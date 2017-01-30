Caterpillar: Hold On Weak Outlook

Source: Offshore Energy Today

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) delivered Q4 earnings Thursday morning. The company reported revenue of $9.57 billion and eps of $0.17. Caterpillar missed on revenue by $270 million. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Top Line Falling By Double-Digits

I find it difficult to recommend shares in a company when its top line is in decline. Caterpillar's Q4 revenue fell 13% Y/Y. It experienced revenue declines in each of its business segments.

The worst performers were Resources and Energy & Transportation. Resources sales were down 21% mostly due to continued low-end user demand attributable to weak commodity prices and global economic weakness. While commodity prices have improved from the lows of early 2016, current prices have not been sufficient to spur enough demand for new equipment. Mining customers are focused on improving productivity in existing mines and reducing capital expenditures. Most of the loss was due to a decline in sales of new equipment, and a decline in average sales price ("asp"). That said, after-market sales were strong which was a good sign. It could imply that once used or idle equipment is sold off that new sales could pick up.

Transportation & Energy was down 13%; it is also Caterpillar's largest segment at 40% of revenue. Given the rout in oil prices the segment has been a thorn in the company's side. However, this quarter half of the segment's drop was caused by transportation; power generation and energy represented the other half. North America rail traffic was off in 2016 in the high single-digits. Railroads have been cutting capex to stem cash burn. Therefore, Caterpillar's locomotives and other rail-related products and services could be in the doldrums for a while.

Uncertain Global Economy

Caterpillar is a cyclical business; its business prospects are exposed to the ebbs and flows of the global economy. Rail traffic, commodities prices, etc. were buoyed by quantitative easing ("QE") from central bankers. Now that central bankers have ended QE or tapered, the global economy has fallen, and so have Caterpillar's business prospects.

It might not get better any time soon. Q4 GDP in the U.S. was 1.6% -- the lowest it has been in the previous five years. Weaker than expected exports helped stymie GDP growth. China's GDP grew 6.7% in 2016, which was in its targeted range of 6.5% to 7.5%. However, China's GDP growth was not only the slowest full-year growth since 1990, but it was aided by monetary and fiscal stimulus from the government. China might have created asset bubbles in the stock market and real estate market that could burst if the stimulus is ever removed.

The world's second largest economy is also the biggest buyer of oil, iron ore and other commodities. The prices of these commodities could impact Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation and Resources segments going forward. I believe China's demand for commodities will eventually slow once its economy continues to cool off. That does not bode well for Caterpillar or other cyclical names.

Weak Guidance

Management was honest on the Q4 earnings call about the company's business prospects. It expects 2017 full-year revenue of $36-$39 billion. Versus the $38.5 billion revenue reported in 2016, 2017 revenue growth could be flat to down 6% Y/Y. Rising commodity prices and construction sales in developing countries are expected to be offset by [i] dismal capital spending from mining companies, [ii] negative impacts of Brexit and slow growth in Europe, and [iii] overall weakness in rail, marine and power generation sales. Tax cuts proposed by President Trump could provide a boost to Caterpillar's earnings, and serve as a catalyst to industrials overall. The president's $1 trillion proposed infrastructure spending could also be a boon to the company; however, whatever form infrastructure spending comes in, it likely will not occur until 2018. For now, CAT bulls should anticipate more anemic top line growth in 2017.

Conclusion

CAT is up 70% Y/Y despite declining revenue and earnings. The potential hundreds of billions in infrastructure spending could be a boon to the company, and the stock will likely remain levitated until such spending has been approved by lawmakers. I rate CAT a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.