Tasty Burgers, Not So Tasty Stock

If you brush off the bullishness surrounding Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) and take a closer look, you might see something other than burgers cooking; even when given a significant boost in growth projections, the company doesn't come close to the current valuation.

Since the Trump rally began, the entire market has turned almost violently bullish; but, I will save discussion of my macro views for another article. For now, I would like to focus something a bit smaller scale. This article will be the start of something that I would like to try and something that I think would be interesting. I will be analyzing two companies that are competitors in a pair of articles. Though the subject of both articles will be the pair of companies, each article will primarily focus on one of the companies. So without further ado, let's jump right into it.

An industry that has been growing rapidly over the last few decades has been the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry. Estimates for 2016 place the industry at $780 billion with the fast-casual segment accounting for 7.5% of all restaurant traffic, up from 5% in 2015. We have all seen the success stories such as Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) which have succeeded in massive market penetration in just several years. But let us take a closer look at a specific pair of companies within the same segment, namely Shake Shack and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT). This article will serve as part one of the two parts and will focus on SHAK.

For those that do not know, Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Up until recently, I had never tried its food. But during a recent trip to New York, I decide to finally try one of its burgers with one of its special brewed beers. The entire meal ran me under $20 and though it was quite good, I still must say I remain a loyal In-N-Out customer. But let us look closely and see if the financials and valuation of Shake Shack are just as savory as the burgers.

As you can see from the chart (Data Source: Capital IQ) above, neither SHAK and HABT have not performed spectacularly over the course of 2016. But regardless, I think there is room for both of them to move. After looking closely at Shake Shack, I believe that the young company currently has an outsized valuation. An important part of the valuation is the growth story. Currently, Shake Shack has 84 locations with 18 of them in the state of New York. The map below, which I made from location data from SHAK's annual report, shows how far it has reached globally. Just right off the bat, you can see that the growth story is there as the room to expand is quite large.

Perhaps an important note is that Shake Shacks seem to open up in high traffic areas. There are two open within 500 feet of each other in JFK International Airport and both receive quite a lot of foot traffic. The question is how long this type of growth can continue; expanding into only high traffic areas can somewhat limit potential growth. As a result of this, using comparable company expansion rates is not applicable in this case. So for our valuation let's take company guidance and give a 15% bump to the upper bound estimates. So let's use this in our model. As you can see from the DCF I made below and from the sensitivity analysis, the implied share price is barely above the current price.

So using even the most aggressive estimates, there is still only very little upside. Now if I had published this when I had intended to, on January 4th, there would have been trading 6% above this estimate, but here we are. So what are the assumptions of this model? I am modeling that Shake Shack will beat on its growth estimates by 15% every year for the next 5 years at a minimum. Now hopefully you gave a little giggle of disbelief when you read that. From a purely modeling and valuation aspect, the growth story seems to have outgrown even itself as investors seem to continue to value Shake Shack like a Chipotle or even a McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Perhaps this can be seen even better if we do a quick comps spread (data from Capital IQ).

So just of an implied EV/EBITDA of direct comps, we can see that Shake Shack is quite overvalued. But as I have said before, this is a pretty rudimentary method of valuation and should obviously just serve as one of many metrics to look at. But just looking at Shake Shack's EV/EBITDA vs. McDonald's Corporation, is one Shake Shack really worth almost 3 McDonald's? I think clearly not. What about Habit Restaurants? I know we have not talked about Habit very much as of yet as I am saving it for the next article, but is one Shake Shack really with 3 Habits? At present on a trading metrics, Shake Shack is trading must closer to Chipotle, despite a total number of restaurants 24 times less than Chipotle boasts. I think another important metric to look at would be the current short floats. Though many disagree with me, I believe that the short float is an important metric to look at what "smarter money" is doing. Buying a stock is quite easy and so straightforward that even your Average Joe can open up a brokerage account and buy a stock. But Mr. Average Joe would be much less willing (hopefully) to short a stock as the risk/reward payoff shifts to be quite asymmetrically weighted. So logic would dictate that those shorting a stock on average have done a bit more due diligence on a company and typically represent a slightly more elite group of investors. Now that is not to say that they are always right. But one can see that in this case, Shake Shack has quite a higher short float when compared to its comps as well as the average of direct comps.

I think if you look closely at Shake Shack and try and shake off all the bullishness surrounding the stock and take a look at it with fresh eyes, you just might be able to see it. I think Shake Shack is a young company with a currently outsized valuation. Even when modeled with aggressive growth estimates, the stock seems pricey, to say the least. On a trading basis, the stock looks noticeably lofty.

