Celadon Group: Troubling Information About The JV With Element And 19th Capital Is Revealed

Author's Note: I intend to submit the contents of this article as an addendum to my whistleblower complaint with the SEC.

What's At Stake?

The activities of Celadon Group ("CGI" or the "Company") (TICKER: CGI) and its potential wrongdoing is a matter of great public interest to the investment community. CGI is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with a market capitalization of more than $235mm, with many name-brand institutional investment firms such as Wellington Management Company, Blackrock Fund Advisors, and T. Rowe Price holding 14.0%, 7.1% and 5.2%, respectively, of its outstanding shares (as of 9/30/16). The clients of these firms include many ordinary and non-sophisticated retail investors who have vouchsafed their life savings into investment funds and retirement funds managed by these institutions. In my professional experience, the methods and activities of CGI are putting these investments and retirement funds at significant risk for loss.

Executive Summary

Note #1: In this article, the term "JV" refers specifically to the newly formed JV between CGI and Element announced on December 30th, 2016.

Note #2: For those who are not familiar with all of the parties and entities involved in the CGI story, I would recommend reading Appendix - Section 1 prior to reading the Executive Summary, as well as the remainder of this article.

Note #3: For those who are not familiar with the high-level terms of the JV, I would recommend reading Appendix - Section 2 prior to prior to reading the Executive Summary, as well as the remainder of this article.

On December 30th, CGI announced in a press release that it had finally consummated its proposed JV with Element Fleet Management ("Element"). A big component of the bull case for CGI has been built around the closing of this JV. However, based on the information that I have uncovered, I believe this transaction will prove to be the Company's and management's undoing.

In this article, I will provide evidence which strongly suggests that management used the 19th Capital redemption to: (1) inflate CGI's profits; and (2) unfairly enrich itself at the expense of CGI shareholders. I will also disclose evidence that management may have inappropriately used cash from CGI's balance sheet to pay for this redemption. If true, then management has in my view committed an unlawful act that shows no regard for shareholders.

Furthermore, management appears to have significantly misrepresented many other aspects of the JV to the investment community. Another issue which I have uncovered is CGI's troubling personnel decisions. More specifically, many of its key senior management and finance positions are filled with unusually inexperienced individuals. Finally, the Company also appears to have liquidated most or all of its equipment in order to consummate the JV. Therefore, its ability to sell equipment to keep itself afloat is limited.

In my view, CGI shares are "uninvestable." Based on the overwhelming evidence that management inflated CGI's profits from the 19th Capital transaction, the chances of an SEC investigation may have increased. Also, if management has inappropriately used CGI's cash to redeem 19th Capital's shareholders, additional investigations are likely. Based on its current run-rate cash burn of ~$80mm, I continue to expect the Company to declare bankruptcy within the next six months. Thus, I reiterate my price target of $0 for CGI shares.

19th Capital was structured with significant conflicts of interest: As disclosed in its December 2016 proxy, CGI management held a significant amount of Class B shares in 19th Capital. This presented a troubling conflict of interest because management was incentivized to maximize 19th Capital's profits (and the value of its B shares) potentially to the detriment of CGI and its shareholders.

This threat is compounded by the fact that 19th Capital was largely controlled by CGI management. For example, several key executives of CGI, including its CEO and COO, were also executives at 19th Capital. Suspiciously, 19th Capital was operated out of the same office building as Quality. Thus, it is a reasonable conclusion to say that CGI management had almost free reign to run 19th Capital as it saw fit. Unfortunately, it appears that management chose to run 19th Capital in a manner that allowed it to line its pockets at the expense of CGI shareholders.

19th Capital's equity value increased an unusually large amount in a short period of time: Prior to consummating the JV, the previous Class A and B shareholders of 19th Capital were redeemed with cash. CGI claimed in its January 6th 8K filing that its stake in 19th Capital was worth $7.1mm at redemption. This represented a $5.1mm or 255% increase from the $2.0mm investment it made in September 2015.

Based on the value of CGI's stake, 19th Capital's implied equity value at redemption was $26.1mm. This represented a $20.1mm or 235% increase from the initial $6.0mm that was invested by CGI and Larsen MacColl Partners. Thus, based on the information provided by the Company, 19th Capital generated $20.1mm of profits from its Quality equipment in just ~1.25 years. This exponential increase in value is miraculous in the context of the current market environment.

Management appears to have fabricated the value of 19th Capital: The value of CGI's stake in 19th Capital at redemption contradicts its own financial reports. CGI reported that its 19th Capital stake was worth just $2.4mm as of 9/30/16. This is almost $5mm less than the $7.1mm it claims to have received from the redemption just three months later.

Furthermore, confidential sources in the truck leasing industry emphatically told me that 19th Capital could not have possibly earned such large profits. Also, given the historically sharp decline in used tractor prices at the time, 19th Capital almost certainly should have taken a loss from the decline in its equipment value.

For these, as well as many other reasons, 19th Capital's equity value should have been virtually worthless at redemption, leading me to the conclusion that management appears to have fabricated the value of this entity.

By seemingly overstating 19th Capital's value, management inflated CGI's profits and enriched itself: Management's motivation for inflating 19th Capital's value appears to have been two-fold. First, it was able to inflate CGI's profits by $7.1mm. The Company should have likely realized a $2.0mm loss from the write down of its investment. However, by inflating 19th Capital's value, it was able to report a $5.1mm gain instead. This provided CGI with some much-needed incremental cushion under its debt covenants.

Second, management pocketed millions of dollars by inflating 19th Capital's value. As shown in the table below, management collectively owned 27% of 19 th Capital's outstanding B shares (includes B shares of the management teams of CGI, Quality & 19th Capital). Thus, management personally pocketed around $5mm from the redemption when it probably should not have received anything.

Management may have inappropriately used CGI cash for the redemption: In its December 30th press release announcing the JV, CGI claimed that 19th Capital paid for the redemption with pre-existing cash on the balance sheet. However, this does seem possible given that 19th Capital was likely a loss-making business.

So how did 19th Capital obtain the cash needed to complete this transaction? It is possible that management paid for the 19th Capital redemption with $26.1mm of cash that belonged to CGI shareholders. Thus, management appears to have used CGI as a piggy bank to enrich itself, as well as other 19th Capital owners, at the expense of CGI shareholders. This type of behavior by management, if true, would most likely be unlawful if not a significant breach of fiduciary duty.

