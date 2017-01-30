Sell Timmins Gold: 2016 Was A Flash In The Pan

After a roller coaster year 2016, Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) released production results for Q4 and the full year on January 11. This news release is full of encouraging and outright good news, and it bodes well for the financial results earnings call to be held in just a few weeks. Investors should be rightfully impressed by the company's 2016 performance, and judging from the chart below, the market is honoring Timmins Gold's effort to rise from the (almost) dead over the past 12 months.

The question now arises, whether an investment in Timmins Gold could be profitable going into the earnings season and beyond as a vehicle to play a possible gold bull market. "Is the company likely to repeat its 2016 performance" is a question we have filed on several occasions from subscribers, and also in the comment sections to our weekly newsletters. And contrary to prevalent sentiment, we have been skeptical in our replies to these queries.

We believe that 2016 was the exception rather than the rule for the company's only producing mine; and we believe that the high-quality development portfolio will require sacrifices from current investors going forward which are not currently priced in. In our view, Timmins Gold is not out of the woods just yet, and it has used most of its dry powder to fend off the threats it faced in 2016.

Were we to hold any shares of the company, we would be selling them into the news which the earnings call will presumably provide. The present article explains why.

2016 Production Results & 2017 Outlook

Only 12 months ago, Timmins Gold was a junior miner, reverting to junior developer after taking the long overdue decision to suspend its only producing San Francisco gold mine. As it turned out, the company had operated this unprofitable asset at a loss from the top of the gold market all the way to the bottom; and last year's decision was never put into practice as the resource market turned and profitability beckoned.

And turnaround operations at San Francisco suddenly did as well. Throughout 2016, San Francisco posted results not seen before at this mine, and investor sentiment turned decidedly positive when the company revoked its decision to cease operations mid-year, accompanied by a new mine plan and updated technical report. Free cash flow in Q3 followed, and judging from the Q4 production results, we fully expect more free cash flow to be reported for Q4 despite a slightly weaker average gold price.

Here are some observations from the news release:

Q4 production matched the 25Koz number of previous quarters in 2016 and thus, the grand total for year surpassed the 100Koz number by a fraction, exceeding the already revised production guidance for the year.

Q4 throughput was similar to previous quarters, although grades have dropped off considerably. Although the company does not state this explicitly, we suspect that run-off from residual higher grade ore on the leach pad from the previous quarters contributed to the even production numbers for Q4.

The strip ratio for the quarter was substantially lower than in previous quarters, leading us to expect a beat on cost guidance to be announced in the upcoming earnings call.

2016 has turned out to be the complete opposite of the year before, and also the complete opposite of what investors expected at the start of the year; and the upcoming earnings release will most probably reflect this turnaround. However, after studying the technical report for the San Francisco mine (which is rather low on detail by the way), we have come to the conclusion that quite simply that was it. Unfortunately, we believe 2016 was a one-off flash in the pan for Timmins Gold's only producing mine. Here is why.

San Francisco

Consider the charts below illustrating a combination of historical data, plus data gleaned from the 2016 production news release, plus projections for 2017 taken from the technical report averaged out to the quarterly axis of the chart.

Timmins Gold processed 10% less material in 2016 compared to 2015, but at a 14% higher average grade. Back-calculating from reported data, we also calculate better metallurgical recoveries in 2016 (+3.7%), presumably a side effect of the higher grade. All done and dusted, this resulted in significant cost savings and 7.5% higher production for 2016.

Looking ahead, the pendulum is set to swing back quite sharply. There will be less ore processed again in 2017, and this time, it will come at a much lower grade. Low grades will most likely push metallurgical recoveries down below 2015 levels, and consequently, annual output is set to drop by a third. Cash costs are projected to rise from under $800/oz in 2016 (exact numbers will be known after the upcoming earnings release) to $900-950/oz in 2017. Using projections from the technical report, we estimate 2017 all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) of well above $1,000/oz leaving little room for free cash flow generation this year at the present gold price.

