Apple Earnings: It's iPhone Or Bust

On Tuesday afternoon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce its fiscal first-quarter results. The company is expected to detail a company record for revenues in a period, although this quarter did contain an extra week. With the iPhone expected to see more than 77 million unit sales, investors have high expectations, with shares nearly reaching a 52-week high on Friday. For the rally to continue, Apple must show that its newest device not only sold well in late 2016, but is continuing to do well ahead of this year's "super-cycle" launch.

One item I've worried about is the potential non-launch of a smaller screen device in the next few months. Reports suggest we won't see a new version of the SE, meaning Apple will face tough comps as we head into the Spring. Analysts also seem to be a little worried that iPhone sales will slow more than usual throughout the year, as consumers wait to see what the company has in store for the rumored iPhone 8. As you can see in the chart below, analysts have been cutting their Q2 forecasts quite a bit recently.

The street average for the March quarter's revenue has come down by over $750 million since the start of the year. That would equate to about 1.2 million iPhones at last year's Q2 average selling price. It also means the year-over-year quarterly revenue growth rate has come down from 8.2% to 6.7%, which will surely fuel the bear camp and their growth worries. Should we get no SE refresh, it wouldn't surprise me if guidance is more along the lines of $52 to $54 billion.

Perhaps as interesting as the number of iPhones sold will be the average selling price. Management said that this quarter's ASP would be similar to the just over $690 figure reported in last year's holiday period. Apple started the Plus model at $20 more this year, and that line has reportedly been a higher percentage of sales than in past years. However, a stronger dollar will hurt, as will sales of the cheaper SE. To put things in perspective, if we use the street average of 77.3 million iPhones, the difference between an ASP of plus 1 percent and minus one percent to last year's figure is roughly $1.07 billion, more than half the size of Apple's revenue guidance range.

While the iPhone will certainly grab most of the headlines, I am also curious to see how the iPad is doing. This is because there was no refresh for the holiday season, meaning the latest launch was back in March 2016. With the iPad in decline as seen below, Apple doesn't have a strong number two product line. Once accounting for more than $30 billion in annual revenues, Apple needs the tablet to get back to growth. Perhaps that will happen if we get a strong enough refresh this Spring, but I'm not betting heavily on that right now.

Investors will also want to hear about the continued growth of Apple's services segment, and to see if management provides any commentary on Watch or AirPod sales. The Mac line will also be in focus after the refresh that saw Consumer Reports not recommend the device for the first time, only to change its stance later on. Those who appreciate capital returns will listen to hear about the progress of the buyback, which could impact a potential dividend raise coming in April.

Apple shares enter this week's earnings report near their 52-week high, as seen below, so there will be some inflated expectations. The company is expected to report a quarterly revenue record for this 14-week period, thanks to iPhone sales that could approach 80 million. Perhaps more important will be Q2 guidance, to see how much iPhone sales are falling off as consumers wait to see what the tech giant has to offer with this year's highly anticipated launch.

