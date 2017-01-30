Alphabet Announces Major Reporting Change

Last week, tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported its fourth quarter results. The headline results were mixed, with a huge revenue beat coupled with a big earnings miss. While investors and analysts mostly focused on the search business and the future potential of the company's "other bets," there was big news that wasn't heavily covered. Alphabet announced the following major change to its financial reporting on the conference call that will completely change how we look at the company's results.

First, we are making changes to our non-GAAP reporting. SBC has always been an important part of how we reward our employees in a way that aligns their interests with those of all shareholders. Although it's not a cash expense, we consider it to be a real cost of running our business because SBC is critical to our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the world. Starting with our first quarter results for 2017, we will no longer regularly exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP results. Noncash stock-based compensation will continue to be reported on our cash flow statement, but we will no longer be providing a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures that reflects SBC and related tax benefits.

Anyone that has followed my coverage of Alphabet/Google in the past knows that I've always discussed the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP reporting. With the company excluding stock-based compensation from GAAP, and analysts using non-GAAP for their EPS estimates, the company's bottom line looked a lot more impressive than it really was. For instance, just take a look at the following reconciliation table provided in the above-linked earnings release.

As you can see, non-GAAP net income and earnings per share were more than 23% higher than their GAAP counterparts in Q4. That's a significant difference, and that's just for one quarter. Over a full year, the Q4 balance annualized would equal more than $7.38 billion in operating income and over $5 billion in net income.

As someone who is not a fan of non-GAAP numbers, I certainly applaud management for making this change. Investors will have a better idea of how the company is actually doing, because as the statement above said, stock-based compensation is a real cost of running the business. While it is a non-cash expense, it is still an expense that the company incurs.

This means that analysts and investors will have to change how they look at past results. For instance, the graphic below shows what Yahoo! Finance shows for Alphabet's earnings estimates. As you can see, it would appear that 2017 is projected to show no earnings growth. Well, that's because the current year is shown in GAAP, while last year's figure is non-GAAP, an invalid comparison.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Alphabet reported GAAP earnings per share of $27.85 in 2016, so the current estimate still represents solid growth. A big difference here is going to be in how the valuation of the company changes. Based on Friday's close, the company's trailing twelve-month P/E ratio would be roughly 24.9 if we use non-GAAP EPS, but it comes in at over 30.3 if we use GAAP.

This change will also make the buyback less impactful on earnings per share, although this is a function of simple math. If the company were to reduce its diluted share count by 1%, earnings per share will improve by 1%. When earnings per share are roughly $28 a year, that would be a $0.28 increase. But when they are more than $34 a year, you gain an extra $0.06. For now, this won't result in a massive difference, but if Alphabet eventually has an Apple-like (NASDAQ:AAPL) buyback, the difference will be more meaningful.

For those that love to compare Alphabet to Apple, now we will be able to compare the two on a more appropriate GAAP basis. Apple does not exclude stock-based compensation from its results. Currently, Apple has a trailing twelve-month P/E of 14.7 (yearly EPS will change when the company reports Tuesday), meaning it trades for less than half of what Alphabet does on a GAAP basis. A lot of investors that cited Alphabet's non-GAAP P/E when comparing the name to Apple made the situation look a lot different, as I have shown above.

So while most investors and analysts seemed to focus on the company's Q4 results this past week, I'm more fascinated by the decision to remove stock-based compensation (and its related tax effects) from future reporting. In the end, this will lower Alphabet's income and earnings per share figures while also increasing its stated valuation. I'm curious to see if this impacts how investors view this high growth tech giant, especially its comparisons to Apple.

