How Greedy Are You?

And if you're in these ETFs, don't forget to ask yourself: "How much more do you want out of this?"

Follow along as I build the case against one of 2016's best performers.

Okay, so high yield is high yield for a reason, right?

I mean, it probably doesn't make much sense to be surprised when the fundamentals look bad. That's a lot like buying yourself some paper backed by subprime auto loans and then acting like you had no idea that two-thirds of the borrowers behind the assets in the collateral pool had FICOs under 550.

Still, I can't help but wonder whether a combination of unusually high leverage, unusually tight spreads, and the presence of two problem sectors isn't a recipe for HY disaster. I talked a bit about this in a previous post.

Generally speaking, what you get from me is a stream of consciousness with enough structure to satisfy editors. I don't do dry reports about where I think this or that is going to trade in six months. People who write those kinds of things seem to be unaware of the fact that making such predictions has historically been an exercise in futility (if you want proof of that contention, feel free to shoot me a message and I'll send you some academic studies). I have said that US 10s will likely trade above 3% at some point this year, but that's more a reflection of my penchant for black swans than it is some calculation about the intrinsic value of US debt.

The point is, if you read Heisenberg, you're basically following along in real time as I develop theories about trends and themes driving broad asset classes. If you want to know where Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is going to trade three months from now, I would suggest the best way to find out is to wait until May and check the stock price.

So, here you are reading the latest in a series of posts documenting the evolution of my take on HY.

As you know, energy is a big concern of mine when it comes to the space. My quarrel with the sector is well documented and multifaceted. But the main problem is that the rally off last February's spread blow out is based entirely (well maybe not "entirely") on the idea that the rally in crude prices is sustainable.

Let's look at the energy story from an IG perspective. I think that's useful because the same dynamics are at play in higher grade credit, and to a certain extent, the best argument against HY energy (and thus HY in general) may be the fact that higher grade energy credits are equally risky. Consider the following from Wells Fargo:

Since early in the fourth quarter, a long in the energy sector has been one of our favorite trades. The OPEC supply cut agreement, which was ratified in late November, added further downside protection to energy prices. At the time, energy spreads averaged ~50 bps more than the IG average, close to 30 bps wide of their 2013-2014 average of +23 bps. The post OPEC December energy rally that carried over into January has taken energy spreads to inside of 20 bps wide to the market, tighter than they averaged from 2013-2014. In our opinion, the outright long energy trade has largely run its course, and we recommend investors take profits in the sector.

So that's investment grade energy. What do you think that says about high yield?

But I've talked about energy enough. I wanted to say a few more things about HY's new problem child: retail (NYSEARCA:XRT).

In a previous post, I touched briefly on the space, noting that it's clearly in jeopardy from the proposed border adjustment tax which, if implemented, would make all sorts of things vastly more expensive to obtain from overseas suppliers (I won't discuss it here, but ask yourself what that means for consumer spending and, in turn, for the economy).

In addition to the border tax issue, HY retail stands to be the biggest loser from still another proposed tax change: the elimination of the deductibility of interest expense.

As Deutsche Bank has shown, HY retail is the most exposed sector. While retail isn't the most exposed in terms of the percentage of issuers with interest expense that exceeds 50% of EBITDA (utilities gets that dubious title), it is the sector that's the most exposed when you take into account the benefit from accelerated capex depreciation. That is, the upfront depreciation offset is virtually immaterial to retail. Here's a chart that depicts this dynamic:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

But I've shown that before. Let's look at some new commentary and visuals from Wells Fargo.

First, we look at HY energy versus HY retail. Via Wells:

In 2016, HY Retail benefited from a risk-on mentality that drove investors into lower rated and storied credits across the asset class. Last year, HY Retail yields declined materially and returns approached 15%, but the sector still lagged the broader market performance as the dramatic recovery in Energy and Materials generated even better returns.

Right. So what's the outlook? Well, that depends, but the problem (as you might have surmised) lies in the composition of the HY retail space. Here's Wells again (my highlights):

Overall retail sales growth was positive in 2016 (+3.3%); however, the mix of market share within the sector continues to evolve. Many categories of retailers posted declining sales in 2016, including department stores (-5.6% YoY) and electronics and appliance stores (-3.2% YoY). Conversely, non-store retailers grew at 11.4% in 2016. Since 2000, only two retail segments, non-store retailers and health & personal retailers, have gained share of overall retail sales while general merchandise retailers (department stores) share has declined by almost 400 bps to 30.6%. Keeping these trends in mind, we classified HY Retail constituents by segment and found that the sector is particularly vulnerable to declining foot traffic given its composition. Currently, HY Retail has no issuers that operate exclusively online and few direct-to-consumer channels. Instead, apparel retailers and department stores make up almost half of the sector (by bond par amount outstanding). Adjusting for prospective downward rating pressure at issuers including Macy's, Kohl's, Signet and QVC, the picture does not improve materially as department stores would represent more of the sector (33% versus 19%).

So basically, HY retail is completely devoid of issuers that operate in segments growing market share. And the mix is only going to get worse as the downgrades roll in.

See this is what I'm talking about when I say you should watch trends and themes.

Now as Detusche Bank reminds us, retail represents less than 5% of the USD HY index. Compare that to energy's 15% share in 2014. But here's the caveat, via Deutsche again:

While not a broad market risk factor per se, the rating transitions within the sector could still pose an element of surprise, as the $50bn US HY retail market sits under the weight of $75bn in US BBB retail credits. The BBB overhang is also significant in a sense that it currently represents over 40% of total IG retail, the highest is has ever been over the time span of our data back to 2000. HY retail composition appears to be ok on the surface, with only 20% weight in CCCs, however this was reduced by retail defaults in recent years. It also implies the likelihood of some retail credits being mis-rated by the rating agencies given the headwinds described above.

That's always how it starts - with commentary like that.

You hear a lot of "however"s and a lot of "still"s. Eventually, those turn into a lot of "as we warned"s and a lot of "we cautioned"s.

I think the important thing to understand here - or at least for someone like myself - is the context. This comes as HY continues to compress:

(Charts: Goldman)

The question you have to ask yourself if you're in something like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) or the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is this: "How much more do you actually expect to get out of this rally?"

Or, perhaps more poignantly: "How greedy are you?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.