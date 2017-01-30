McKesson Corporation - Minor Losses May Be In Store

The stock may correct 5-10 percent more in the coming sessions.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will soon provide another buying opportunity to investors. The fundamentals and technicals suggest that the selling pressure should be over soon, giving investors a much-needed relief.

Following the company's Q3 earnings announcement and its decision to buy CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion, the stock had fallen to a fresh 2-month low of $135.46 on Friday. The stock ended the week near the lows at $136.74, which indicates that there may be some minor losses in store.

The daily MCK price chart below clearly tells us that the stock has broken down from a flat consolidation range (marked with the green rectangle) of $140-$150.

Source: TradingView

If you will remember, I had written about $150-$160 as the target price for McKesson in my October 31 article titled, McKesson Corporation: The Bottom Is Near, And May Want To Get In. At that time, the company had slashed its outlook for the year and reported lower-than-expected earnings. I had then said:

One can easily expect the stock to reach at least $150-$160 in the next 6 months, based on simply the technicals.

The stock touched a high of $151.77 in November on a strong rebound and $151.82 on January 20, thereby proving my bullish case correct.

This time, I do not believe that the selling pressure will intensify significantly and that a rebound may come sooner. A range of $120-$130 should be considered for the stock to make fresh investments or increasing exposure.

My basis for recommending a purchase after a 5-10 percent correction is based on both fundamental and technical factors.

Technical Factors

The 14-day Relative Strength Index is showing a reading of 36.6639. Generally, a reading of 30 or below is considered to represent oversold conditions.

The 14-day Money Flow Index has a value of 43. For MFI, the oversold boundaries are represented by values of 20 or below.

The MACD indicator has given a fresh sell signal, which means that the selling pressure might not end immediately. This is a momentum indicator which tells us that the bears are now in charge of the situation.

Fundamental Factors

One of the basics to invest in a business starts with knowing whether the business is attractively priced or not. Looking at the company's current valuations below tells me that MCK is not exorbitantly priced. All the important fundamental valuation metrics (except price-to-sales ratio) that an investor should consider before investing are lower than their historical averages.

I personally pay significant attention to the price-to-book ratio. MCK's current P/B ratio of 3.8 is less than its 5-year average of 4.3.

Source: Morningstar.com

Analysts at Morningstar.com find the forward PE of the company at 10.8 with a five-year earnings growth estimate of 9.6 percent. The average rating is 3.8, with 5 as 'buy' and 1 as 'sell.'

At a forward PE of 10.8, the business is already attractively priced. And with a 5-10 percent cut, the forward PE ratio will slip into single digits and will match the earnings growth estimate. This means that an investor will be paying conservatively for the company's per-unit earnings growth.

Therefore, the range of $120-$130 will prove to be a suitable investing range for a long-term commitment.

Conclusion

Although the market is reacting negatively to the company's Q3 and the announcement of the $1.1B purchase of CoverMyMeds, investors with a time horizon of 3-5 years will find the stock attractive in the $120-$130 range. The technicals and the fundamentals both indicate that the stock should not suffer significantly, but a 5-10 percent correction.

If this correction occurs, the stock's forward PE will match the expected earnings growth rate, which implies that investors are paying conservatively for per-unit of earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.