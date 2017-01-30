Equity CEFs: The Comeback Kid Comes Back Again. Or Has It?

But for investors who believe that hype can overcome headwinds, one has only to look at the actual performances of these funds to see the reality.

Equity CEFs have had a good first month of 2017 and nowhere is that more evident than in the most overpriced CEF in history.

A new year is upon us and after one month into 2017, we're already seeing many equity CEFs make solid recoveries after poor fourth quarter of 2016 showings. Perhaps it's because end-of-year tax-loss selling is over or perhaps it's because valuations in CEFs were so much more attractive than their ETF counterparts that ran away with the market since last fall's presidential election but whatever the reason, equity CEFs have done particularly well here in January.

In fact, one fund has done so well that I'm afraid we're already at a stage in which investors are blindly buying into the hype without doing their homework. What am I talking about? Let's first go to the 2017 YTD top equity CEF performers sorted by their total return NAV performance. Funds in green in the 2017 YTD NAV Tot Ret column (all of them) are outperforming the S&P 500, up 2.43% so far this year. Note: Only about 35 funds are shown out of about 100 I follow.

Here, we can see that many of the market leaders so far are in the technology and commodity/energy MLP sectors. And if you'd allow me to gloat a bit, I'd like to point out that two of my three picks for 2017, My Top Picks For 2017, are in the top 10 of total return NAV performance so far this year and, in fact, were #1 and #2 just a week ago. That would be the BlackRock Science and Technology fund (NYSE:BST), $19.20 market price, $21.50 NAV, -10.7% discount, 6.3% current market yield and the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities fund (NYSE:THQ), $16.57 market price, $18.04 NAV, -8.1% discount, 8.2% current market yield.

Both funds are also in the top 10 in terms of market price performance as well but as we know, market price performance is more of a subjective measure whereas NAV performance is purely portfolio based. And this is where you can find some head-scratching results as market prices can be influenced more by unsophisticated investors who are lulled into funds based more on reputation or yield than on true fundamentals.

Because once again, we find the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund (NYSE:PGP), $17.81 market price, $10.49 NAV, 69.8% premium, 9.9% current market yield, has raced ahead of the pack, up an incredible 27.6% YTD (see Mkt Tot Ret column in table above) despite an NAV up only 5.2% YTD. This has propelled PGP back up to a 70% market price premium over its current $10.49 NAV after dropping to "only" a 40% premium at year-end, which was still the highest of all CEFs. Keep in mind that there aren't many CEFs that even trade at a premium valuation, let alone a 70% premium. Here is PGP's one-year NAV and market price chart.

So what is the big draw of PGP? Certainly, not recent NAV performance, which for a very highly leveraged fund in bonds and long S&P 500 futures had better be off the charts if you want to sustain a ridiculously high 17% NAV yield and a 70% market price premium. Unfortunately, PGP's NAV has been deteriorating for years and has flatlined over the past year (above graph does not include distributions).

But that didn't stop a guest contributor from Forbes magazine recommending PGP two weeks ago in this article, 5 Funds That Crush The S&P 500, based in part because PGP had dropped so far from its five-year average 70% premium after it had reached an absurd 100% market price premium in September of last year. That was just before PIMCO cut PGP's distribution in early October and the fund dropped from over $20 in September to $14 by year end.

Of course, this guest contributor was mainly citing PGP's longer term 10-year performance of beating the S&P 500 when you take into account all distributions. That's true, but a big reason for that is because PGP dropped so far in both market price (try around $7) and NAV (try around $6) during the financial crisis that it made the recovery look that much better.

Obviously, this is not a fund for widows and orphans with that kind of volatility but when you understand the issues facing PGP, which I have pointed out over and over again over the years, you have to wonder who in their right mind would buy this fund. First of all, this guest contributor claimed that PGP is "diversified across stocks and bonds" and I guess you would probably think that with StocksPLUS in its name. The problem is PGP doesn't own stocks. That doesn't mean the fund can't own them but it hasn't for years. PGP owns S&P 500 mini futures, which are high-risk/high-reward equity derivatives. The fund does own bonds across many sectors and the fund is also highly leveraged in bonds and this is PGP's biggest advantage, leveraging up PIMCO's knowledge and prowess in the fixed-income markets.

But the fact that PGP doesn't own stocks and isn't really very global (also in its name) should be your first red flag that maybe the fund isn't very forthcoming in what it holds and what it does. And if a guest contributor from Forbes isn't aware of that, then imagine how many small, unsophisticated investors aren't either? But there are bigger issues facing PGP which have nothing to do with its highly leveraged bond and derivative portfolio, which can have incredible NAV upside when it's hitting on all cylinders. The problem with PGP is that it's gotten harder and harder for the fund to cover its NAV yield as the equity and bond markets mature in an ongoing bull market.

Investing In PGP Is Sort Of Like Betting On A Handicapped Michael Jordan

There are those who think that because Michael Jordan was such a superstar in his heyday, that he could still be a superstar in the NBA today at 53 years old. Probably not, but what if you also had to tie one hand behind his back? Would you still think he could excel in the NBA? Obviously not. But even then, you could probably find fans who would still bet on Michael Jordan no matter what his handicap. This is the problem with PGP.

