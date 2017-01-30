Trump Trade War With China - The Chips Are Down!

While election promises will most likely be watered down, there might well be collateral damage in the posturing phase. China can take forceful tariff action quickly.

TPP and Mexico are the first targets. China is sure to follow.

Trump has wasted little time in going on the trade offensive. One of his first actions as president was to cancel the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) by executive order, as reported by the New York Times. He then continued his aggressive stance against Mexico, renewing his commitment to build a wall financed by tariffs on Mexican imports. This would require amendments to the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). A very public tiff with Mexican President Nieto resulted in the cancellation of an intended visit to Washington, and was only resolved by a phone call.

TPP and Mexico are the first targets, China is sure to follow. It is ominous to see, in the NPP report above, the following attributed to a White House aid:

"On Thursday, a White House spokesman said one potential way to pay for the wall could be to apply a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, as well as other countries with which the U.S. has a trade deficit."

The following chart from the U.S. International Trade Commission shows the top ten trading partners for U.S.

US Balance of Trade. Partner country General Imports Total Exports Merchandise Trade Balance USD m 1 China $483,244.70 $116,071.80 ($367,172.90) 2 Canada $296,155.60 $280,609.00 ($15,546.60) 3 Mexico $296,407.90 $235,745.10 ($60,662.80) 4 Japan $131,364.10 $62,442.60 ($68,921.50) 5 Germany $124,820.50 $49,970.80 ($74,849.70) 6 Korea $71,758.70 $43,445.60 ($28,313.20) 7 United Kingdom $57,962.30 $56,114.60 ($1,847.60) 8 France $47,815.30 $30,103.50 ($17,711.80) 9 Taiwan $40,907.60 $25,860.10 ($15,047.50) 10 India $44,791.60 $21,451.90 ($23,339.80) Source - US International Trade Commission.

This highlights clearly that the major deficit is with China, a huge $360bn, which is about 6 times the deficit with Mexico, and represent about half of the combined deficit with the top 10 trading partners. During the election, Trump was talking about a 45% import tariff on Chinese goods. The White House message above seems to indicate that Trump will seek to attack the China deficit, albeit now via a reduced 20% tariff.

As I argued in my recent article on Mexico, election promises will most likely be watered down by the real issues involved in running a country. However, it seems that Trump will pursue his aims in a blustering aggressive style, and there might well be collateral damage in the posturing phase. China can take forceful tariff action quickly, and in a highly targeted way. Just last year, as reported by the UK publication The Guardian, a 46% import duty was imposed on a specific grade of steel imports from the E.U. Wholesale import duties such as those being threatened by the Trump administration would be challenged by the World Trade Organisation, and are unlikely to be implemented, but in a sabre-rattling contest, China is highly likely to act to show strength as a matter of national pride. As an all out trade war would be damaging to all concerned, it would be most logical to express intent with some single industry action.

As I started to think about this issue and the impact if might have on my portfolio, it became clear that sensible risk management demanded further research to identify if any of my investments are under more than average threat from a potential U.S. China trade war.

The following data compiled by J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs in two handy charts is a good start, showing the top industry dependencies by product segment. Not surprisingly, the technology industry tops the charts with just under 6% of revenues from China.

Luckily, Goldman Sachs delved deeper, to look at individual companies which have the highest dependency on China exports for revenue. It jumps out that the Semiconductor industry (NASDAQ:SOXX) has a massive dependency on chips exported to China. In fact, all but three of the top 15 'at risk' companies are in the chip business. There could not be a better target for a 'surgical strike' style signaling tariff.

With over 80% of its revenue coming from China, Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) would be massively impacted by a 20% tariff on China exports, let alone something of the magnitude of 46% as recently applied to EU steel. SWKS has a healthy net margin of 30%, but the chip market is highly competitive, and there would be little chance to pass through the charges to customers - their profits could be all but wiped out in this scenario. Just to be on the safe side, and with respect to the researchers at Goldman, i cross checked with the SWKS 2015 annual report from their website, and confirmed the weighting is accurate.

I have to say, I found this to be truly alarming, not least because I recently invested in Skyworks as a way to play the Internet of Things (IOT) trend.

Having pushed the button and bought at $76 just before Christmas, I am very happy with SWKS as a stock and its current price of $92.

SWKS data by YCharts

I have Avago (NASDAQ:AVGO) Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on my watchlist.

With a nearly 20% gain on SWKS I don't want to bail on such a good performer. Not only do I think that there is much more upside potential, but I like the semiconductor segment for the long term.

What are my options here? I could simply hang on and hope for the best, assuming that any issues would be ironed out quickly, and not prove too destructive to the SWKS share price.

The options market provides another way to protect from potential SWKS price shocks. Let's assume that activity short of a full blown trade war will shake out in the next 12 - 24 months. Jan 2019 90 puts are trading at around $16. SWKS pays four dividends annually, about $1.20 in total. Net of these, an option hedge would cost about $13.50, which would erase most of my gains, bringing my cost base up to about $89.50. Not very appealing.

Looking further afield, I came across another solution. The largest semicon manufacturer in the world is not exposed to the Trump trade policies vis a vis China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) is a Taiwanese company which trades with an ADR in the U.S.

It's a much larger company than SWKS, and a very different focus, being an incumbent all rounder versus SWKS play as an innovator in niche segments. However, TSMC is investing heavily into IoT ultra low voltage technology, partnering with smaller companies, such as Sequans (NYSE:SQNS) to develop IoT solutions such as Monarch.

A 12 month price chart comparison of TSM and SWKS shows that both have enjoyed similar price growth, but with much more volatility with SWKS (including my timely run up.)

SWKS data by YCharts

Comparing the two on common metrics:

Price/Earnings - TSM 16.8 vs SWKS 17.8

Revenue Growth - TSM 18.5% vs SWKS 22.4% (3 year ave)

Net Operating Margin - TSM 34.1% vs SWKS 30%

Return on Equity - TSM 24.9% vs SWKS 29.7%

Dividend Yield - TSM 3%, SWKS 1.2%.

On this comparison, my original rationale to buy SWKS seems intact.

Having said that, TSM seems to be a good alternative in the same segment. As a market leader, TSM can't expect to achieve the same growth as a successful SWKS, but also should have lower volatility.

Currency Risk.

There is some exchange rate risk in dealing with an ADR. However, the new Taiwan dollar has been quite stable in recent years, and has performed well against the greenback.

US Dollar to New Taiwan Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

While there would have been some currency exchange loss over the period, consider the Taiwan dollar performance vs the broader dollar index:

US Dollar to New Taiwan Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Overall I feel that the extra 2% per annum dividend is good compensation for the currency risk.

Conclusion and actions.

Perhaps I am over-sensitive to the risks here, but I see Trump as a potential tail risk exposure for SWKS and other SOXX stocks. I like TSM, and this seems a safe haven for me to warehouse my semiconductor exposure until there is a clearer trade policy outlook.

Actions I will take now:

Sell SWKS. Buy TSM.

I have also been eyeing up QCOMM on the current price weakness. I was close to a buy, but will now shift instead to selling long dated puts.

INTC, NVDA, AVGO remain on my watch list.

I will also look into other potential trade war high risk stocks in my portfolio, and look to make similar 'switch' trades. I will share any I come across with the SA community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is a private investor and not an investment adviser. Always consult a registered adviser.