Many other aspects of the JV appear to have been misrepresented: Unfortunately for CGI shareholders, the 19th Capital scheme represents just the tip of the iceberg in regards to my concerns over the JV. From my analysis, I have identified numerous red flags which indicate that CGI has misrepresented many other aspects of its JV with Element. These red flags include the Company's claim that it had miraculously disposed of its Quality equipment at book value. This also includes the apparent attempts by management to hide Element's contribution to the JV from the investing public.

CGI has filled key finance and senior management positions with inexperienced individuals: In addition to my concerns over the JV, I have also discovered a number of red flags related to the Company's personnel decisions.

The biggest big red flag I have identified is that numerous key finance and senior management positions at CGI are filled by unusually inexperienced individuals given industry standards and in comparison with peer companies. This further adds to the concerns over the Company's accounting methods and places further doubt on its ability to recover from the current downturn. Provided in the table below are numerous examples of the inexperience of key personnel at CGI:

The Company's liquidity situation has further deteriorated: At this point, it appears that the situation at CGI has become unsalvageable. For starters, the Company continues to burn cash at an alarming rate. Based on information provided in its January 6th 8K filing, it appears that CGI generated a FCF loss of ~$20M in Q2 2017. This represents a FCF loss of ~$80mm on an annualized basis. Moreover, following the consummation of the JV, the Company has little to no equipment remaining that it can sell for liquidity. Finally, lenders have decreased their commitments to CGI from $300mm to $250mm and to this point have not renegotiated covenants.

Thus, based on its current cash burn and limited means to raise cash, the Company likely only has a few months remaining before it becomes insolvent.

The risk of a formal SEC investigation seems heightened: Finally, the chances of an eventual SEC investigation appears to have increased, given that these are precisely the kinds of activities that the SEC routinely investigates. CGI management may have shot itself in the foot with the 19th Capital redemption as the evidence of profit inflation from this transaction appears obvious. Also, if true, management's inappropriate use of CGI cash to pay for the redemption would be an unlawful act leading to additional investigations.

Section 1: Quick Background on the Story So Far

Over the past six months, I have published several articles on CGI ( here, here, here and here), highlighting a number of red flags related to the Company's financial reporting and business practices. Based on my analysis, I concluded that the Company was using irregular accounting methods to inflate its profits and mislead investors.

The strongest piece of evidence that I previously disclosed in support of that conclusion was a recent September 2016 tractor swap between Quality and Stoops Freightliner ("Stoops"), a large truck dealership located in the Midwest. Based on the evidence I obtained, and weighed against acceptable accounting practices, the tractor swap should have resulted in a large loss for CGI in Q1 2017. However, for some reason, CGI did not include this transaction in its financial statements.

In doing further research, it appears that things have continued to deteriorate for CGI, and its investors are at an even higher risk than previously reported…

Section 2: A Summary of the 19th Capital Scheme

On December 30th, CGI announced that it had consummated its proposed JV agreement with Element. I believe that CGI management has grossly misrepresented many aspects of the JV to shareholders. Most of the terms of this transaction make little sense and seem much too favorable to CGI to be true. That being said, I will lead off my discussion of the JV by focusing on the most concerning aspect of this transaction: the redemption of 19th Capital's shareholders.

Just prior to the JV consummation, 19th Capital, an entity jointly owned by CGI and Larsen MacColl Partners, was dissolved. As part of the 19th Capital dissolution, the existing Class A and B shareholders of 19th Capital were redeemed with cash. Unfortunately, based on my analysis, I believe that management has committed unlawful actions in order to complete the redemption of 19th Capital's shareholders.

A summary of the troubling aspects of the redemption are provided below:

CGI appears to have fabricated the equity value of 19th Capital. My analysis indicates that the equity value of 19th Capital was worthless at redemption. However, management valued the equity of this entity at $26.1mm. This represented a 335% increase from the initial $6mm invested by CGI ($2.0mm) and Larsen Maccoll Partners ($4.0mm) in September 2015.

By overstating 19th Capital's value, CGI appears to have inflated its profits by $7.1mm. If the Company's stake in 19th Capital was likely worthless, it follows to reason that the Company should have reported a $2mm loss from the write down of this investment. Instead, management reported a $5.1mm gain. This further calls into question management's questionable accounting practices.

Also, by inflating 19th Capital's value, management was able to pocket millions of dollars. The management teams of CGI, Quality and 19th Capital collectively owned 27% of 19th Capital's B shares. As a result, these same people pocketed more than $5mm from the redemption.

The most concerning aspect of this transaction was how CGI management obtained the cash needed to consummate the redemption. Based upon information I received from multiple sources, including an individual who claims to be a current CGI employee, it appears that this cash came directly from CGI.

Based on point #4 above, it appears that management took money that rightfully belonged to CGI and funneled it into 19th Capital to pay for the redemption. If true, key management used CGI as a piggy bank to enrich themselves, as well as other 19th Capital owners, at the expense of CGI shareholders.

Also if, as I suspect, management used $26.1mm of the Company's cash to pay for the redemption, then this transaction has destroyed a significant amount of value for CGI shareholders. Thus, it appears that management's behavior and the Company's situation are much worse than what I described in previous articles.

Section 3: 19th Capital's Troubling Management and Ownership Structure

In this section, I will discuss the troubling management and ownership structure of 19th Capital. CGI management owned a significant amount of Class B shares in 19th Capital. As a result, there appeared to be a troubling conflict of interest where management was incentivized to maximize 19th Capital's profits potentially at the expense of CGI shareholders. This worry was compounded by the fact that 19th Capital was largely controlled by CGI. Thus, CGI management had almost free reign to run 19th Capital for its own benefit.

The background on the formation of 19th Capital has to be examined here. In September 2015, CGI partnered with Larsen MacColl Partners (a private equity firm) to form a financing entity called 19th Capital. The primary purpose of 19th Capital's establishment was to provide another dedicated buyer for Quality's purchased trucks.

19th Capital was initially funded with a $2mm equity contribution from CGI and a $4mm contribution from Larsen MacColl. Based on their respective contributions, Larsen MacColl was given 66.7% ownership of 19th Capital's Class A shares, while CGI was given the remaining 33.3%. In addition to Class A shares, incentive units were distributed to various parties in the form of Class B shares.

