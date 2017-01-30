Bluerock Residential Growth REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Although I don't recommend it, the approximate four year wait before each is callable allows for a not so terrible investment.

Yet its preferreds are still the riding the crest of the yield chasing wave and two out of three remains priced above par value.

This review updates my initial look at Bluerock (NYSEMKT:BRG) from my October 16, 2016, article, "Bluerock Residential Growth REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor."

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows:

I have concerns about this company, as I detailed above, and although I believe they inhabit a currently hot sector of our economy, I'd be loathe to invest in it at this time.

Let's see how BRG's commons have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, BRG's share price movement has trended up slightly. On October 28, 2016, it closed at $12.12, now it's priced at $13.13. That's a gain of $1.01 in three months.

Now let's compare BRG's share price performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

According to the Yahoo chart above, BRG placed at the middle of its peer group, a distinct improvement from its past quarterly performance, even outperforming the S&P 500. The peer comparisons charted above are: Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE), Altisource Residential Corp. (NYSE:RESI), and Silver Bay Realty Trust (NYSE:SBY).

Before we discuss BRG's future prospects, let's see how its preferreds have fared during the past three months. The following charts are provided by MarketWatch:

Let's determine which preferred is the better buy at the current prices, provided you are not put off by the rather high prices:

BRG Preferreds 1-28-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best BRG-A 10/21/20 2.0625 26.59 2.0625/26.59 7.76% BRG-C 7/19/21 1.90625 25.76 1.90625/25.76 7.40% BRG-D 10/13/21 1.71875 24.35 1.71875/24.35 7.06% Best

This is a close call only because of the approximate four years that remain before any of the three are callable. I eliminated the A simply because I believe $1.59 above par is just too much to lose when called. Although I didn't do the YTC math, I went with the D because of its greater capital gain upside when called and the reduced price risk simply because you will be risking less by a $1.41/share, the difference between purchase prices of the C & D shares.

Now for a little forward guidance

According to the above chart of Bluerock Residential's financial highlights provided by Finviz, BRG has a market cap of $311.18 million and lost $13.30 million on sales of $67.80 million. Its D/E is 2.86 and it was downgraded from outperform to market perform on January 4, 2017 by FBR & Co. What I find most surprising are the sky high prices of its preferreds considering the small size of the company and its recent poor operating performance. Consequently, in spite of the fact that BRG common's share price rose during the quarter, I have concerns about this company and I'm loathe to invest in its preferreds at this time and at these prices.