And this trend will quite probably continue well beyond 2017. Grades are scheduled to remain just under 0.5g/t until 2022 and as can be seen in the second chart below, mining costs are going to increase substantially as the stripping ratio is set to rise steeply from just under 2.0 in 2016 to 3.3 by 2020. Going forward, investors should expect declining production and rising costs practically all the way to closure in 2020.

In conclusion, we strongly believe that San Francisco has just seen its best days, and from the available data, we are doubtful whether much, if any, free cash flow will be generated at the current gold price going forward.

Reserve Risk?

And there are other risks as well, which we noticed while studying the technical report and comparing it to the preceding version of the mine plan and the 2015 resource update (with special reference to an excellent report prepared by Mr. Kees Dekker back in October 2016).

Timmins Gold uses metallurgical recoveries of 65% for its reserve estimate, up from 62.5% in the preceding version of the report and well in excess of what has historically been achieved at San Francisco (and probably, even more so going forward as lower grades will be placed on the heaps as discussed above).

The reserve cut-off grade has been calculated taking into account processing costs, but without consideration of mining costs. This is OK for ore already mined, and it would also be OK if the cut-off NSR was adjusted accordingly. However, in the case of San Francisco, where strip ratios vary greatly year to year, such a methodology is bound to come back and bite the company, especially in years with high strip ratios and corresponding higher mining cost.

Gold price assumption for the resource calculation was increased from $1,200/oz in the earlier version to $1.350/oz in the current version. This adjustment has almost doubled ounces in the San Francisco pit, indicating a very high sensitivity to the gold price.

The strip ratio is computed by comparing "ore processed" instead of "ore mined" - and therefore includes already stockpiled material. This lowers the stated strip ratios artificially, and hides significant costs: considering 7.4M tonnes of stockpiled ore as of July 1, 2016, using historical unit mining costs of $2/tonne, and a quoted LOM stripping ratio of 2.6, this little trick hides costs of 2 x 2.6 x 7.4M = $38.5M to a reader not aware of a single footnote under Table 22.1 on page 206 of the technical report.

The reserve and the associated mine plan seem to have been prepared with great optimism regarding the gold price, operational outperformance and outright disregard of historical operational parameters at San Francisco. Earlier in this piece, we stated that we see little potential for free cash flow generation in years to come based on the data provided in the latest technical report. Every single point above adds downside risk to operations at San Francisco, and we see a distinct possibility that operations will, in fact, perform worse than described in the report.

As a further aside, we note various references to possible resource expansions at San Francisco. This blue-sky potential is difficult to reconcile with the reality of very low inferred resources, and also with drill results fencing off and condemning the mineralized trend around the mine. The company has not given much detail on its near-mine exploration plans, and until the touted expansion potential is explained in greater detail, we shall remain highly skeptical.

The Balance Sheet

Throughout 2016, Timmins Gold has made significant efforts to repair its balance sheet and bring the company back from the brink of oblivion. Initiatives included an asset sale, a capital raise, and various cost cutting measures. As of September 30, the company had $22.3M in working capital and was debt free. We expect the company to start 2017 with $40M+ in the treasury after adding proceeds from a C$20M bought deal announced in November, plus estimated Q4 free cash flow - an outright luxury compared to the situation one year ago.

Timmins Gold will need those funds, plus plenty more. San Francisco has a finite mine life, and the Ana Paula project is the obvious candidate to take on the role of future flagship operation for the company. We shall look at Ana Paula in the next section, but would like to remind readers of the $121.7M pre-production capex requirements this project comes with, plus $53.2M in sustaining capital throughout the eight-year mine life.

We believe that investors are still expecting San Francisco to eventually pay for Ana Paula development, but looking at the facts laid out above, we believe that this might be a pipe dream after all. With San Francisco better not counted on to contribute this mine will quite probably put renewed stress on the balance sheet and probably add shares to the registry.

In our opinion, the balance sheet is not only in the best shape it has been for quite a while but also not going to improve from here - quite to the contrary.

