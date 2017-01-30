Brexit Clarity

For the first time in the almost seven months since the Brexit referendum, Prime Minister Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech on the 17th of January has unequivocally pronounced her intention to leave the European Union, thus carrying out the electoral mandate of the Brexit vote. The language of the Brexit ballot was tantalizingly simple:

Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?

Carrying out the resulting mandate has been-and will continue to be-anything but simple. The continuing uncertainty aptly demonstrates the limits of direct democracy where the best of intentions go wildly astray in the particulars of a poorly framed non-binding referendum. The political and economic consequences of the Brexit vote have been hotly debated to date and will continue to be debated for years to come, leaving most voters utterly bewildered and businesses uncertain of their future in a post-Brexit environment.

That confusion ratcheted up several notches with Tuesday's (24 January) 8-3 ruling handed down by the Supreme Court, the highest court in Britain. The case was decided on the issue of whether the government could by royal prerogative claim sole responsibility for triggering Article 50, a process that would conclude with the departure of the UK from the EU. To accomplish the transition, the government intended to annul the European Communities Act (1972) which formed the basis of the UK's membership in what was then the European Community. Agreeing with the High Court's November ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that the constitutional changes brought about by the Act were profound and could not be annulled by ministerial fiat. That authority rested solely with parliament which voted on the original package and by law would have to vote on its dissolution-regardless of the non-binding majority vote in favor coming out of the Brexit referendum.

The Court's decision was deeply important. In a country that lacks a codified constitution, delineating the power structure of the executive and parliamentary branches of government is a singular event. Constitutions exist for this very purpose. The Court readily established the legal precedent that parliament-not the government-held ultimate power in invoking the Article 50 process.

The Court offered further clarity in the issue of Scotland's, Northern Ireland's and Wales' claim to a seat at the table in the Brexit decision making process. After all, both Scotland and Northern Ireland posted healthy majorities in the Brexit referendum in favor of remaining in the EU. The Court unanimously refused to rule on the claim stating there was no legal requirement emanating from the Sewel Convention that directed the British government to consult or provide a parliamentary vote of approval. While the government breathed a sigh of relief on the decision, the Court's refusal to address the issue leaves dangling an issue that goes to the heart of the political substructure that ties the UK together. Scotland is now that much closer to launching a second bid for independence. While no one wishes for a return to the borders of the past, the Good Friday Agreement (1998) that envisioned unencumbered Irish access to the EU and all-important development aid-is now seriously threatened. And then there is the issue of Gibraltar, not a party to the Supreme Court decision, who voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. It too could become a serious stumbling block in the upcoming divorce stage of the Article 50 talks. Carving out an independent state for Scotland or Gibraltar is wrought with political uncertainty, particularly from Spain, which has ample fears that the Spanish enclave of Catalonia would wander down the same path. Whether the UK political substructure survives into the post-Brexit world that is being constructed beyond the purview of the devolved regions of the UK remains a very open question indeed.

While the Supreme Court's ruling against the government was widely expected, the decision nonetheless constituted a stinging rebuke of the political incompetence that set the stage for such a vote in the first place-without any prior idea of how to execute an electoral mandate to leave the EU. While the Brexit vote likely means leaving the EU as few in Parliament at this writing appear willing to countermand the referendum result, the political and economic dimensions of the post-Brexit era remain stubbornly ill-defined. The Lancaster House speech has finally provided some long-waited answers to, well, some of these questions. Mrs. May's vision of leaving the EU calls for a clear and clean break with the jurisdiction of both Brussels and the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Leaving the EU allows for British courts to interpret British laws without being usurped by an overlay of EU laws. It means gaining British control over the volume and flow of people crossing UK borders as students, workers and migrants. It means regaining lost sovereignty. Jurisdictional sovereignty and control over UK borders remain the UK's non-negotiable lines in the sand. Weaving these political positions into a new free-trade framework with the EU remains a Herculean task.