Due to concerns over how 19th Capital was structured, CGI received a significant amount of pushback from some shareholders when this entity was initially setup. In fact, according to at least one analyst who covers the Company, shareholders were so concerned that they engaged in a proxy battle with management (contact details redacted):

The pushback from shareholders is not surprising. As I just mentioned, 19th Capital was structured in a way that presented potential conflicts of interest for CGI management. To help illustrate this point, I have provided below an ownership diagram of 19th Capital:

As highlighted in the above diagram, management collectively owned 27% of the outstanding B shares. Note that 19th Capital was largely managed by executives of CGI. Thus, 19th Capital management's B shares have been included in this total.

Class B shares were entitled to a portion of 19th Capital's profits above a return threshold. The specific manner in which the Class B shareholders were compensated was described in the following disclosure from pg. 19 of CGI's latest proxy filing:

"Generally, any distributions are paid first to the Class A members up to an amount equal to their respective capital contributions, plus a Class A preferred return of 12% per annum of their respective capital contributions, then to the Class B members in accordance with their percentage interests."

To summarize the above, Class A shareholders (Larsen MacColl - 67%, CGI - 33%) were entitled to any capital distributions up to a 12% annual return threshold. Any amount of 19th Capital's profits above the 12% threshold are then distributed to Class B shareholders. As an example, if 19th Capital purchased $100 worth of trucks and generated $50 of profit from these purchases, $12 ($100 of purchases * 12% return) would go to Class A shareholders while the remaining $38 ($50 of profit - $12 Class A return) would be split amongst the Class B shareholders.

Because it owned a large portion of the profit interests, CGI management was incentivized to maximize the value of 19th Capital potentially at the expense of CGI shareholders.

Compounding this worry was the large degree of control that CGI had over 19th Capital. For example, 19th Capital's management team was comprised of several CGI executives. As disclosed in a September 2015 8K filing, this included Paul Will (CGI CEO) and William Meek (CGI COO):

"Messrs. Will and Meek will serve as two of the managers of 19th Capital."

In addition to Mr. Will and Mr. Meek, I learned that there are at least two other CGI employees who simultaneously served as executives at 19th Capital. One source who claims to be a current CGI employee sent me the following message (contact details redacted):

Based on his Linkedin profile (found here), Mr. Chasteen served as President of 19th Capital while also holding the title of President of International Business at CGI. Mr. Zoeller's Linkedin account appears to have been deleted, so I could not confirm his background.

Another indication that 19th Capital was largely controlled by CGI is the fact that 19th Capital shared the same office building as Quality. On their corporate website ( here and here), both 19th Capital and Quality listed the same address for their headquarters (9702 East 30 th Street, Indianapolis, IN).

Because CGI and 19th Capital are so closely intertwined, CGI management had almost free reign to use 19th Capital at its will. As discussed above, there was a great deal of concern amongst investors that management would use this free reign to enrich itself via its B shares. This concern appears to have been warranted.

Section 4: The Curiously Large Profits of 19th Capital

When reading the January 6th 8K filing describing the JV, the biggest red flag that jumped out at me was the following:

"Under the Redemption Agreement, the Company received the following consideration: (i.) approximately$4.6 million in cash, and (ii.) the right to receive approximately an additional $2.5 million in restricted cash when the restrictions lapse."

As described above, CGI claims that it received $7.1mm of cash ($4.6mm upfront, $2.5mm) from the redemption of its 33.3% and 25.0% ownership stakes in the Class A and Class B shares, respectively. This represented a return of 255% on the initial investment it made in 19th Capital at inception (September 2015). My immediate reaction to this claim was disbelief. How did CGI manage to make such a large return on its investment? It did not seem possible that 19th Capital could have increased its equity value by such a large amount under such difficult market conditions.

Based on the return that CGI received on its investment in 19th Capital, I calculated the implied equity value of 19th Capital:

As shown above, based on the $7.1mm that CGI received from its $2mm investment, the implied equity value of 19th Capital at redemption was $26.1mm. Thus, in the span of 1.25 years, 19th Capital generated a net profit of $20.1mm and increased its equity value 335% from $6mm to $26.1mm!

Further adding to my disbelief was the following disclosure from the Company's press release announcing the JV:

"The former owners of 19th Capital (including Celadon's former Class A and Class B interests) were redeemed using pre-transaction cash of 19th Capital…"

According to the above statement, the shareholders of 19th Capital were redeemed using pre-existing cash on the balance sheet. So, not only did 19th Capital manage to generate a $20.1mm profit, but it also managed to accumulate $26.1mm of cash in a little over a year.

The point that readers should take away from this section is that 19th Capital's equity value and cash balance increased an unusually large amount in a short period of time. This, in turn, allowed CGI and other shareholders in 19th Capital (including management) to realize a substantial gain from the redemption.

Section 5: 19th Capital's Equity Value Appears to Have Been Fabricated

CGI's claim that 19th Capital earned $20.1mm in such a short period of time is simply absurd. Based on the evidence, it appears that 19th Capital's profits and equity value were fabricated. In fact, according to my analysis, 19th Capital was actually a loss-making business. Thus, its equity should have been worth considerably less than $26.1mm and was most likely worthless. I have listed below a number of reasons why I believe such:

First, and most damning, the exponential increase in 19th Capital's equity value directly contradicts the information in CGI's financial statements. The following is from the Company's reported balance sheet on pg. 5 of its Q1 2017 10Q:

As highlighted above, the Company was valuing its stake in 19th Capital at $2.4mm as of 9/30/16. This is almost $5mm less than the $7.1mm valuation it claims to have received at redemption just three months later (12/30/16).

Also, consider that a $2.4mm valuation for CGI's stake translates to an implied equity value of $7.4mm for 19th Capital. Thus, the claim that 19th Capital was worth $26.1mm at redemption implies that its profit in just three months (from 9/30/16 to 12/31/16) was $18.7mm! This does not seem possible.

Second, a source who claims to own a sizable truck leasing business told me in no uncertain terms that 19th Capital's claimed profits are not possible (contact details redacted):

Third, 19th Capital only purchased $119.3mm of equipment from Quality, with most of these purchases occurring in Q4 2016 and Q1 2017. Generating a $20.1mm profit on such a small asset base in such a short period of time does not seem plausible or possible.

