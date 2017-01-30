Seadrill Partners Delivers Mixed Signals, Still Too Early To Jump In

On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) announced its third quarter 2016 results. Despite the fact that parent company Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was forced to take a significant writedown related to its still substantial investment in the company, these results were surprisingly good. With that said however, it is quite apparent that Seadrill Partners has been adversely impacted by the weakness that plagues the offshore drilling market, as has every other company in the industry.

As my long-time readers are already no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earning results before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve to provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill Partners' third quarter 2016 earnings results:

Seadrill Partners reported total operating revenue of $384.5 million in the quarter. This represents a decrease of 8.1% compared to the $418.5 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2016.

The company reported operating income of $204.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. This compares unfavorably to the $225.9 million that the company earned in the second quarter of 2016.

Seadrill Partners reported an impressive economic utilization rate of 95% in the third quarter.

Seadrill Partners declared a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 13.98x.

The company reported a net income of $83.2 million in the third quarter 2016. This represents a significant increase of 39.13% over the $59.8 million that the company earned in the second quarter of 2016.

As was the case with parent company Seadrill, one of the first things that an investor reading these highlights is likely to notice is the quarter-over-quarter revenue decline. This is unsurprising. After all, few companies can continue to grow their net incomes indefinitely without revenue growth as cost cutting can only go so far. The reason for this revenue decline is exactly what many industry followers would suspect: idle rigs. During the third quarter 2016, the West Vencedor tender rig completed work on its previous contract but had not yet secured a replacement contract. Therefore, the revenue that was previously being generated by that rig ceased to come in. In addition, back in April 2016, oil giant BP (NYSE:BP) announced that it would be putting the West Capricorn semisubmersible rig into a standby status. This would result in that rig generating a lower dayrate than it previously did, although the rig's operating expenses would also decline. Regardless, this was the first full quarter in which the West Capricorn rig was operating in a standby state and thus the revenue remitted by the rig to Seadrill Partners was lower than in the second quarter 2016. This revenue decline should not result in further revenue declines going forward, however, as the rig will continue to generate this lower rate going forward. In addition, Seadrill Partners experienced maintenance-related downtime on two additional rigs during the third quarter 2016: West Vela and West Polaris. This negatively impacted revenue because offshore drilling rigs are only compensated for time periods in which they operate and not during times in which they undergo maintenance or repairs. This revenue decline will hopefully be corrected next quarter and these two rigs will be returned to full operation.

Interestingly, Seadrill Partners saw its net income grow over the quarter-over-quarter period. This is in spite of the well-publicized weakness in the offshore drilling industry. In fact, the company's net income in the third quarter 2016 was the highest that it has been in the past five years!

Seadrill Partners Net Income (TTM)

Source: YCharts.com

It is likely that this increase in net income is at least partially due to a significant increase in the company's year-over-year operating cash flow. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2015, Seadrill Partners reported total operating cash flows of $544.5 million. As revenue declined over the same period, this increase appears to be at least mostly due to cost cutting measures, although Seadrill Partners did not explicitly state this in its earnings conference call.

Seadrill Partners, like most other companies in the offshore drilling industry, has embarked upon an aggressive cost cutting program in response to the weak market conditions facing the industry. This program has thus far proven successful. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2016, Seadrill Partners incurred total operating costs of $668.8 million. Meanwhile, in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2016, the company only incurred $593.7 million in operating expenses, an 11.23% decrease. In addition, the company has reduced the average operating cost of a floating rig in its fleet from $200,000 per day in 2014 to approximately $150,000 today, a 26% decrease. This has certainly assisted the company in weathering the industry difficulty and provided support for its current distribution, which is unfortunately significantly lower than it once was.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to determine at this point where the company will be over the next year. As I discussed in a previous article, contracting industry in the offshore drilling market has been increasing, although the increase is relatively slow and dayrates have remained depressed. Nonetheless, Seadrill Partners has managed to take advantage of this, with one of its rigs, the West Vencedor, recently securing a three well contract with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in Indonesia. This contract is expected to begin in the first quarter 2017 and is expected to generate approximately $16 million over the March 2017 to July 2017 period. While this is nowhere near as high of a dayrate as the same contract would have had during the drilling boom, it is an improvement over the market conditions in 2015.

However, it is not all good news on the contract front for Seadrill Partners. Back in October, Tullow Ghana (OTCPK:TUWLF) attempted to cancel the contract for the West Leo semi-submersible drilling rig essentially claiming that the government of Ghana has essentially made it impossible for the company to continue to use the rig under the original terms of a contract, a claim which Seadrill Partners disputes. On December 1, 2016, Tullow informed Seadrill Partners that it will cancel the contract out of frustration if it fails to succeed in winning its original claim, which Seadrill Partners also claims that it has no rig to do. Seadrill Partners' claim is that Tullow Oil is canceling this contract out of convenience, which would entitle the drilling company to receive payment totaling 60% of the remaining contract value. The two parties are currently contesting their respective cases in English High Court. Therefore, while it does appear certain that this contract will be cancelled, it is uncertain how much more revenue the rig will ultimately generate. Regardless of who prevails however, the rig will still generate less revenue than it ultimately would have.

Thus, given these two contradictory signs, it is somewhat difficult to project Seadrill Partners' earnings trajectory over the next few quarters (but the company itself projects that the fourth quarter 2016 will have lower earnings than the third quarter 2016 did). However, the company's very high distribution coverage ratio of 13.98x means that it can probably maintain its distribution at its current level. Still, the continued uncertainty surrounding the offshore drilling and broader oil market means that it is likely too early for new investors to jump in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.