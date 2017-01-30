Under Armour Earnings Preview: Margin Pressure, Shareholder Dilution

Play the long-term on Under Armour - ultimately the brand is fine.

The problem to some extent is within Under Armour's control.

Revenue growth is unchanged, and robust. Demand is not the issue.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), the athletic shoe and apparel juggernaut that has taken the sports world by storm the last 10 years, is suffering its first real correction in terms of the stock price, brought on not by exogenous events, but by fundamental issues impacting net income growth.

Under Armour reports Tuesday morning, January 31, 2017, before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus is expecting $0.25 in EPS (earnings per share) from $1.4 billion in revenue, for expected year-over-year growth of 4% and 20% respectively.

The issue with Under Armour isn't revenue growth or demand: people want to buy the product, as noted by the 20% y/y growth in revenue. The brand is as good as ever. However, revenue growth has slowed from the mid 30% range in

The issue seems to be coming from gross and operating margin pressure. In September '16, UA management affirmed the consensus 2018 revenue estimate target of $7.5 billion for the calendar year, but (according to Morningstar) tempered the operating income objective of $800 ml.

Here is a table of key metrics since 2014:

YTD '16 2015 2014 Avg rev gro 25% 28% 33% Avg Gross pft gro 24% 26% 34% Avg SGA gro 24% 29% 34% Avg op inc gro 23% 8% 45%

Source: internal spreadsheet from earnings reports and Q's.

Avg revenue growth includes the Q4 '16 estimated rev growth of 20%

Table: Comparing UA expected EPS, revenue growth

Q4 '16 (est) Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 2019 EPS est $1.04 $1.31 n/a n/a 2018 EPS est $0.80 $0.83 $0.98 $1.10 2017 EPS est $0.69 $0.69 $0.78 $0.85 2019 est EPS gro 30% 58% n/a n/a 2018 est EPS gro 16% 20% 26% 29% 2017 est EPS gro 15% 15% 32% 37% 2019 P.E ratio 28(x) 24(x) n/a n/a 2018 P.E ratio 36(x) 37(x) 40(x) 41(x) 2017 P.E ratio 42(x) 45(x) 50(x) 53(x) 2019 Rev est (bl's $'s) $8.97 $9.25 n/a n/a 2018 Rev est $7.4 $7.5 $7.7 $7.9 2017 Rev est $6.05 $6.07 $6.19 $6.30 2019 est rev gro rt 21% 24% 2018 est rev gro rt 22% 23% 24% 25% 2017 est rev gro rt 23% 23% 25% 25%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 1/29/17

Readers can quickly see - comparing the 2nd and 4th sections of the above table - that while revenue growth has slowed a little, "expected" EPS growth has decelerated much more sharply.

Part of this expected EPS slowing could be from dilution too.

Under Armour is expected to continue to sell stock based on one Street model looked at - here is UA's expected fully diluted share count outstanding for the next 5 quarters:

Quarter F/D shares O/s Q4 '17 457.9 ml Q3 '17 456.4 Q2 '17 454.9 Q1 '17 453.4 Q4 '16 451.9 ml

This is an important metric that retail investors can overlook: for most mature companies, with steady cash-flow and existing share repurchase plans, fully-diluted share count declines over time, as repurchased shares reduce the share count.

UA's fully diluted share count has INCREASED 1% - 2% every quarter, since 2013; what that means for readers, if operating income remains the same, EPS growth starts to decline as the denominator of the earnings per share calculation i.e. share count rises over time.

Put another way, if operating income grows year-over-year, net income (numerator) has to grow faster to offset the growing fully-diluted share count (denominator).

Under Armour is a hyper-growth company that has also issued a lot of debt - almost $800 million since the end of 2013 - with the point being that share issuance is necessary for high P/E stocks like UA, but according to the cash-flow statement, incentive stock options are also being exercised pretty regularly.

UA has been free-cash-flow negative for the last 7 - 8 quarters, so a share repurchase program is probably out of the question.

Valuation:

Looking at the EPS/revenue growth table, shareholders today are still paying a hefty multiple today for expected growth tomorrow, although the brand's appeal and demand is formidable.

One aspect to Under Armour's valuation is that the cash-flow and free-cash-flow is - how shall we say - sparse. Of the last 11 quarters, using the "4Q trailing free-cash-flow" metric, UA has only seen positive free-cash-flow in 4 of those quarters, and as of 9/30/16, was free-cash-flow negative to the tune of $270 million.