Fourth, used tractor prices have declined significantly over the past year. Therefore, 19th Capital should have experienced a significant loss from this decline in asset value.

Fifth, as disclosed on pg. 66 of its FY 2016 10K, CGI recognized a $2.3mm gain from the sale of $58.8mm of equipment to 19th Capital. The remaining $60.5mm of equipment purchased by 19th Capital was purchased at book value. This means that, overall, 19th Capital paid a premium to book value for its equipment. Thus, it cannot claim that its gains were the result of a discount.

Sixth, Element has experienced massive losses from its Quality portfolio over the past year. Given this fact, it is highly unlikely that 19th Capital's Quality portfolio could have been so hugely profitable over the same period.

Seventh, it appears that 19th Capital was charging a well below market rate to its lessees. A couple months ago, I received a bearish report on CGI that was written in late 2015 by someone involved in the truck leasing industry. I have posted the first two pages of his report (with contact details and certain information redacted) here.

In his report, he noted that Quality was leasing new, $140K tractors for $200 less per month than what his company was charging for a used, $50K tractor. Given the difficulties that his business was having turning a profit, he was puzzled as to how Quality could charge so much less and still make the economics work.

Lastly, it does not appear mathematically possible for 19th Capital to have generated the profits it is claiming. Provided below is my calculation of the monthly lease rate 19th Capital would have to charge to achieve $20.1mm of profit:

Assuming conservative expenses and 100% tractor utilization, I estimate that 19th Capital would have to charge its lessees $5,322 per month per tractor to earn $20.1mm! Assuming a more realistic utilization of 60%, the required monthly rate would be even higher at $8,661. Obviously, these are not realistic rates in any environment.(Note: I have provided a more detailed calculation of the above P&L in Section 3 of the Appendix.)

To further illustrate my point, I have calculated 19th Capital's profits based on the current rate it appears to be charging. Quality charges around $2,300 for a 2016 model year tractor. This, by extension, means that 19th Capital is likely charging a similar rate to its lessees. (As a refresher, Quality manages the leasing program for 19th Capital.)

Assuming the same expenses as in the prior table and a monthly rate of $2,300 per month, I have provided my estimate of 19th Capital's net profit. As shown below, in both a 100% and 60% utilization scenario, 19th Capital's revenue does not even exceed $20.1mm, much less its profits.

Section 6: 19th Capital as a Vehicle to Inflate Profits and Enrich Management

So, what would motivate CGI management to fabricate the equity value and profits of 19th Capital?

First, by doing so, management was able to pocket millions of dollars from the redemption of its B shares in 19th Capital. In addition to this, by seemingly inflating the value of 19th Capital, CGI was able to recognize a gain instead of a loss. This will provide a boost to the Company's upcoming Q2 2017 results and some much-needed covenant relief.

So just how much money did management pocket from this transaction? Quite a bit. Collectively, the managements teams of CGI, Quality and 19th Capital owned 27% of the Class B units. As I calculated in Section 3, I estimate that Class B shareholders received a total of $19.2mm from this transaction. Based on this amount, I calculated how these proceeds were divided amongst the Class B shareholders:

As highlighted above, CGI, Quality and 19th Capital management received $2.7mm, $1.7mm, and $0.8mm respectively. Thus, in total, management received $5.2mm from this transaction. That is a substantial amount of money to split amongst a few people.

For example, the following is a breakdown of how much Paul Will (CGI CEO), William Meek (CGI COO) and Bobby Peavler (CGI CFO) pocketed from the redemption:

As shown above, Mr. Will, Mr. Meek and Mr. Peavler collectively pocketed $1.9mm from the redemption! Given how short 19th Capital's operating history was, this is an absurd amount of money.

The amount that management was able to inflate CGI's profits from the redemption was also significant. CGI realized a $5.1mm gain from the redemption of its ownership stake in 19th Capital ($7.1mm redemption - $2.0mm initial investment). However, based on the analysis I provided in the previous section, it appears the Company's entire $2.0mm investment in the entity should have been written off. This write down should have resulted in CGI realizing a $2.0mm loss instead of a $5.1mm gain.

Thus, I believe that management has overstated CGI's profits from the redemption of its 19th Capital stake by as much as $7.1mm.The fact that management has likely used the redemption as a vehicle to inflate its profits is not surprising. As I discussed at length in previous articles, I believe that management has consistently misrepresented its financial performance to investors over the past year.

Section 7: Where Did 19th Capital's Cash Come From?

Unfortunately, I also believe that CGI management inappropriately took cash from CGI's balance sheet to pay for the $26.1mm redemption of 19th Capital. If true, this is a concerning breach of fiduciary duty and a significant destruction of shareholder value: $26.1mm represents 11.5% of the Company's current market capitalization of $227.1mm (as of 1/27/17).

The evidence in support of my conclusion is listed below.

First, 19th Capital likely did not have much (if any) cash on its balance sheet to pay for the redemption. As a refresher, in its December 30th press release announcing the JV, CGI claimed that 19th Capital paid for the redemption with pre-existing cash on its balance sheet:

"The former owners of 19th Capital (including Celadon's former Class A and Class B interests) were redeemed using pre-transaction cash of 19th Capital…"

The above claim does not seem even remotely possible. Based on my analysis in Section 5, 19th Capital was likely a loss-making business. Therefore, it does not seem possible it could have accumulated such a huge amount of cash.

Second, according to multiple sources, Quality was frantically liquidating equipment toward the end of 2016. They noted that Quality was telling vendors this equipment had to be purchased before January 1st, 2017. One individual also noted that Quality was so desperate that it was "begging" vendors to buy its equipment. The fact that the Company was giving vendors a deadline of January 1st is very telling: it indicates that cash was needed to close the JV which was consummated on December 30th. I have provided more detail on this third point below.

I first learned of Quality's desperate liquidation of equipment from someone who claims to be a current CGI employee (contact details redacted):

The information in the above message was confirmed by yet another source in the trucking industry. This person's message to me is provided below (contact info and certain statements redacted):

The fact that CGI was scrambling to raise cash from equipment sales by January 1st simply makes no sense. The reason is that the Company claims to have netted $57.8mm of cash from the JV consummation.

