State Street Still Looks Cheap Despite A Tough Q4

I've been a fan of State Street (NYSE:STT) for some time now as the custodial banks have become a lot cheaper than they used to be relative to their peers. STT and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) used to trade at sizable premiums but they don't any longer and in fact, their multiples have decreased slightly after the election rally. The more traditional lenders with greater interest rate sensitivity are flying and it is now the custodial banks that are sporting discounts. This, despite the fact that STT is going to produce double digit EPS growth in 2017 - roughly congruent to the money center banks - and that means there is an opportunity for when sentiment improves. Q4 wasn't quite what I'd hoped in a couple of ways but at the same time, I still think it was good enough for STT's valuation at 13 times 2017 earnings.

First, there was news that JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) pulled more than a trillion dollars in custodial assets from STT in a deal that not only removes a source of recurring revenue for STT but also gives it a significant black eye. JPM wins a sizable chunk of new custodial assets but also proves to the banking world that its custodial business is as strong (or stronger) than STT or BLK's. That's certainly a problem for STT but BlackRock did say it was due to wanting to diversify providers. Whether that's actually true or not is only known by a few people but for now, there's no reason to panic. It's a sizable loss for sure and I don't want to understate its importance but it also isn't a complete disaster.

That being said, Q4's tough revenue number on the fee side would seem to get a little bit tougher going forward with the loss of those assets to JPM. STT's operating-basis results - which are non-GAAP - are what I'll focus on because its Q4 contained all sorts of items that make the GAAP report messy. Its total revenue was roughly flat against this year's Q3 but the fee business actually posted a 60bps decline. Total revenue was salvaged only by a 1.9% bump in interest income but as that is only about 20% of the total revenue number, it takes a bunch of growth there to move the needle.

I certainly didn't see a fee revenue decline coming for Q4 so it looks soft to me. The loss of part of the Blackrock business isn't going to help for 2017 by any means but at the same time, we should see NII expand as rates rise. STT doesn't have the upside leverage that a traditional lender does for rate hikes in 2017 but it is being priced as though it has none. That's incorrect and higher NII will help expand revenue in 2017. The problem is that the fee business looks soft here and that means we have to adjust our expectations accordingly.

Apart from that, it expense reduction efforts produced $175M in cost savings in 2016 and those are recurring benefits that will continue to boost earnings going forward. STT - like many other banks - has been focused on reducing unnecessary costs and it has done a terrific job, exceeding even its own forecast for how much it would save. I certainly hope to see those efforts continue into 2017 as it has made an appreciable difference in STT's margins. It still has a very high level of costs because it is a custodial bank but that doesn't mean it can't improve. Q1 will give us an idea of just how much further it can go and I'm building in some cost savings into my 2017 forecast, meaning that if we don't get it, estimates will need to come down.

STT's capital position remains strong with its fully phased-in CET1 at 10.9% at period end. That's certainly more than good enough and puts STT right with its peers. That allows STT to continue to pay its dividend as well as buy back a significant amount of stock. STT bought $325M worth of shares in Q4 alone for an annual run rate of about 4.5%. That's certainly not the biggest buyback there is but every little bit helps and that will continue to provide STT with a nice tailwind for EPS going forward. As long as earnings remain strong, it should be able to ask for boosts in its buyback authorization in the coming years as well.

Estimates are for 5% revenue growth in 2017 and 10% EPS growth, meaning that there is virtually no margin expansion implied. That's interesting but even so, I'm not necessarily convinced there's a ton of upside to STT's EPS estimate; I just think the composition may differ a bit.

Seeing 5% revenue growth this year will be a bit tougher considering STT just lost a meaningful portion of its custodial assets. Those fees were material to the top line with no other form of revenue growth visible to replace it, that could certainly be a problem. Net interest income will rise this year - potentially significantly - due to rising rates but again, it is only 20% or so of the revenue base. I think STT will see revenue growth this year, I'm just not sure it will be 5%. For the sake of this exercise, I think it will be more like 3% than 5%.

The buyback should be 4% or so, meaning we are at 7% total without building in any sort of margin expansion. However, with revenue rising at least three percent, analysts are too pessimistic with their margin projections. I think analysts are a little too bullish on revenue but STT still has levers it can pull to reduce costs further. Besides, simply having some leverage from higher revenue should move the needle as well without actual reductions in expenses. Seeing 200 or 300bps of margin expansion doesn't seem like a tough task given what STT can do to get there.

Putting all of this together, STT still looks cheap to me. If I'm honest, I prefer Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to STT but I still think that if you want a financial with good growth potential and a cheap valuation, STT certainly fits that bill. I worry that sentiment may be reduced due to the BlackRock loss but this is a strong business that will continue to grow for many years to come and it is trading at a discount to the rest of the financials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.