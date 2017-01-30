How To Profit From The Low VIX

As the VIX is a mean-returning variable, we think the VIX will cave in first and we show you some ways to position for that.

This is somewhat odd, as we have what can only be described as a high-volatility new President.

Here is the little conundrum. We have a high volatility new president, but a record low VIX. Something has to give here. Our bet it's the VIX that will cave first, after all, this is a mean reversing variable, we're not so sure the same thing can be said about the President.

The VIX is very low (10.40 as we write), here is a 5 year chart:

The one year chart gives a more precise picture:

It's important to realize why the VIX is actually so low, as that gives us more insight into how and why it could reverse. We give you a couple of reasons:

Stocks are rallying in anticipation of the business friendly measures of the Trump government, like cutting taxes and regulation.

Stocks are also rallying in anticipation of a possible reflationary effort of the Trump government, entailing increased spending on infrastructure and defense, and reduced taxes giving a boost to spending.

The latter is also visible in the bond markets, which went on a substantial sell-off after Trump's surprise election victory, although some of that has already been given back.

Now, there are various ways that this near 10% rally in the indexes since Trump's election might come unstuck:

The supposed reflation doesn't actually increase spending all that much, for instance because the infrastructure program runs mainly trough tax credits, which might spur little new spending, or the tax cuts could be highly regressive, shifting income from low to high savers.

The economy runs into full-employment, inflation starts to rise taking interest rates with them and the Fed hikes further.

The reflationary policies, insofar as they're successful, take the dollar higher which cuts into US exports and corporate earnings.

The US shoots itself in the foot and embarks on import restrictions or even a wholesale trade war.

There are of course an x amount of other ways that things could turn sour (we have discussed a few possible 'black swans' here).

What we do know is that we have had quite a rally already, we have to go through the earnings season and companies discussing 2017 guidance, and most of all the VIX is simply very low and it's a mean reversing metric.

Here are a couple of ways to profit from a rising VIX:

Buying call options

A vertical call spread

Selling puts

Buying VIX futures at the end of the maturity spectrum

One could simply buy call options, for instance the March 15 strike, which went for roughly $1.40 per contract on Friday. Basically the VIX need to be above 16.40 at expiration, which isn't a tall order but it's no given either.

For that to happen we need the return of a modicum of turbulence on the markets. It's of course also possible that there are moments to take profits well before expiration even if the VIX doesn't quite make it to 16.40.

For instance, if the VIX goes back to 13-14 pretty fast (within the next couple of weeks), the decline in time value will be trumped by an increase in value of the option, and one could simply close them at a profit, rather than wait until expiration which might coincide with another quiet lull in the markets.

One could even go for the February 15 call, which one can buy for 45 cents, but there is still over two weeks to expiration. All it takes is one or two days of sell-off in the markets for the VIX to return to 12-13, and these options could very well double in value, but this is rather speculative, of course.

A vertical call spread is an option combination that buys options that are close to being in the money whilst selling options with the same expiration but a higher strike price. While the latter limit the upside of the former, it is simply a way to make the former more cheaper.

For instance, one could:

Buy the March 11 calls (on Friday you would have paid $3.30 for these)

Sell the March 15 calls (you would have received $1.40 for these)

So the total cost of this vertical call spread is $1.90 and to break even you need the VIX to be above 12.90 at expiration. You'll notice this is less of a tall order than the 16.40 buying outright calls. Above $15 you will basically double your money, earning $210 per contract ex transaction cost.

The VIX is so low one could sell puts outright. The February 13 strike sells for 1.15 and the March 13 strike for 85 cents. You win if the VIX expires above 11.85 in February, which is likely with only a modicum of turbulence returning to the markets.

You see that VIX options often do not behave the way options on indexes or shares behave, as in this case the option with longer duration is actually cheaper than the same one with shorter time to maturity.

Alternatively, you could buy VIX futures which have more than half a year to expiration time. Why these futures? Well, the time decay tends to accelerate the closer these futures get to maturity, so choosing long-dated futures limits that time decay, at least initially.

For instance, the October VIX futures have almost 9 months until expiration and they can be bought at a near unprecedented low of $18.80. You can get a feel what happens to the price of this October future should the market stay so uncannily calm.

Basically, in one month you lose roughly $200 per contract in time value, give or take a few hundred. For that to happen, the market has to remain this calm for a month, which, while not impossible we think isn't very likely.

