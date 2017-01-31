National Instruments: Participation In These 2 Markets Will Increase Takeover Possibilities

A couple years ago we wrote of our belief that National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), a designer and manufacturer of software and equipment that markets their products to the scientific and engineering communities, was a takeover target. We continue to believe that the company is a takeover target. Our steady belief that NATI remains a takeover target is due to some of the groundbreaking technological areas the company is involved in. For example, the company provides the tools to form and prove the types of technologies that eventually will get written into industry standards for a new technology such as the 5G wireless network standards. The company offers a hardware and software platform for vendors to build prototypes and conduct tests in field trials as they work toward developing 5G wireless network standards. With large-scale commercial deployments likely to begin in 2020, analysts estimate that 5G networks will generate nearly $250 billion in annual service revenue by 2025. Due to regional, national government, mobile operator and vendor initiatives, analysts expect that over $6 Billion will be spent on 5G research and development and trial investments between 2015 and 2020. NATI is a desirable takeover target as it is at the center of the launch of the lucrative 5G wireless network market.

NATI is also a takeover target given that its testing devices and software are at the heart of another exploding technology market, the "Internet-Of-Things" ("IOT") market. Some estimate that the IOT market will reach $1.7 trillion dollars by 2020. Regardless of the specific size of the IOT market, however, the market opportunity is significant as the IOT concept is attractive to industrial companies given that it because it opens up a new area of business, operations and process improvement opportunities without new technology investments. To understand how the IOT can benefit such companies, however, NATI's equipment and software are needed for testing, analysis and standard setting purposes. In this regard, NATI opened an industrial IOT laboratory to focus on intelligent systems and the connection of operational and informational technologies. Companies working with NATI to sponsor and collaborate with the IOT laboratory include Analog Devices Inc. (NYSE:ADI), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX). The laboratory will initially focus its efforts on advanced control for manufacturing, asset monitoring for heavy equipment, and microgrid control and communication.

NATI noted at the laboratory's opening that the IOT "is built with things, such as motors and drives. These things need to be equipped with world class sensors and those sensors' data need to be processed to extract insights at the edge or be passed on to an IT network. No one company can do all this alone. You need an ecosystem of collaborators. This lab is a physical manifestation of that collaboration ecosystem." The company noted further that one of the laboratory's key purposes was "to educate users on the viability" of the IOT by allowing their partners "to bring their customers to the lab[oratory] to show the viability of IOT and that the technologies are here and ready now." Finally, NATI noted that end users are not looking for specific IOT solutions, but they have problems "they are looking for the IOT to fix." In our opinion, NATI's participation in the testing, standardizing and launch of two sizable game-changing technological markets make it a takeover target. As we noted in an above-mentioned prior article, Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is one potential acquirer of NATI given that EMR has been transforming to focus on improving revenue/earnings growth by focusing on higher-margin businesses. One way to improve growth would be for EMR to increase its presence in discrete automation by acquiring NATI, a leader in the discrete automation market.

NATI's most recent quarterly earnings report showed the company recording revenue of $329 million, a 2 percent decrease from the year-ago quarter due to adverse currency effects and reduced orders from its largest customer. Excluding the company's largest customer, total order growth increased 2 percent. NATI's GAAP net income was $34 million, with fully diluted earnings per share of $0.26. The company's new CEO, taking over for its co-founder CEO, indicated that his top 2017 priorities was growing revenue, leveraging the NATI's investments in its platform and people, and improving its operating margins. The company's CFO noted disappointment that the company missed the midpoint of its quarterly revenue guidance. NATI currently expects first quarter 2017 revenue to be from $285 million to $315 million, a 4.5 percent increase at the midpoint of such range. The company also expects that GAAP earnings per share to be $0.05 to $0.19 for the quarter, with non-GAAP earnings to be $0.11 to $0.25. Although NATI is battling adverse currency effects depressing its revenues, we believe the company is a logical takeover candidate for a company such as EMR given that NATI is at the center of testing, standardizing and launching both 5G Wireless and IOT technologies.

We believe that investors should consider investing in NATI shares, yielding about 2.7 percent, given the desirable markets the company participates in and that the company may not be an independent company over the intermediate term.

Our view

NATI continues to spend a significant portion of its revenues on research and development to maintain their market leading position. The majority of the company's revenue comes from products sales and the remaining revenue comes from software maintenance. In addition, many of the markets that NATI sells into are mature given high market penetration. NATI sells a substantial amount of their products into international markets and the strong U.S. dollar continues to adversely affect the company in the near and intermediate term. NATI's forward price to earnings ratio is 32.05 based on the company's 2017 earnings estimate of $0.97, and 26.35 based on the company's 2018 earnings estimate of $1.18. The company's shares trade at a premium price to the price to earnings ratio for the information technology sector of 15. NATI shares trade at such a premium price to earnings ratio given the company's leading market positions and its strong balance sheet. We believe that NATI shares also trade at a premium given the company's desirability as a takeover target. Further, NATI's premium price to earnings ratio is also likely due to the company's cash position and lack of debt. Potential investors should consider investing in NATI shares on any overall market sell off for share price appreciation, an increasing dividend and a potential takeover of the company at a premium valuation given the company's participation in the substantial 5G wireless and IOT markets.