Based on the large amount of cash it netted from the JV, CGI clearly should not have needed to raise cash before the end of the year. Let me make that point one more time with emphasis…THERE WAS NO NEED FOR CGI TO RAISE CASH BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR! This inconsistency between the Company's actual behavior versus what was disclosed in the JV agreement sends up an immediate red flag.

So why was CGI desperately raising cash before the end of the year? Based on the January 1st deadline it was giving vendors, I see no logical reason other than this cash was needed to consummate the JV. More specifically, this cash was likely needed to fund the $26.1mm 19th Capital redemption.

Third, CGI appears to be the only logical source for the cash needed for the redemption. The only other party involved in the 19th Capital redemption is Larsen MacColl Partners. I cannot imagine that Larsen MacColl is so generous / stupid that it would willingly give away millions of dollars for the benefit of CGI and its management team. Said more simply, Larsen MacColl had no incentive to give 19th Capital cash.

There was, however, plenty of incentive for CGI's management team to use cash from CGI's balance sheet to pay for the redemption. These reasons have been discussed at length in this article (i.e. inflating CGI's profits to avoid a covenant breach, lining management's pocket). Thus, by applying common sense, it seems possible that CGI supplied 19th Capital's cash.

Lastly, an individual who claims to be a current CGI employee agreed with my assessment that the cash for the 19th Capital redemption most likely came from CGI's balance sheet. His message to me is provided below (contact details and certain statements redacted):

Section 8: An Illustrative Diagram of the 19th Capital Redemption

In the below diagram, I have illustrated the inappropriate use of $26.1mm of cash on CGI's balance sheet (from equipment sales) to pay for the redemption. I am providing this diagram to help give readers a clearer understanding of this transaction.

Section 9: A Request for Management

Given all the serious issues I have raised about the 19th Capital redemption, I think that CGI management needs to provide more clarity to the investing public about this transaction.

This includes: (1) providing information on how 19th Capital realized such a large profit; and (2) clarifying the source of cash for the redemption. This disclosure should include a detailed P&L and cash flow statement for 19th Capital, as well as a table or diagram outlining the sources and uses of cash. Ideally, these documents would be verified by an independent third party.

I made repeated calls to the offices of Larsen MacColl Partners in an attempt to learn more about the 19th Capital redemption. I spoke briefly with Chris Davis, a partner at the firm. He was unwilling to provide me with any further details.

Section 10: Most of the Terms of the JV are Too Good to be True

Unfortunately for CGI shareholders, my concerns over the JV do not end with the redemption of 19th Capital. As I will discuss in this section, I believe that most of the terms of the JV are much too favorable to the Company to be true. Almost every aspect of this transaction, as outlined in the 8K, miraculously worked out in the favor of CGI. Based on the fact that almost nothing about this deal adds up, it is hard to trust anything CGI management disclosed about the JV terms.

In order to consummate this deal, CGI had to dispose of $162.5mm of Quality equipment, redeem its 19th Capital ownership and contribute $100mm of net assets to the JV. The gain or loss from each of these transactions is provided below:

Quality Equipment Disposal: No gain or loss due to sale at book value

19th Capital Redemption: $5.1mm gain

$100mm Net Contribution to JV: No gain or loss due booking of $100mm minority investment

Based on the above, CGI was able to actually report a $5.1mm gain from the JV consummation! On top of this, the Company claims that it actually netted $57.8mm of cash, primarily from the sale of equipment to Element.

The fact that management was able to work out such advantageous terms is miraculous considering the tough situation they were in. The Company was in a very weak negotiating position due to the large amount of lease shortfall payments it owed to Element on an ongoing basis.

Thus, in addition to misrepresenting the 19th Capital redemption, I believe that management has materially misrepresented a number of other aspects of the JV to the investment community. Listed below are several red flags in support of this conclusion:

Red Flag #1: $50mm Equipment Purchase by Element Does Not Add Up

In its press release announcing the JV, CGI disclosed that it had sold $50.0mm of equipment held for sale to Element at book value:

"…Celadon received approximately $50 million in cash proceeds from the sale of equipment associated with the Quality business at net book value for use by the joint venture…"

This claim by CGI is hard to believe for a number of reasons.

First, it is hard to believe that Element would want to continue investing in a money losing business. It is clear that purchasing trucks from Quality has been a losing proposition. Over the past year, CGI has paid over $100mm of reserve liability and lease shortfall payments to reimburse Element for its losses. Also, the used truck market is not expected to recover for several years because of a huge inventory hangover. Given these facts, Element's additional equipment purchase makes no sense.

It is even harder to believe that Element would actually purchase equipment from CGI at book value. The reason is that Element could have simply purchased tractors in the open market at a much lower price.

Based on a significant amount of evidence, the book value of CGI's tractors is significantly inflated relative to their market value. It is well-known that used tractor prices have collapsed over the past year. In addition to this, CGI does not depreciate any of its equipment held for sale that is unleased. The following disclosure is from pg. 52 of the Company's FY 2016 10K:

"Leased revenue equipment held for sale is depreciated during months the assets are under leases." "Revenue equipment held for sale is recorded at the lower of carrying value and fair market value less costs to sell. The Company also ceases the depreciation on these assets."

According to an analyst that covers CGI, around 40% of Quality's equipment was unleased as of November 2016. Therefore, it is likely that a large portion of the equipment Element purchased was depreciated at a lower than standard rate. This further adds to the inflated nature of CGI's book value.

Finally, as I discussed in my previous article, Quality recently completed a large tractor swap with Stoops. Despite the value destructive nature of this swap, CGI did not take any write downs on the book value of its equipment. This, once again, adds to the disconnect between book value and market value.

I can only think of two possible reasons to explain CGI's claim that Element purchased this equipment at book value. Either (1) Element is so generous or stupid that it was willing to engage in an obviously uneconomical transaction or (2) CGI is misrepresenting what actually happened. Given that Element is a large, multi-billion dollar company, I think the second scenario is much more likely.