Development Projects 1 - Ana Paula

Mexico's Guerrero belt is about to see further consolidation following Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) exit from this prospective, but dangerous, region. We discussed the implications of this move by the major here and would like to refer readers to this piece for details.

Timmins Gold's Ana Paula project is located within this "warrior" belt, and judging from the PEA, this project has the potential to be developed in a small, but profitable gold mine. The proposed project ignores a large portion of the resource and focuses on mining a high-grade core of the deposit in an open pit. Details of this project have been discussed by the Angry Geologist, and we recommend interested readers to have a close look at this analysis here and here.

The economical results of the 2016 PEA are summarized in the slide below taken from the company presentation. Pre-production capex is $121.7M as mentioned earlier, and we note an NPV (5%) of twice this capex figure. Various other metrics, including an IRR of 43% after tax at a $1,200/oz gold price, render Ana Paula one of the more attractive projects presently under development from an economical point of view.

There are two specific points we would like to mention as downside risks here:

Ana Paula is located in the Guerrero State of Mexico, a notoriously dangerous region to do business in.

The ore contains a lot of arsenic, and Timmins Gold has made no mention of how it plans to handle environmental issues sure to arise with the toxic tailings this mine will produce.

On balance, Ana Paula strikes us as a very attractive project despite the two points mentioned above, if only Timmins Gold wasn't priced as if San Francisco was going to provide funds to put it into production.

Development Projects 2 - Tim Claims

Our ears pricked up on a recent conference call with Goldcorp which touched on the Camino Rojo project near the major's flagship Penasquito mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. As it transpired, Goldcorp is interested in the sulfide ore of this project, but is looking to do a deal with the oxide portion of the deposit.

Timmins Gold, on the other hand, is chasing oxide ore literally next door on its so-called Tim claims. Goldcorp has said there is only a limited number of players in the area and that it was talking to them. We opine that this so-called "limited number" is in fact "1" (i.e. Timmins Gold) as other explorers in the neighborhood are micro-cap project developers without mine development experience which would be needed to process the oxide ore in time for Goldcorp to integrate the sulfides into its Penasquito mine plan.

Additionally, Goldcorp is a large shareholder of Timmins Gold following the sale of the El Sauzal mill which will be used at Ana Paula (great move on both parties behalf by the way). Taking all this information into account, we would not be surprised in the least if Goldcorp and Timmins Gold come to an agreement with regards to Camino Rojo in the not too distant future.

We argue that investors are not putting much value on Timmins Gold's Tim claims at present, but this could change if a deal was struck between Goldcorp and Timmins Gold. We see the Tim claims as a high-potential sleeper in Timmins Gold's portfolio, but yet again, it is highly unclear where developments funds would be coming from to bring this potential to account.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Judging from sell-side reports and also from notes issued by various market commentators, our view is diametrically opposed to the general market view. Whereas the market seems to be pinning its hope and valuation on a continued revival of the San Francisco mine, we believe that San Francisco will not generate much free cash flow going forward. And whereas the market seems to assign rather little value on the company's development assets, we believe that these, in fact, represent the company's real value.

At a share price of around $0.40 and a market capitalization of $140M, the company is significantly overvalued when viewed as a gold producing company. The danger for existing investors lies in the disappointment which the market will, at least in our view, suffer as production drops by a third while costs soar throughout 2017.

Upcoming Q4 results are bound to fulfill or even exceed market expectations, and we believe that selling into any associated strength is the best strategy for existing shareholders. It may take a little while for the market to realize that San Francisco's best days have been and gone for good, but we see little alternative to this eventual realization. Valuation being as it is, and funding for the development assets very much up in the air, we see much downside risk for the company throughout 2017.

On the other hand, we will keep a close watch on this company going forward as we not only like the Ana Paula project (if only it were located somewhere else), but we are also very interested to see if our speculation regarding the Tim Claims and Camino Rojo comes to fruition. If the feasibility study and permitting for Ana Paula confirm our view, we might be tempted to pick up shares just for these development assets given the right share price. A market disappointed by San Francisco might provide for such an entry point as the year progresses.