In the wake of the biggest constitutional case in more than a generation, the ebb and flow of sterling year-to-date (YTD) appears counterintuitive. The Supreme Court was widely expected to rule against the government and the pound appeared to be mirroring the positive market sentiment being generated by the pending decision after posting a YTD low of $1.2046 on the 16th of January-the day before the Lancaster House speech. On the 23rd of January, the day before the Supreme Court announcement, the pound hit a YTD high of $1.254 only to fall to $1.2421 after the announcement for a 0.95% move in less than a 10-hour period. A short 12-hours later the pound had shrugged off the decision and rose to $1.2527 against the dollar as trade tensions between Mexico and the US dominated international news wires, driving the dollar down in world currency markets. The pound, relegated to a tertiary role in the course of the day's events, rose as a result. The pound went on to scratch out a new YTD high of $1.2633 at yesterday's market close (26 January) as 4th quarter data from the Office of National Statistics pointed to a banner 4th quarter with Britain registering the fastest growth rate among G7 countries. UK economic growth during the period hit 0.6% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) and 2.1% annualized. The positive effects of the pound's depreciation since the June referendum continued to outweigh the lagging effect of rising price inflation which jumped 1.6% in December. Services, which account for about 79% of UK GDP, remained surprisingly strong in the 4th quarter with QOQ gains of 0.8%. Manufacturing reversed a 5.9% contraction in the 3rd quarter with a 0.7% QOQ gain but overall industrial production continued to be a drag on growth as mining and quarry output plunged 6.9% during the period. Auto manufacturing hit a 17-year high in 2016 as exports priced in pounds soared given the weakened state of the currency in world markets. Consumer spending during the period appeared to be fueled largely by credit which grew by £1.9 billion in November according to the latest figures from the Bank of England-the largest monthly increase since March 2005. Meanwhile, household income was no higher by the end of the period QOQ, which brings the sustainability of current levels of consumer spending squarely into question. The pound fell from Thursday's YTD high of $1.2633 to yesterday's (27 January) close of $1.2560-a move of almost 0.6%. The move was more in line with questions regarding the continued pace of consumer spending levels exhibited in the 4th quarter. The decline also came in the face of a surging dollar after the White House floated a proposal to level a 20% border tax on imported goods from Mexico to fund the outlay for a border wall between the two states. The roughly $500 billion trial balloon precipitated an immediate response from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto who angrily cancelled next week's scheduled meeting at the White House. The astonishingly amateurish stab at making economic policy (such a levy would be patently illegal under both NAFTA and WTO rules) delivered not through diplomatic channels but through social media Twitter blasts brought a long simmering cross-border feud into a full-blown diplomatic incident-on this the sixth day of the new administration. The incident will likely bring the UN and the WTO into the fray in an attempt at reconciling the flame-up that threatens to spiral wildly out of control. The peso was whipsawed with a swing of 2.3% between its low and high points during the course of the day-with more volatility on tap for the immediate future as traders make sense of the ongoing trade ructions. Meanwhile, the dollar surged almost 0.6% on the day.

After Mrs. May's Lancaster House speech, we now know that Brexit means not only leaving the EU but leaving the European Single Market:

The Single Market is predicated upon acceptance of the four freedoms or the free movement of goods, services, capital and people. Mrs. May's vision of a post-Brexit Britain rejects the free movement of people. In this view, Britain is reclaiming sovereignty over its borders and the ability to control the flow of people into Britain. It would mean accepting the role of the ECJ in determining and enforcing compliance with these rules. Leaving the EU but remaining a party to the rules that govern compliance to the four freedoms would undermine the intent of leaving the EU in the first place;

We now know that the UK will not be joining the European Economic Association (EEA):

While the EEA requires neither membership in the Single Market nor the Customs Union, EEA membership does mean accepting common rules, including adherence to the Single Market's four freedoms, and the power of common regulators and courts to enforce them and ranges from budget contributions and competition rules to oversight of courts and other enforcers. While Norway has a good deal of access to the Single Market, its access is not unlimited. Further, Norway has no say on the formulation of rules and regulatory procedures that govern its access to the Single Market;

We now know that the Switzerland model is not part of the May vision:

Switzerland is neither member of the Single Market nor the Customs Union which at first glance looks like a promising option. The country's access to the Single Market is based on more than 120 bilateral deals which arguably gives Switzerland the most open access to the Single Market of any country that is not a member state. In other words, the Swiss regulatory regime largely mirrors that of the EU. The key word here is goods, as opposed to services. The Swiss model specifically lacks passporting rights, which is used by member states to sell primarily services, particularly financial services, to other member states without having to pass through 28 national regulatory regimes. Without passporting rights, branch operations would likely be forced to become subsidiaries-all with varying capital reserves requirements. While Switzerland maintains their sovereignty, they are still required to adhere to Single Market rules, which include adherence to the four freedoms. Further, Switzerland contributes to the EU budget;