Red Flag #2: Purchase of Deferred Sale Assets at an Inflated Value

In Q4 2016 and Q1 2017, 19th Capital purchased equipment from CGI with a book value of $60.5mm. 19th Capital was not willing to immediately pay full book value for this equipment. Instead, to reduce its risk, 19th Capital only paid $45mm of cash upfront and asked CGI to guarantee the lease payments on this equipment for a period of around 4 years. Once this was fulfilled, 19th Capital agreed it would then pay the remaining $15.5mm ($60.5mm book value - $45.0mm upfront payment).

Basically, 19th Capital was not willing to pay book value for Quality's equipment without CGI taking on a great deal of the lease payment risk. With this in mind, consider the following disclosures from the Company's January 6th 8K filing:

"With the closing of the Transactions, $6.7 million of the remaining consideration was received relating to the 6/30/2016 transaction and $7.6 million of the remaining consideration from the 9/30/2016 transaction was contributed to 19th Capital."

As described above, CGI claims that 19th Capital paid them $6.7mm and $7.6mm to settle the Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 transactions, respectively.

CGI's claim that 19th Capital agreed to pay them a total of $14.3mm to settle the $60.5mm of deferred sale assets makes little sense. As I just discussed, 19th Capital structured these transactions so that it would not have to pay full book value until after it received a guaranteed amount of payments over multiple years.

Given that there has been no recovery in truck prices, I am puzzled as to why 19th Capital would suddenly change its mind and agree to pay full book value without this guarantee. As discussed in Red Flag #1, the book value of CGI's equipment is clearly inflated by a significant amount compared to market value.

So, once again, it appears that the Company somehow found another sucker to pay full price for its overvalued equipment.

Red Flag #3: CGI's Equipment Contribution to the JV also Valued at Book

CGI claimed that it had disposed of its entire amount of Quality equipment in connection with the JV consummation. The following breakdown of how this equipment was disposed is from the 8K filing:

Of the $162.5mm of disposals, $21.9mm and $34.6mm was related to the deferred sale assets purchased by 19th Capital. As discussed in Red Flag #2, the Company was able to unload this equipment at book value. Another $50.0mm was sold to Element. As discussed in Red Flag #1, this equipment was also sold at book value.

Finally, as highlighted in the above table, CGI contributed the remaining $56.0mm directly to the JV. Based on information in the 8K, the Company was once again able to receive book value for this equipment contribution.

The willingness of Element to value CGI's equipment at a significantly inflated price is hard to believe. Element is a part owner of the JV, so it is not clear why it would agree to value the $56.0mm equipment contribution at far above market. This is in addition to the $50mm of equipment that it directly purchased from CGI at an inflated value. Thus, it seems that Element is acting in CGI's best interests rather than their own.

Overall, this further adds to my doubts about whether management has truthfully represented the terms of the JV to the investing public.

Red Flag #4: CGI Somehow Avoided a Write Down on Its Minority Investment in the JV

CGI is carrying its minority investment on its balance sheet at the same value as its equity contribution to the JV ($100mm). Therefore, CGI did not realize a loss from this contribution. The fact that the Company did not incur a write down is hard to believe for a few reasons.

First, the $100mm of net assets it contributed included $63.6mm of equipment (net of $14.3mm of liabilities). This equipment was held at book value. As I have discussed, the book value of the Company's equipment is significantly inflated relative to its market value. This by itself should have resulted in a write down from the marking of this equipment contribution to fair value.

Second, CGI owed Element a significant amount of lease shortfall payments which exceeded $60mm on a run rate basis (based on Q4 2016). This JV was formed to get rid of this payment but, in exchange, Element would have demanded some form of compensation. Thus, at a high level, the JV formation should have resulted in an expense or write down for the Company.

Third, the bulk of the contributions to the JV from both CGI and Element was in the form of equipment. The distinction being that Element contributed both equipment and associated debt, while the Company's contribution was debt-free.

The contribution from Element likely does not have any equity value and may even have negative value, because Element finances its equipment purchases entirely with debt. Based on the low utilization of its equipment, combined with the recent decline in tractor values, it is likely that the equipment contributed is under water.

The combined effect of the above three points should have resulted in a large write down for CGI from the JV consummation. So, the Company's decision to value the minority investment at $100mm appears to be overly aggressive and inconsistent with GAAP principles.

Red Flag #5: CGI Appears to be Intentionally Obfuscating Element's Contributions

The disclosures provided by CGI in its January 6th 8K filing regarding Element's contributions to the JV are unusually vague. Also unusual is the fact that its press release announcing the JV did not make one single mention of Element's contribution.

Based on this, it appears that the Company is trying to mislead the investment community about what Element actually contributed. For example, consider the following disclosures provided in CGI's latest 8K filing:

"Element…contributed an amount equivalent to $100.0 million in cash of equity to 19th Capital, which was applied against the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loans (as defined below) as part of a prepayment made on the Closing Date and settled on a net basis…" "In consideration of the foregoing, 19th Capital…received certain term loan financing from Element."

The above statements are so vague and confusing that they could be interpreted in a number of different ways. For example, in the first quote provided above, it is stated that Element contributed "an amount equivalent to $100.0 million in cash of equity." Does this mean Element contributed $100mm of cash, or did they contribute assets equivalent to $100mm?

Also, in the second quote above, it appears that Element contributed a term loan to the JV. However, there is a troubling lack of detail regarding this term loan from Element. Was this term loan simply debt that was attached to the tractors it contributed? Or was this a new term loan that provided fresh capital to the JV? What was the size of this term loan? Nothing is clear.

As another example, I have once again included the following disclosure from CGI's press release:

"In addition to closing the joint venture, Celadon received approximately $50 million in cash proceeds from the sale of equipment associated with the Quality business at net book value for use by the joint venture."

The above disclosure is highly confusing. The phrase "the sale of equipment…for use by the joint venture" is not very direct. It could mean the JV purchased the equipment…or perhaps some other party purchased the equipment and allowed the JV to use it?

CGI's 8K filing does not provide any further descriptions of this sale to Element. Instead, the only reference to the $50mm equipment sale was provided in the following table:

Based on the above table provided in the 8K, it seems that Element directly purchased the $50mm of equipment. However, beyond this, there is no additional detail on this purchase. Was this purchase for Element's own fleet or did they contribute it to the JV? Again, nothing is clear.

Section 11: Concerns Over CGI's Troubling Personnel Decisions

CGI's unusual personnel decisions is another point of great concern. To be more specific, numerous key finance and senior management positions at the Company appear to be filled with people that are highly inexperienced by industry standards. Based on this deep operational issue, I believe the chances of the Company recovering from the downturn in its business is even more remote.

