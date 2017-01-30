Weird Things Happening In The Palladium Market Represent Opportunity For Investors

This drop in physical holdings may suggest there is a physical deficit and physical palladium is being taken out of the ETFs to supply the market.

Physical palladium holdings in the ETFs have been declining despite strong price action, which is a significant divergence from the gold, silver, and platinum ETFs.

We covered palladium early last year and came to the conclusion that it was a good time to buy palladium despite investor selling as the structural aspects of the palladium market were actually quite positive. It turned out to be a good call as at the time palladium was the worst performing PGM, and it ended the year being the top performing PGM.

The big drop in palladium on Wednesday (the biggest in over a decade), which commodity expert Dennis Gartman labeled as a "violent, stunning, egregious, amazing historic collapse", got us to take a deeper look at palladium once again - which we had sold earlier due to our expectations of a pullback in the automotive market (the big source of palladium demand).

What was very interesting about this drop was that there didn't seem to be any fundamental or palladium specific news that could be attributed to such a fall in the price. Even metal-centered Kitco news couldn't find an analyst that saw any significant motive behind the move. Opinion seemed to be uniform that the move was due to profit-taking after a scorching 15%+ YTD gain in the metal - that itself had no fundamental basis per those same analysts.

That alone would make palladium an interesting potential bounce-back candidate, but that can be a dangerous game as the real motive may be still a bit hidden from the crowd. Since we still feel the automotive market could have a nasty downturn due to higher interest rates, greater subprime auto defaults, and an economic slowdown - that alone wouldn't change our short-term bearish view on palladium.

But this does…





Source: GoldChartsRus

What investors can see above is a graph and a chart depicting the known palladium ETFs and funds with their current holdings and the trend over the past 17 years. What is obvious from the chart is that palladium holdings in ETFs have been consistently falling over the past 3 years, with current total ETF holdings around 1.65 million ounces or $1.2 billion.

What is odd about this is that other PGM ETFs (gold, silver, and platinum) have all been showing large INCREASES in total holdings over the same period - certainly nothing has declined over the past 3 years like palladium holdings. The graphs below of the other 3 precious metals are quite different:







Source: GoldChartsRus

All holdings of the other PGM's are RISING while those of palladium are FALLING. Very strange divergence.

But is it Bullish or Bearish?

That is the key question here, but one argument seems a bit stronger to us.

The bearish argument would be that this divergence is bearish as it suggests that investors are no longer interested in holding palladium as an investment, thus they are selling holdings and ETF custodians are deciding to close existing palladium ETFs due to this lack of interest.

The bullish argument is that this decline in palladium holdings argues that despite the loss of investor interest (signified by the drop in holdings) the market is easily absorbing these palladium sales. That is because the price of palladium has been rising despite investors' sales, which is in stark contrast to the gold market which has seen its price drop when investors sell large amounts of gold ETF holdings. Thus, when investors buy back in there will be a significant increase in price because they would be buying into a tight market - tight enough to absorb their previous sales without a corresponding decline in price.

Our view is that the second argument is a much stronger one. That is because we see no reason investors would be abandoning palladium holdings but not selling platinum holdings. Both metals are used primarily in automotive production, so investors shouldn't be selling one and not the other if they believed in a dim outlook for the industry. We simply do not see a rational reason why investors should be selling palladium and not platinum.

The other reason for the decline in palladium holdings in ETFs may be unrelated to investors lack of interest in palladium, and instead, may be related to a deficit in the palladium market being filled by physical palladium from the ETFs.

Investors need to remember that most ETFs only allow large investors and certain bullion banks to withdraw physical metal - an ETF does not NEED to sell physical metal during a price decline. Thus, these named parties would only be redeeming shares for metal if they found an opportunity to sell it for a premium elsewhere - which would signify a physical deficit of the metal.

In our view this could be the reason for the divergence. Russian stockpiles of the metal appear to be depleted per TD securities, and we already know that South African mine production has been on the decline. Could the market be in significant deficit and thus be "sucking" palladium out from the ETFs? Was this big drop due to someone trying to "shake-out" investors to induce a better price to purchase additional palladium? If so, that would be very bullish for investors.

Conclusion for Investors

Despite the large drop in palladium over the past week, we think there is a significant opportunity here for investors. Something strange is going on in the palladium markets as physical supplies of the metal held in the ETFs' drop which is a divergence from all the other precious metals which have generally seen physical holdings grow over the past year (namely gold, silver, and platinum). This may mean that there is a major physical deficit in the market.

Even if there isn't any big deficit in the palladium market, we see no reason auto sales would drop off significantly in 2017. It may drop a bit as global economies slow down and uncertainty grows, but environmental regulations on vehicle emissions are getting stricter around the world (requiring more palladium) and slowdowns in the US and China may be negated by stronger economies in Russia and Brazil.

That means that in our view palladium represents an asymmetric risk-reward investment despite its rise in 2017 and its big drop this week. Investors wishing to invest in palladium have relatively limited options with the ETFS Physical Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) being the best option, with the few miners with significant palladium production being a distant second.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.