We now know that Mrs. May's vision does not include staying in the European Customs Union:

The Customs Union sets tariffs with non-member states, standardizing tariffs with the outside world as well as removing non-tariff barriers to trade such as having common safety, product and environment standards. Accordingly, the Customs Union allows for the largely frictionless flow of goods throughout the Union unencumbered by customs inspections or rules of origin certification at each and every national border. While remaining in the Customs Union does not require adherence to the free movement of people clause-which would keep the tariff free access to the EU for the UK auto manufacturing and their cross-border suppliers-membership prevents the UK from striking separate free trade deals with other countries. Free trade agreements outside the confines of the EU is a prime Brexit objective.

There was no mention of CETA in the Lancaster House speech, the recently EU-Canadian free trade agreement that took a full seven years to negotiate and was almost derailed at its opening confirmation debut in the tiny regional parliament of Walloons. A meticulously negotiated free trade agreement largely for goods, the negotiations spent little of this time in the area of services.

We now have a much clearer view on what is not included in Mrs. May's vision for a post-Brexit Britain. Through the process of elimination, we arrive at a rather stark reality: the proposed UK-EU trade relationship in the post-March 2019 period will not resemble any of paradigms of EU free trade relationships that currently exist. What is being proposed by the UK explicitly rules out the founding principle upon each of these examples are built-namely membership in the EU Single Market and Customs Union. Based on this premise we can assume the following:

Britain will leave the EU, the Single Market and the Customs Union in March of 2019 at the conclusion of the Article 50 divorce process. Until March of 2019, the UK remains a full member of the EU and is subject to its rules, regulations and jurisdictional constraints. The UK is legally bound by treaty statute not to conclude trade agreements with non-EU member states;

London's financial sector will most likely operate at a fraction of its current capacity in the post-March 2019 era - a capacity that now constitutes about 12% to current UK annual economic output. The loss of City tax revenue will blow a huge hole in government finances that will necessitate a proportional cut in government spending or borrowing at a time when the current account deficit that already consumes about 5% of total GDP-or some combination of both;

UK banks will almost certainly lose their ability to passport their services into the EU. The current UK aim is to establish equivalence deals across EU borders as regulatory requirements currently mesh on both sides of the Channel, in essence mirroring many of the bilateral deals of the Swiss model. The drawback here is the Swiss model includes few if any service sector examples upon which to build such an infrastructure. Equivalence determinations for goods exist largely at the political discretion of national decision makers and only secondarily with national regulators-and can be withdrawn on very short notice. Importantly, Switzerland is required to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Single Market-including the free movement of people. Recent attempts by parliament to limit the uncontrolled flow of immigrants into the country produced a 2014 bill to do just that with a three-year lag on implementation, drawing both the ire of Brussels and the threat of canceling some of its bilateral deals with the EU. Parliament at the end of the year agreed to a plan to actively encourage the hiring of local workers for all job openings. The plan was is unlikely to be approved by Brussels;

At present, equivalence determinations in the financial sector on any relative scale largely do not exist. London's clearing houses for euro-denominated derivatives will be a huge flash point for the post-Article 50 UK-EU trade negotiations. London clears on average €573 billion in euro-denominated derivatives on any given trading day, according to ICE data. The ECB has long-standing concerns over the settlement of such large sums of euro-denominated transactions occurring outside the confines of the euro-zone. The ECB filed suit in 2015 with the ECJ and lost its bid to remedy the practice. The Article 50 process will most certainly remove the UK's fierce opposition to such an ECB move as a non-member state;

Whether equivalence determinations could become the basis for other financial service products and activities being projected into the EU from London bases in replace of the current passporting system is an open jurisdictional nightmare for euro-zone policy makers that will likely meet stiff resistance both in Brussels and in national capitals;