The first problem has to do with age. PGP's NAV 10 years ago was around $27. Today, it is around $10. Certainly, a lot of distributions have been paid during that time just like Michael Jordan scored a lot of baskets during his time, but the fact remains that PIMCO maintained a $2.20 distribution per share per year even while PGP's NAV dropped from a high of $27 10 years ago to around $10 over the past year. You don't have to be a genius to realize how much more difficult it is to cover $2.20/share distribution when you have a $10/share capital base than when you had a $27/share capital base. It wasn't until PIMCO finally cut PGP's distribution by 20% last October (which I had called for over and over again) that there has been a slight improvement but I believe PIMCO waited too long and the cut was still too small to change PGP's NAV downward trajectory.

Problem #2 has to do with PGP's premium and here it's like betting that not only could Michael Jordan excel in the NBA at 53 but he could still excel at that age with one hand tied behind his back. This is the effect a 70% market price premium has on anyone who would buy into PGP. In other words, you're basically buying the expectation that PIMCO, like Michael Jordan, is a name you can rely on no matter what.

The problem with buying PGP at such a high premium isn't so much that you're buying all of the fund's assets at a similar premium since the odds of PGP liquidating and giving back only $10.47 per share to investors is very small. No, the problem with a high premium is that there is a liquidation process going on and it's the worst kind of liquidation because you barely notice it. It's a thousand cuts but no one cut will kill. And how is that happening?

Why CEFs At Premiums Are A Losing Bet Over Time

Michael Jordan may still be able to get up and down the court and he still may be able to jump higher than most mere mortals but trying to score baskets with one hand tied behind your back is going to be tough against any competition.

This is akin to PGP still being able to show very strong NAV performance and in fact, over the last five years+ PGP still has one of the best total return NAV performances of any equity CEF. But look at what happens when we calculate the total return market price of PGP over the last five years+ and the performance drops dramatically. And since market price performance is what investors actually receive, this is sort of the equivalent of an aging superstar athlete not being able to score baskets like he once could. Here are PGP's five-year (plus one month) total return performances and current statistics.

Here, we see that PGP's five-year total return NAV performance was up a very solid 97.7%, which you might expect for a heavily leveraged bond and long S&P 500 futures fund. But its total return market price performance (all distributions simply added back) was up a much more modest 53.9%. That's well below the S&P 500 and well below many other equity CEFs which haven't had nearly as strong of NAV performance.

What Do All Of These Funds Have In Common?

That's right. All of the above equity CEFs have outperformed PGP over the last five years (and one month) at market price when all distributions are simply added back. And that includes PGP's 27.6% market price appreciation so far this year. There would probably be even more funds outperforming PGP if I calculated these returns on a reinvested basis since funds at discounts would see even better returns when their distributions were reinvested at discounted market prices.

And herein lies PGP's biggest Achilles heel. Current investors may see a 9.9% current market yield and think that looks very attractive, but the fund has to pay a 16.8% NAV yield just to keep the NAV from deteriorating any further. Maybe you could expect PGP to achieve those kind of returns from a market bottom, but how about from current market levels? That -7% difference of what you get as a current investor and what the fund pays is annual and works against you over time. In fact, each monthly distribution from PGP is a sort of slow liquidation. If you can't see how a CEF at a hefty premium is like playing basketball with one hand tied behind your back, then there is nothing else I can say to convince you. Not even Michael Jordan in his heyday could overcome that.

Now PGP is not the only fund seeing poor market price performance compared to NAV performance. Any fund at a premium is going to pay out more at NAV than a current investor would receive at market price. But that doesn't mean that a fund can't overcome that. Factors such as historic Premium/Discount levels and historic NAV yields can influence how a fund's market price has and will perform vs. its NAV price. Generally speaking, however, the higher a fund's premium valuation and the higher its current NAV yield, the worse the prognosis going forward.

Here are the eight equity-based CEFs I follow currently trading at over a 5% market price premium and you can see how many of these funds have seen their market price performances trail their NAV performances, which is shown in red in the NAV & Mkt Difference column.

Now you can also see that three funds (shown in green) have seen their market prices outperform their NAVs over the last five years+ and two of them ETB and ETV have significantly outperformed. This is because five years ago, ETB and ETV were at significant discounts and their move to premium valuations has been more recent over the last couple years.

And which equity CEFs did I recommend five years ago more than any other CEFs? That would be ETB and ETV, though I don't necessarily recommend them now because of their premium valuations. One could argue that a modest premium valuation should not trigger a sell signal, and I would agree. But if a fund is at a premium valuation and includes an excessively high NAV yield, which I consider 12% or higher (red in the NAV Yield column above), I would highly recommend exiting the fund immediately.

Conclusion

In all fairness to the Forbes guest writer, he also recommended HQH, HQL and BTO in his January 11th article, which as you can see in the large table above, are leading all equity CEFs over a five-year and 10-year periods at both NAV and market price.

Here is the same chart the Forbes author used but instead of a 10-year period, this one uses a five-year period. Note: The author also recommended another PIMCO fund PHK, but because the fund is a pure bond fund, I have not included it in my chart.

Here you can see that PGP (purple) has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), BTO, HQL and HQH when you go from a 10-year total return chart to a five-year total return chart, and that's including this month's 27.6% gain. And as I pointed out above, there are another 50 or so equity CEFs that have also outperformed PGP over the past five years.

I have nothing against PGP and I would be the first to buy the fund if PIMCO cut its distribution more and the fund then traded at a more reasonable valuation but it just drives me crazy how naive so many investors are when there are so many other equity CEFs that actually work in your favor. In my next article, I will take a look at a couple of such CEFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST, THQ, HQH, HQL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.