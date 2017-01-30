VIX Strategy: Long VIX, Short VIX And Taleb Payoffs

Readers of my previous Seeking Alpha articles know that I usually highlight periods where long VIX strategies seem to be attractive. As these situations have been rare over the last year and the success of long strategies have been even rarer, it is difficult at best to view today's VIX levels as anything other than more of the same. And, with a lack of concrete near term catalysts present in the market today, a long strategy seems ill-advised at best.

Over the course of the last year, I have usually put my money where my mouth has been, and I have gone long VIX on several occasions. This has more often than not turned out to be a losing strategy. As a matter of fact, I can only point to a few times when multi-week long strategies have paid off. My best long positions have actually been over at most multi-day periods. And, from a risk versus return perspective, they have rarely met expectations.

Short VIX has been a consistent winner over the past year (see above chart - XIV used as proxy for short VIX). Whether relying on roll yield and volatility risk premium strategies or simply going short after VIX spikes, short VIX has been profitable most of the time. However, given current depressed VIX levels, a short strategy is difficult to enter into at present as the potential for an equity market correction seems to grow more likely by the day. Right now, short VIX seems to be a textbook example of picking up pennies in front of a steamroller.

Short VIX strategies by their risk to reward characteristics are always classic Taleb payoff scenarios. While the probability of frequent small gains is high, the small likelihood of a catastrophic loss leads to a negative expected return over time. And, while short VIX has been great for a while, in today's market, the low probability loss scenario seems more possible than ever.

So what, if anything, can be done in the VIX space today? A long strategy has been a consistent loser, and there does not appear to be anything making such a strategy look attractive in the near term. Other than a black swan type of event, which is by definition impossible to anticipate, there seems little to provide any confidence of a long trade being successful any time soon. This seems especially true given the super strong nature of today's equity market. But, given low spot and front month VIX futures levels, a short strategy seems overly risky as well. While the VIX continues to have a downward bias, it is at levels not seen in over two years. If the VIX moves into the single digits, which many are currently anticipating, it would be the first time this has happened since 2007.

Therefore, my only conclusion at present is that there is no attractive VIX position to take. Until VIX levels rise, which would coincide with an equity market pullback, both long and short VIX strategies both seem overly risky. It would seem, as is often the case, the best strategy right now is to hold cash and wait for a VIX spike to be able to put on a short strategy. The only other alternative I see is an out of the money multi-month call strategy. This has been somewhat popular lately as evidenced by the CBOE Skew Index.

As always, I strongly urge anyone considering this type of investment to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy.

