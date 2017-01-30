Roche: What To Expect At FY 2016 Results

The key for Roche to outperform in 2017 will be related to the ability of the company to deliver on its pipeline, especially in oncology.

For 2017, analysts expect that Roche will guide for low-mid single-digit sales growth and core EPS to grow ahead of sales.

The company is likely to meet street expectations in 2016.

I will preview Roche’s earnings report and some key themes for 2017 in addition to sell-side expectations.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will report its full-year results for 2016 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on 1st February 2017.

Shares of the company haven't done quite well over the past year and they are currently trading not far from 52-week low, despite in 2016 Roche published encouraging clinical data for two key future growth drivers:

Gazyva in iNHL from the Phase III GALLIUM trial. ACE910 in haemophilia with inhibitors from the Phase III HAVEN 1 trial.

H2/2016 results & FY 2017 guidance

Investors seem downbeat about Roche's FY 2016 results:

Street expects CHF 5.5B for H2/2016 revenues, 4% growth over prior-year period.

Street expects CHF 6.92 for core EPS, around 10% growth over 2016 EPS of CHF 6.27.

Investors expect that Roche will meet its 2016 guidance (i.e. low-mid single-digit sales growth and core EPS to grow ahead of sales).

For 2017, street expectations are that Roche will provide a guidance similar to 2016. What should be implied in this potential guidance?

Assuming 4% additional revenue growth at constant exchange rate and 1% forex tailwind, I estimate 2017 revenue to be around CHF 53B, approximately in line with street expectations.

Then, assuming a limited operating leverage and 1% forex tailwind, I estimate 6% EPS growth or a 2017 EPS figure of about CHF 15.55, approximately in line with street expectations.

There is only one element, which I think could affect negatively Roche's 2017 guidance and investors are not aware of it.

In H1/2016, Roche benefited from a CHF 426M positive one-off on G&A from pension one-offs.

"On G&A you see now the full effect of the PSI as a Positive with CHF 426 million, which leads us to the core operating profit and the nice momentum of 5% growth in constant currencies. The past service income is triggered by the changes that we have introduced in our Swiss pension plan, and the consideration has been that we looked at the pension plan and asked ourselves, okay, is that pension plan really sustainable in an environment where interest rates go down, which makes it difficult to create adequate returns, and then on the other hand where life expectancy just increases. So, we made an adjustment here, we've really brought the conversion rate, which in fact is a calculation factor for the pension for retirees, we brought that down, on the other hand we increased the contributions to make in the future, and on the other hand there will be a moderate cash injection into the pension fund."

Source: Roche's Q2/2016 Conference Call Transcript

It's not assured that a similar benefit could be expected also in 2017. If we assume that Roche will not have any pension benefit in 2017, the company could lose around CHF 0.40 of EPS. Thus, consensus expectations for 2017 EPS could be downgraded by 2/3% post FY 2016 results.

Key catalysts in 2017

There are three key pipeline catalysts, which investors will be watching in 2017 to see if Roche can keep its revenue growth going:

APHINITY TRIAL, where Roche is investigating Herceptin + Perjeta in adjuvant breast cancer vs. Herceptin alone. This combo is already the standard of care in the neo-adjuvant and first-line settings (around c25% of market). APHINITY could allow approval in the adjuvant setting, which accounts for the residual c60- 65% of US/EU market. Roche will likely announce the results by the end of Q1/2017 and a positive readout is essential for Roche to protect its breast cancer franchise from the incoming biosimilar competitions on Herceptin, expected in 2017/2018 in EU/USA. ACE910 in Haemophilia (non inhibitor segment). As I said in my previous articles: "Roche (OTCQX: RHHBY) has recently reported positive headlines from a PIII trial of ACE910 in Haemophilia A in the inhibitor segment, suggesting stronger efficacy than the existing treatments and a more convenient dosing regimen. Roche will present in late 2017 the data from a Phase III study of ACE910 in the non-inhibitor segment. The unmet need in this segment is much lower than in the inhibitor segment, because the factor VIII replacement therapy (i.e. Advate) is a high efficacious therapy for these patients, but if ACE910 will confirm the promising results showed in the PI trial, this drug could become a multi-billion blockbuster". Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC. Roche has a broad presence in the immunotherapy (I/O) space and its most important clinical study which will be published in 2017 is the Phase III IMpower 150 trial for Tecentriq in combo with chemo in 1L NSCLC. There will be a lot of competition in this space, with Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF), which are pursuing different approaches in the same therapeutic indication and which will also publish their PIII trials results this year. Thus, in 2017, we will have clarity on the potential for Roche in the immunotherapy space and I would not rule out some positive surprise, given that expectations for Roche in I/O are not extreme.

Conclusion

On 1st February 2017, Roche will announce its guidance for FY 2017, which is expected to be another year of good revenue growth and profitability improvement. But with shares near their lows, despite a positive operating performance in 2016, the key for Roche to outperform in 2017 will be related to the ability of the company to deliver on its pipeline, especially in oncology.