Provided below is list of some key employees at CGI who appear to be unusually inexperienced for their respective positions:

As I highlighted in red, some of the items in the above table are hard to believe. For example, the current Director of Finance (who reports to the CFO) is Kathryn Wouters. She appears to have been around 24 years old when she was promoted to this position! As another example, George Chasteen served as President of 19th Capital and is also the President of International Business at CGI (as discussed previously). Mr. Chasteen was promoted to his current position at CGI when he was only around 24 years old as well.

Certain members of CGI's senior management team are also unusually young. Based on the year that they graduated from college, both Eric Meek (CGI COO) and Bobby Peavler (CGI CFO) appear to be in their mid-30s. Also, as highlighted in the above table, both Mr. Meek and Mr. Peavler graduated from the same small college (Franklin College) in the same year. I found this fact to be quite unusual.

It appears that the Company's troubling practice of consistently promoting highly inexperienced individuals extends to mid-level positions as well. One confidential source who claims to be a current CGI employee sent me the following (contact details and certain information redacted):

The inexperience of management is so unusual that the public has taken notice in finance-related social media:

The following message was posted by someone on StockTwits in November 2014 (username redacted):

The following message by a user on Twitter noted that CGI's CFOs over the past three years were all in their 30s (username redacted):

As is well known, CGI's business is severely distressed and dangerously close to insolvency. The fact that so many inexperienced individuals fill key positions at the Company inspires little confidence in its chances of recovery.

As is also well known by this point, CGI's highly irregular and questionable financial reporting methods is another point of great concern for shareholders. The fact that some of the key people in charge of its financials (i.e. CFO of CGI, CFO of Quality, Director of Finance of CGI) are only a few years removed from college only increases this concern.

Section 12: The Situation at CGI Appears Unsalvageable

The situation at CGI has clearly deteriorated, and given the accounting and finance questions raised above, a formal SEC investigation as well as a bankruptcy filing by the Company appear to have increased.

In my opinion, the evidence of profit inflation from the redemption is so egregious and obvious that it may not escape the eyes of the SEC. Also, if management has siphoned $26.1mm from CGI shareholders to pay for the redemption, this could result in additional investigations.

Note that this does not even take into the value-destructive tractor swap that CGI management seemingly did not properly account for in its financial statements. It also does not take into account the other evidence of irregular accounting I have pointed out in previous articles (i.e. mismatches in working capital changes, large disconnect between net income and FCF, etc.).

In addition to the increased risk of a possible formal SEC investigation, the Company's sources of liquidity also continue to diminish rapidly. Even after the JV consummation, the Company still has a limited amount of cushion remaining under its leverage ratio covenant. The JV allowed CGI to reduce its revolver balance. However, this incremental reduction in debt will be largely offset by a projected year-over-year decline in EBITDAR, as the trucking market remains extremely soft.

Worse yet, it appears that CGI's lenders have started to play hardball with them. When a business runs into liquidity and covenant issues, often times lenders will renegotiate covenants if it is optimistic about a chance of recovery. This has not been the case for CGI to this point.The Company has not yet renegotiated its 4x leverage ratio covenant or other covenants to a more lenient threshold. In addition to this, the lenders reduced their commitments from $300mm to $250mm. This commitment reduction was disclosed in its January 6th 8K filing on the JV:

"On December 30, 2016, the Company entered into the Amendment with the Agent, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and Citizens Bank, N.A… The Amendment consented to the Transactions and reduced the Aggregate Commitments under the Credit Agreement by $50.0 million…"

In addition to having limited borrowing capability, CGI does not appear to have much if any assets left to sell for additional liquidity. Provided below is a breakdown of CGI's total equipment held for sale and owned PP&E (excluding capital lease equipment) as of Q4 2016. I have provided Q4 2016 balances rather than Q1 2017 since owned PP&E was not disclosed in CGI's Q1 2017 10Q.

As shown above, as of Q4 2016, CGI owned just $353.4mm of equipment (excludes PP&E from capital leases). Now, consider the following list of equipment transactions that the Company has completed since then:

September 2016: Completed a large tractor swap with Stoops which I estimate destroyed at least $20mm of value.

December 2016: Desperately liquidated equipment before the end of the year to seemingly fund the $26.1mm 19th Capital redemption.

December 2016: Disposed of $162.5mm of equipment in connection with the consummation of the JV transaction (includes equipment sale to Element, settlement of deferred sales to 19 th Capital, and equipment contribution to JV).

In total, the above three transactions should have reduced the market value of CGI's equipment by around $208.6mm. It should be noted however that this represents the market value that was disposed of and not the book value. As I have discussed at length, the book value of CGI's equipment appears to be significantly inflated. Based on this, the book value of the disposed equipment was likely well in excess of $208.6mm.

Thus, most if not all of the $353.4mm in remaining equipment (valued at book) at the end of Q4 2016 has likely been liquidated. As a result, in addition to its limited borrowing capability, it appears that Company's ability to raise cash via asset sales is also very limited.

This is highly concerning for shareholders because CGI continues to burn a substantial amount of cash each quarter. In its January 6th 8K filing, the Company noted that it reduced its revolver balance by $38.2mm from $158.2mm in Q1 2017 to $120.0mm in Q2 2017. Based on the $57.8mm the Company netted from the JV consummation, this implies that CGI generated a FCF loss of $19.6mm ($57.8mm - $38.2mm). Thus, despite not making any lease shortfall payments in Q2 2017, the Company is still burning almost $80mm of FCF on a run-rate basis. Given its alarmingly high cash burn rate and diminishing sources of liquidity, the odds of CGI declaring bankruptcy within the next few months appear quite high.

My Interaction with the Company

I would like to note that my recent attempts to contact CGI's investor relations team have been unsuccessful. If I receive a meaningful response from management in regards to the issues raised in this article, I will provide an update in the comments section.

Conclusion

If CGI management has inappropriately used cash for the 19th Capital redemption, this story has evolved beyond something even more concerning than financial misrepresentation. Based on this and the other additional red flags I have identified in this article, I believe that CGI shares are "uninvestable." I reiterate my price target of $0. Thus, I recommend shorting CGI shares or selling shares if you are an existing shareholder.