Here is a brief history of Under Armour's cash-flow history:

TTM Cash-flow TTM capex TTM free-cash-flow 9/30/16 $177 ml $396 ($219) 6/30/16 ($26) $414 ($440) 3/31/16 ($36) $329 ($364) 12/31/15 ($44) $299 ($343) 9/30/15 ($24) $257 ($281) 6/30/15 $85 $209 ($125) 3/31/15 $190 $176 $15 12/31/14 $219 $140 $79 9/30/14 $196 $143 $53 6/30/14 $165 $152 $14 3/31/14 $47 ml $124 ($77)

Source: internal spreadsheet from earnings releases and 10-Q's

TTM - trailing twelve months

capex - capital expenditures

The ironic aspect to UA's cash-flow statement is that it could probably be readily explained by Phil Knight's "Shoe Dog", the wildly popular book on the origin and early years of Nike (NYSE:NKE), the footwear and apparel giant that turned the industry on its head in the 80's and 1990's. (Phil Knight being the founder and chairman of Nike.)

Under Armour's growth is stretching the financials to the limits, as evidenced by the $800 million in term debt that has been issued, and that is nowhere in better evidence than the cash-flow statement.

The amazing thing to me is that Under Armour's capex has grown as rapidly as it has, much like the SG&A (sales, general and administrative) expense (Nike refers to some of this as "demand creation expense" - Under Armour has the gas pedal to the floor to try and capture as much market share as they can.

Under Armour capex history relative to revenue and cash-flow:

capex % of rev's capex % of cash-flow 9/30/16 8.5% 224% 6/30/16 9.35% a lot 3/31/16 7.8% a lot 12/31/15 6% a lot 9/30/15 5.5% a lot 6/30/15 5% 247% 3/31/15 4.5% 92% 12/31/14 4.5% 64% 9/30/14 5% 73% 6/30/14 5.7% 92% 3/31/14 5% 264%

Source; spreadsheet. Cash-flow was negative for a period hence capex was a big multiple of that negative number, hence the debt issuance.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) went through the same thing in 2011 - 2012, boosting capex and strategic investments and it eventually paid off.

One comment on the valuation issue: to their credit Morningstar had a "intrinsic value" estimate on Under Armour in the low $30's (split-adjusted) for a long time, even when the stock was trading at a significant premium to that fair value estimate. Eventually, the stock has come down to Morningstar's longer-term, fair value estimate.

Technical analysis:

Taking a longer-view of Under Armour at this point is important. I'd like to see the stock recover the $32 - $33 area or the red line in the above chart.

As mentioned above, this is the first important pullback in the stock since going public. Nike went through a similar period from 1997 - 2003 which was a longer-term consolidation in the shares after the hyper growth period of the late 1980's, early 1990's.

UA suffered a breakdown in April '16, which was also coincident with the collapse of Jordan Speith in the Masters around the same time.

Under Armour is as oversold on the weekly chart today as it was in March, 2009.

On the monthly chart (not shown) UAA could have further to correct, before being completely oversold. The monthly chart shows the stock is halfway between overbought and oversold.

Analysis/conclusion:

Readers who haven't yet read "Shoe Dog" by Nike's founder Phil Knight, should do so, since if you look at Under Armour's financials, the book explains much.

Under Armour is stretched and has been investing to capture as much growth as possible over the last few years, and the company might have overreached in terms of investments, and SG&A.

A reinvigorated Adidas, and the ever-present Nike are not simply going to stand by and let Under Armour grab market share in either athletic apparel or footwear.

Technically, if Under Armour can regain the low $32 - $33 after January 31's earnings, it will be a good sign. The 50% correction in UA in 2016 is the stock's most extreme since coming public.

Fundamentally, UA's valuation is stretched, as it always has been. I would love to see the cash-flow statement start to resemble a "normal" company so to speak, with positive and sustainable, cash-flow and free-cash-flow. The shareholder dilution is an issue in my opinion. Increasing diluted shares outstanding 1% per quarter, consistently, strains growth and management's reach to make the quarter.

Sentiment: most Street analysts have tempered expectations around this Q4 '16 as management has already guided through 2018.

In terms of client positioning, I've waited years to buy the stock but the valuation kept me away until recently when one position was recently bought for a long-term client at $30.99, the first ever position in UA/UAA. (This is the same client where Nike was bought in 2004, with a current split-adjusted, cost basis of $8 per share, and a current capital gain of 525%.)

The border tax could be an issue for UA and Nike, but no additional positions will be added to Under Armour pre-earnings, and the quarter and any change in guidance will be evaluated.

When stocks suffer corrections like the one Under Armour has, the technical damage typically takes a long time to repair.

Of particular interest post earnings, will be the 2017 and 2018 revisions to consensus EPS estimates. It will tell us much about margins, SG&A growth and maybe even capex.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA, NKE, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.