Mrs. May's vision includes sectoral deals with the EU, such as for automobiles. Such sectoral deals are patently illegal under WTO industrial discrimination rules. If the EU acceded to UK demands for an automobile carve-out agreement, the same deal would have to be offered to all WTO members-including US, Japanese and South Korean car manufacturers. The problem with sectoral carve-outs is: where do you draw the boundaries of the sector? If automobiles are carved out for special tariff considerations, how about the plethora of parts distributors and related supply chains? After putting out the Herculean effort to overcome WTO objections, individual EU member states would be expected to put up fierce resistance to the idea of a favored sector agreements forming the basis of any future EU-UK trade arrangement. If automobile manufacturing becomes a favored industrial sector, why not drugs or electronics, or textiles or foodstuffs or even agricultural commodities? Of course, there is no precedent for such service carve-outs. CETA, the EU-Canadian free trade agreement consumed seven years of hard negotiations to complete. As with almost all free trade agreements, CETA's focus is almost exclusively on goods. Services are infinitely more complex to map, administer and regulate on an ongoing basis;

While a US-UK free trade agreement might make for interesting political theatre on both sides of the pond, any economic substance emerging from such an agreement will likely be minimal-at best. Britain, of course, is prohibited by treaty statute from signing a trade agreement with a non-EU state until March 2019 when the Article 50 process formally ends. The two economies are significantly different in size, but they are highly similar in overall structure. Services account for about 80% of UK GDP while the total in the US is about 70%. There is little in the way of tariffs in the headline production and distribution output of the two countries that carry outsized protective tariff regimes that a future free trade agreement could readily clear away. That means the agreement would have to deal with uber-politically sensitive sectors from the get-go: agriculture, government procurement contracts, defense and finance. Outside of agriculture, the ability to directly bid on government procurement and defense contracts would represent a huge boom for the British economy. CETA will allow EU companies to bid on Canadian government procurement contracts for the first time. Yet allowing British firms to do likewise would hardly be in the best economic interests of the US given its relative size in relation to that of the UK. From a political vantage point, Mr. Trump spent a good deal of time advancing the mantra of "America First" during his successful campaign for the White House. Such a proposal would be presumably dead on arrival;

The US and the UK are the two biggest exporters of financial services on the planet and the ensuing effort to mold such a sector into a free trade agreement would likely be just short of biblical. British insurance executives would jump at the opportunity to crack the US insurance market. However, insurance regulation is the purview of individual states and currently outside of federal reach and would thus be an unlikely offering at a UK-US trade table. US and the EU are currently at loggerheads over capital requirement for their respective banks and subsidiaries operating on each other's shores. A free-trade agreement encompassing US and UK banks would merely amplify these fundamental differences in regulatory approach.

The framework of a future UK-EU trade relationship at this juncture weighs heavily on the side of conjecture. Still, trade deals hinge on concessions-what is one country willing to give up to bring about a deal? Invariably, economics takes on a secondary role in the process and the EU-UK relationship will likely be no exception to this general rule. According to the EU playbook and assuming the Article 50 divorce proceedings are successful-a big assumption indeed-the second phase of the process begins, namely the forging of the new EU-UK trade relationship. The EU will stand fast on adherence to the four freedoms and the ECJ being the final arbitrator of jurisdictional interpretation. For its part, the UK appears willing to stand fast in opposing both of these founding premises as the political horse trading shifts into full stride. At the end of this long road, Britain will gain some form of access to the Single Market. The agreement that materializes will be meticulously argued and the final accord will take the better part of a decade to hammer out. Unquestionably, Britain's access to the Single Market as a non-member state will pale before its current access as a member state. London's claim to being the financial capital of the EU will be no more as much of the City's financial heft by this late stage will have long departed for the now disparate financial centers scattered about the Continent. Britain's auto manufacturing sector will likely go down a similar path as Britain's role as an entrepôt to the Single Market fades from memory. Britain's loss in manufacturing will likely be Ireland's gain.

Britain will be a poorer place as the dependency on the good graces of foreigners to fund its ever-burgeoning current accounts deficit will be all the greater in the post-Brexit era. Perhaps a new British economic model will emerge such as Singapore-on-Thames, offering up a rock bottom tax regime and scant regulation to new-found international corporate clients that will turn the tide from what appears to be a downward slide in British long-term growth prospects. Either way, few would have ever dreamt of such a fate as they inked their Brexit ballots, now so long ago.

Non-commercial short contracts on the pound outnumbered long contracts by 63,172 on the 24th of January, coincidently coming on the same day as the Supreme Court's ruling against the May government-aptly carving out market sentiment on the direction of the pound. The data was released on Friday (28 January) by the Commodity Futures Trade Commission. Meanwhile, the short contracts on the Mexican peso numbered slightly greater at 64,654.