Appendix

Section 1: An Overview of the Parties and Entities Involved in this Story

I have provided below a description of the various parties and entities involved in the CGI story. I believe this background information will be helpful for readers who are not as familiar with the Company.

Quality Companies: Quality is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGI. Quality was formed by CGI to perform three primary functions:

First, Quality buys tractors and related equipment in bulk, leases the tractors to independent drivers, and then sells this leased equipment for a profit. Since its formation, the vast majority of Quality's leased equipment has been purchased by two parties: Element and 19th Capital (more detail on these parties provided later in this section).

As part of its purchase agreement with both Element and 19th Capital, Quality guaranteed the lease payments on the equipment that was purchased. For example, if a driver failed to make a $500 lease payment to Element or 19th Capital, Quality would pay $500 to make up this shortfall. These lease shortfall payments exceeded $60mm on a run-rate basis (based on Q4 2016). Since Quality is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGI, this means that CGI was on the hook for these payments.

The second function of Quality is to provide lease management services. These services include tractor leasing, driver recruiting, lease payment remittance, maintenance and other services. The tractors that Quality manages includes all of the equipment that it sold to 19th Capital and Element.

Finally, in addition to buying and selling leased tractors in bulk for profit, Quality also handles all the sale and purchase activities of the equipment that CGI uses in its own fleet.

Element Fleet Management: Element is a large, multi-billion company based in Toronto, Canada. Element describes itself as a global leader in the fleet management industry with a focus on cars & light duty vehicles, medium & heavy trucks and material handling equipment.

Since 2014, Element has purchased a total of $740mm of leased equipment from Quality. Due to the sharp downturn in the used tractor market, Element has not purchased any leased equipment from Quality since the end of Q2 2016 (quarter ended 12/31/15).

19th Capital: 19th Capital is an entity formed in September 2015 by CGI and Larsen MacColl. CGI and Larsen MacColl invested $2mm and $4mm, respectively, in this entity at inception. In return for this initial investment, CGI received 33.3% ownership of the Class A shares, while Larsen MacColl received the remaining 66.7%.

The primary purpose of 19th Capital's formation was to provide another buyer for Quality's leased equipment. It was formed in response to Element's decision to halt its purchase of equipment from Quality. This decision by Element left Quality without a dedicated buyer for its equipment. From inception (September 2015) to its redemption prior to the JV consummation (December 2016), 19th Capital purchased a total of $119.3mm of leased equipment from Quality.

Section 2: A Summary of the JV Transaction

On December 30th, CGI announced in a press release that it had consummated its joint venture agreement with Element Fleet Management ("Element"). A week later, on January 6th, the details of the JV were released in an 8K filing with the SEC.

At a high level, the JV transaction can be summarized in three parts: (1) CGI's contribution to the JV, (2) Element's contribution to the JV, and (3) net cash received by CGI. A description of each of these three components of the transaction is provided below:

CGI's Contribution to the JV

In its 8K filing describing the JV transaction, CGI provided the following summary of its contribution to the JV:

In total, CGI contributed $100mm of net assets to the JV. This included $36.4mm of cash ($35.3mm + $1.1mm), as well as $63.6mm of net equipment ($77.9mm of equipment - $14.3mm of equipment loans).

Element's Contribution to the JV

Based on the information provided, it seems clear that Element definitely contributed the following to the JV:

All of the equipment purchased by Element from Quality

All of the debt associated with the contributed equipment

Unfortunately, beyond the contribution of equipment and associated debt, it is almost impossible to determine what else Element provided. Consider the following disclosures provided in the 8K regarding Element's other contributions:

"Element…contributed an amount equivalent to $100.0 million in cash of equity to 19th Capital, which was applied against the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loans (as defined below) as part of a prepayment made on the Closing Date and settled on a net basis…" "In consideration of the foregoing, 19th Capital…received certain term loan financing from Element."

The above statements are highly confusing and lacking in detail, and could be interpreted in a number of different ways. The press release announcing the JV is not very helpful either because it curiously makes no mention of Element's contribution. Thus, as just stated, it appears almost impossible to determine what else Element provided to the JV beyond equipment and associated debt. This is discussed in more detail in Section 10.

Net Cash Received by CGI

In its 8K filing, CGI provided the following breakdown of the net cash it received from the transactions related to the JV:

Basically, CGI received cash in two separate stages:

In the first stage, CGI received $43.1mm prior to the consummation of the transaction ($4.6mm + $6.7mm + $31.8mm). Of the $43.1mm in total cash received, $35.3mm of this cash was contributed to the newly formed JV. Therefore, on a net basis, the Company received $7.8mm of cash from closing the JV.

In the second stage, CGI received $50mm of cash from the direct sale of equipment to Element. Thus, in total, the Company claims to have raised $57.8mm from the transactions related to the JV.

In regards to ownership structure, CGI and Element each own 49.99% of the newly formed JV with certain members of management owning the remainder.

It should be noted that the above summary of the JV does not entail all of the elements of this transaction. There were a number of intermediate steps which had to take place in order to consummate the JV. This includes redeeming the existing Class A and B shareholders of 19th Capital, settling CGI's receivable related to its lease shortfall payments to Element, and settling CGI's loans related to its deferred sale assets ($30mm loan in Q4 2016 + $15mm loan in Q1 2017). More detail on these intermediary components of the JV transaction are provided in this article.

Section 3: Monthly Lease Rate Required for 19th Capital to Achieve $20.1mm of Profits

The first step in estimating the monthly lease required for 19th Capital to achieve $20.1mm of profits is to calculate the average number of months that it owned its equipment:

As shown above, based on the timing and amount of its purchases, 19th Capital has owned its equipment for a weighted average of 9.9 months.

The next step is to calculate 19th Capital's estimated expenses:

It should be noted that I have used very conservative assumptions for my expense estimates. For example, I have assumed an annual depreciation rate of 15% which is likely too low due to the decline in tractor prices. Also, I have assumed $4,500 - $6,000 of annual maintenance expenses per tractor. Typically, annual maintenance costs for a tractor are around $12,000 - $16,000 (as per industry sources).

Finally, putting it all together, I have provided below my estimate for the monthly rate 19th Capital would have to charge to achieve a $20.1mm of profit: