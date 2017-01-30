Rite Aid And Walgreens: Back To The Drawing Board

You likely remember that when I initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), I spoke about its success as a company and transition into a global health powerhouse. I also went on to discuss the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) acquisition. The truth is that we simply just do not know how accretive the deal will be, and to this day I still haven't seen any solid estimates that are reliable. Knowing the business, it's a huge acquisition. Given the size of the acquisition, regulators have been stringent. While the Rite Aid acquisition was approved by shareholders, some have claimed the deal is dead. I recently opined that it was closer than ever and said this deal needs to happen.

The fact is that both companies are sacrificing to make it work. The companies together divested 500 stores in order to get federal permission on the merger. Then the company announced it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc. to make it happen. While we just do not know the impact, if the deal goes through, my inclination is that like any other major merger, at first, the deal will be costly as the processes are integrated, stores are closed, employees moved, etc. Then, we shall see if WBA can cut the selling and administrative expenses. However, the deal has been delayed because the January 27th deadline has now passed.

Fear not, the companies have both agreed to extend the deadline another 6 months to July 31. That is good news isn't it? Well yes, it is, but this announcement came with a shot in the arm for RAD shareholders. What do I mean? In order to extend the deadline, the deal price for RAD has been reduced to a range of $6.50 to $7.00. But that is not all. There will be further sales of Rite Aid stores to help gain regulatory approval. How does this relate to the price that will be paid for Rite Aid? Well the price paid will depend on the number of stores that are divested. The deal will close at $7.00 a share if 1,000 stores or less are divested, while there will be a pro-rate adjustment for divestitures between 1,000 and 1,200 stores.

This new sale of assets and deal is subject to shareholder approval. The key sticking point of this deal has been whether or not the deal is accretive. With less properties to manage and a lower share price it increases the chances that it will be, provided the WBA cuts the expenses seen at Rite Aid. Given the results posted by Rite Aid recently, it is tough to say it will not be. However, as I have detailed in the past, declining performance is a concern. The reimbursement rate environment is a major issue facing pharmacies as a whole, but Rite Aid and WBA have both had strong performance in the front end business. Looking ahead, integrating the operations of a company the size of Rite Aid will be costly, so it is likely the first few quarters will be weighed by such expenses post-merger. For now we must watch developments on the deal and continue to eye operational performance.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.