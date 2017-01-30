Pricing Politics

While there's no such thing as a true "apples-to-apples" comparison, we can learn something from looking at volatility across the pond.

Let's look at how Europe is pricing their own political trial by fire.

I'm continually fascinated by the market's refusal to price political turmoil - even when evidence of societal discord is everywhere.

To be sure I have some very definitive views on the political turmoil that's playing out across the US, but perversely (and I use "perversely" here because I guess the political scientist in me should care more about the constitutional ramifications of what's going on in America than the market implications), I'm more interested in how investors and traders are pricing risk in the current environment.

The interplay between FX markets and politics has been a special obsession of mine this month. Essentially I think geopolitical risk is priced most efficiently in currency markets and I think it's just a matter of time before anomalies like record high FX volatility/equity volatility ratios correct as other asset classes begin to reflect what FX has been pricing on a daily basis.

I've shown these charts before but I think they are perhaps the most important charts in finance right now, so I'm going to show them again:

(Charts: Goldman)

Just think of those as measures of how volatile currencies are compared to equities. As you can see, the disconnect is endemic across markets.

Ok, so if we strip this down to the basics (i.e. if we just look at equity volatility in isolation for US markets), we can get a sense of how apparently docile US equity investors were feeling with regard to the first few months of Trump's presidency going into the inauguration. Have a look at the S&P implied vol term structure (this is from last week):

(Chart: Goldman)

So basically, as the highlighted passage there indicates, the smooth, upward slope isn't indicative of any kind of near or medium term problems. That is, going into the inauguration, the options market wasn't pricing in a rocky start to Trump's presidency.

That's all you need to understand to grasp the following ostensibly complicated analysis from Barclays.

The bank analyzes how things are looking in Europe ahead of a multitude of elections that will serve as referendums on the extent to which voters across the proverbial pond are prepared to embrace the same populist agenda that propelled Trump to power in the US and triggered the Brexit vote in the UK.

I don't want to get too far in the weeds here, so I'm just going to give you a little bit of color and then show you the charts so you can compare them to the "kinkless" S&P implied volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) term structure shown above. Via Barclays (my highlights):

Figure 7 shows the EURUSD ATMf spot and forward volatility term structure. The Mar-June 2017 and the June-Sep 2017 quarterly forward ATMf volatilities seem unusually high and represent a kink in the term structure. We may witness that the Mar-June 2017 high forward volatility is caused by the French catalyst while the June-Sep 2017 is unclear as the exact date for the German elections has not yet been set.

Now let's turn to European equities for a more apples-to-apples comparison (obviously the idea of an "apples-to-apples" comparison is something of a misnomer, as the very act of comparing two things by definition means they aren't "apples-to-apples", but you get the idea). Via Barclays again (my highlights):

Moving to the risk pricing in the vanilla equity volatility market, where we can consider a broader set of underlyings. Figure 14 below plots the excess implied move for each maturity as well as the spot and forward implied volatility term structure.

VSTOXX futures have started pricing in the elections risk. As the VSTOXX reflects the (forward looking) 30-day implied volatility of the SX5E, it is the February VSTOXX future that captures most of the Dutch elections risk and the April future that captures the first and the second round of the French elections risk. In Figure 16 below, we show the actual V2X futures term structure and their respective percentiles over the past 5 years. The V2X term structure presents a kink in the March and April maturities.

So the point here is that this is how you might expect the pricing of distinct political risk to look.

Once again, I'm more interested in the market pricing of geopolitical turmoil than I am in the turmoil itself. That's probably representative of some kind of societal detachment on my part, but on the bright side for us here, it means that we can look at markets if not with a politically impartial eye, at least with an eye that is predisposed to assessing mispricings first while relegating political opinions to other venues.

The question you have to ask yourself as a holder of US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) is why no one seems to be pricing in any political risk when that risk is staring the market right square in the face - quite literally:

