since the opportunity cost of stocking the precious metal will increase. Interest payments from long-term bond yields will be far greater than the rise in the cost of living, enticing investors to switch some of their gold holdings for cash.

In fact, investors got a first glimpse of what such overshooting can bring for gold prices when long-term bond yields rallied across G10, way beyond expected inflation, immediately after the US election. This pushed long-term real yields higher across the board. In the US, in particular, long-term real rates (NYSEARCA:TIP), i.e. the difference between nominal yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) and expected inflation, rose to positive territory for the first time since early 2016, weighing in gold prices. While the biggest rise in long-term real interest rates was witnessed in the US, the prospect of similar trends seems to be getting stronger outside of the US, spanning from G10 economies to emerging markets.

Unfriendly Gold Surprises From Advanced as Well as EM Economies

The biggest surprises could come from markets immersed to liquidity traps. Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is such an economy which is witnessing surprisingly strong trade and current account surpluses, amidst better than expected export growth, inflation rates, and manufacturing PMIs. A devaluing currency (NYSEARCA:FXY) coupled with the most aggressive money printing in human history could reflate the economy for the first time in decades, or at least have high probabilities of doing so. Should that happen, the BOJ will begin tapering its quantitative and qualitative easing policy, sending bond yields to the sky. Such a development would push real interest rates significantly higher, since nominal yields would rise faster than inflation, by overshooting to the upside; a gold unfriendly development.

However, it is not only Japan a case study of how long-term rates could virtually turn upside down. In the UK (NYSEARCA:EWU), inflationary pressures after the Brexit vote, as well as economic activity indicators, have surprised analysts with their strength. This pushes long-term inflation expectations to six and a half year highs and corners the BOE, which walks in a tight rope. Unless Sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) revalues strongly against all currencies, the BOE will have to change course and refrain from its easing bias, removing the buying support from the Gilts market, despite the risks form divorce proceedings with the EU. Without this support, long-term yields can overshoot much higher than inflation, pushing UK 10-year real yields significantly higher than their current deeply negative levels of approximately -1.8%. This means that either Sterling will be very strong against all other currencies, directly competing with gold, or the BOE will let the long-term Gilt yields to reverse their hyper-pressurized status. Both developments, though, are obviously negative for gold, as in Japanese yen's case.

Japan and UK are two cases which can bring monetary surprises, for sure; whereas they are not the only ones. Eurozone (NYSEARCA:EZU), a deflationary surplus economy, seems to be undergoing a similar change. In fact, Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) runs one of its tighter labor market conditions in decades, witnessing surprising accelerating inflation. German political pressures towards the ECB to raise interest rates will only intensify in the near future, as more trade surpluses accumulate and the cheap euro adds to domestic inflation. The openness of the German economy, coupled with the most competitive pricing of the euro in years points to two outcomes; either the euro revalues strongly, or the ECB ultimately succumbs to German pressures and unwinds its aggressive monetary loosening. Both of these potential developments are unfriendly to gold, however.

Barring the reflationary signals of advanced economies, the biggest negative surprise for gold may come from EM economies, all of which have their own reasons to move closer to a tightening bias in their monetary policies. The USD funding shortage crisis didn't materialize, as expected, mainly because the dollar weakened against some EM currencies (NYSEARCA:CEW), like the Brazilian real (NYSEARCA:BZF) for example. This allowed the credit cycle in these economies to expand through the on-ongoing provision of cheap USD funding, putting renewed inflationary pressures. In other EM cases, especially in Asia, the devaluation of national currencies will increasingly force central banks to become hawkish again. In China (NYSEARCA:FXI), for example, the PBOC has recently engaged to aggressive interventions to curb excessive capital flows by tightening short-term interest rates. The surprising resilient activity indicators and the uptrends in factory prices could be the harbinger for a new monetary tightening cycle in the second biggest economy of the planet, let alone the need to curb capital outflows. All these factors point to generally higher EM long-term yields (NYSEARCA:EMB), both nominal and real, and potentially stronger or at the very least stabilizing currencies, making gold look less lucrative in a relative basis.

Technical Dynamics of Gold Against the World Currencies

Perhaps, though, this is the reason that gold has started to look vulnerable against almost all currencies, a trend which seems poised to extend itself. The price of gold against the G10 currencies (NYSEARCA:UDN), as indicated by the ratio of the USD price of gold over a basket of euros, pounds, yen, Swedish krona, and Swiss francs, seems to have peaked below its downward trendline of the last seven months.

This downturn, in fact, drags gold's price against the G10 currencies closer to the neckline of its sizable head and shoulders topping formation of the last twelve months. Should gold penetrate this neckline, it will signal a medium-term devaluation wave of an additional 15% against the world's reserve currencies. In other words, the troubles of gold extend way beyond the US dollar, and have equally to do with other important currencies, the bilateral rates of which are often neglected by gold investors.

This generalized bearish dynamic of gold against the G10 currencies takes us to study more carefully each individual currency pair with gold, to see if we can spot repeating patterns. In fact, the price of gold in yen terms peaked just below the important resistance of its medium-term downward trendline, paving the way for a potential drop below 130,000 yen an ounce.

Gold against the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) also exhibits pretty bearish momentum, after failing to surpass its strong resistance around 1,140 euros an ounce. This comes as a consequence of a solid downtrend in this gold cross, evident since late last summer. Currently, though, as the euro looks set to defy its bears, gold price in euros could receive another big hit.

Another contrarian rally is brewing in the value of the British pound, triggering an important signal in regards to its bilateral rate with gold. After solidifying a double top pattern last year, the price of gold in pounds broke its neckline to the downside, triggering a reversal of its previous uptrend. The first technical target upon confirmation of this topping pattern was for a drop below 890 pounds an ounce; a level residing about 10% lower than current gold's valuation.

Gold has topped out even against the Sweden krona (NYSEARCA:FXS), a currency exposed to the most aggressive monetary easing in the developed world. After forming a sizable double top pattern in the last few months, gold in Swedish krona succumbed to the bears. It broke the neckline of this formation to the downside, activating a bearish target towards the 9,900 krona an ounce area.

Lastly, gold in Swiss franc (NYSEARCA:FXF) terms is exhibiting a strong downtrend, verified for a fifth time in mid-January, after unsuccessfully trying to brake its downward trendline.

However, the most striking part of gold's behavior is its prominent downtrend against the most important EM currencies. The dynamics of gold's price in EM currencies, as indicated by the ratio of GLD to the WisdomTree Emerging Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:CEW), is clearly to the downside after failing to penetrate its medium-term downward trendline in late January.

With the ex-USD long-term real rates deeply negative in most G10 currencies, there is much more room for them to swing to the upside than to the downside, exposing gold into a generalized devaluation. This asymmetry in regards to the direction of real rates stems from the fact that all systemically important central banks face increasing inflationary pressures at a time of a global pro-growth policy shift. However, gold investors have not incorporated this threat into their expectations. The implied volatility of gold, a market based gauge of option traders' expectations about gold's volatility over the following 30 days, is trending downwards despite the fact that is already near its all-time lows. This shows that investors expect gold market to be less volatile ahead.

This complacency of gold investors, despite the significant pivotal points that the price of gold witnessed lately against G10 as well as EM currencies, creates a big divergence. Will gold market return to a calm state, reversing its generalized devaluation trend against developed and EM currencies or will the market experience another devastating burst in volatility? The anomaly that the unprecedented monetary intervention has created in regards to the historical debasement of fiat currencies needs to be corrected. This will either happen through a genuine reflationary cycle or an exogenous deflationary shock bringing the global economy (NYSEARCA:VEU) to its knees.

Should the reflationary scenario turn out to be the case, gold will have to face increasing real rates across currencies. On the other hand, if an exogenous shock reverses the business cycle, the currently elevated long-term inflation expectations will plummet, pushing real rates upwards. This will come long before policy makers intervene by pressuring nominal yields down hard, making long-term real rates to soar, similar to what happened during the first period of the Great Financial Crisis.

Having said this, gold seems poised to correct under both the sanguine and the adverse global macro scenario. In both cases the real return on fiat money will turn out to be more lucrative than the zero yielding gold. Will gold traders turn out to be more insightful about its short-to-medium term fate? Time will tell, for sure. However, the probabilities are quietly shifting towards higher real interest rates; and probabilities should be always respected. After all, this is something that experienced gold investors know pretty well.

