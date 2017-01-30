Johnson & Johnson Plus Actelion: A Good Combination?

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) makes a lot of sense on a number of levels. There have been some concerns about the price being paid by the company, which is understandable as I also believe it is on the richer side. However, the benefits of the deal far outweigh the negatives coming from the higher multiples JNJ is paying.

The deal is worth $30 billion and Actelion shareholders will receive $280 for each share. It is an all-cash transaction which means the debt metrics of the company will not be affected. At this price, Johnson & Johnson is paying almost 15x last year sales for the current product line. Keep in mind that the R&D and product pipeline will be separated and work on stand-alone basis. JNJ will own only 16% of the R&D and future drug candidates with an option to increase this ownership to 32% through a convertible note. Suffice to say that the price looks a little steep. If the pipeline and R&D were included in the deal, then there would have been a justification that a future successful drug candidate will potentially make it a cheaper deal. Current structure of the deal limits the potential benefits from the Actelion pipeline for JNJ.

Further going into valuation reveals that EBITDA-to-price multiple is around 34x. I am using last twelve-month EBITDA here. However, forward multiples make it a lot fairer deal. Peak sales estimates for Opsumit and Uptravi bring the forward sales to price multiple to 5-7x. Currently, sales figures for both these drugs are far from peak sales estimates of $1.6-2 billion by different industry experts. Opsumit and Uptravi generated $596 million and $160 million for the first nine months of last year. Opsumit will not be the only player in the sector. The drug will face some competition, so it might not be a walk in the park for the company to reach peak sales. However, JNJ's global reach and wider sales network should surely count for something when it comes to expanding sales for both these drugs.

Instead of focusing on peak sales and sales multiple, I am looking at something which I am calling "Peak EBITDA." Current gross margin for Actelion is 92% and the biggest operating expense has been the R&D costs. Now, as Johnson & Johnson is taking control of these products without any commitment for R&D, more of the gross profit will translate into operating income. JNJ's sales force is already strong and the company will be able to leverage this strength to enhance sales at lower additional costs. As a result, we will see majority of the gross profit turn into net profit. With lower operating costs, EBITDA from these drugs will grow at a rapid pace. If the sales hit higher ends of peak sales estimates, then we can expect an addition of more than $3 billion in EBITDA for JNJ. Total EBITDA has the potential to reach $3.5-4 billion if these drugs hit peak sales estimates. At these levels, forward EBITDA-to-price multiple becomes a lot more attractive at around 7.5-10x.

This deal serves two purposes for Johnson & Johnson. First, it allows the company to enhance its growth numbers. Earnings, margins and revenues will grow at a faster pace with the addition of these drugs. JNJ's pharmaceutical margins are strong but these specialty drugs will result in robust growth in margins for the segment. Actelion's gross margin of 92% is one of the highest in the industry and this sort of gross margins are associated with companies working on specialty drugs which allow them to have freedom of pricing. Additionally, these drugs are still growing and sales in Europe and Japan are still at early stages. There is still a lot of room to grow in these markets. US sales have been growing at double-digit rates and there is still full coverage to be achieved. Secondly, this deal sends a message to the shareholders that the management is prepared to take big risks in order to ensure growth in earnings and cash flows.

The company is going to use its cash piles outside of the U.S to finance this acquisition. It is a clever step as repatriation would have resulted in substantial tax expense. New administration might also make it less attractive for the U.S companies to keep cash outside of the U.S. It is a timely decision to use the overseas cash to add to the business which will be accretive to earnings immediately.

While this looks like a bit expensive deal for JNJ shareholders, I believe there should not be too much focus on cost. Large acquisitions are more about the strategic fit and getting long-term strategic benefits rather than justifying the costs. This deal brings immediate as well as long-term benefits for the company. Another positive for shareholders is that the company is not borrowing to fund the transaction. As a result, the deal does not affect the debt metrics and there is no threat of a downgrade from the rating agencies. JNJ will maintain its immaculate credit rating. Moody's has already given its blessings to the deal and kept the outlook at stable. It is a little concerned about the dent on the cash balances but that is understandable. Rating agencies take a holistic approach of the balance sheet and the cash balances will certainly be weakened for a short period of time. However, being able to fund such a large transaction without affecting the credit metrics is a credit to the financial strength of the company. In my opinion, it is a good deal for JNJ and shareholders should remain put. This deal has the potential to bring considerable growth in earnings and cash flows. Johnson & Johnson is still an excellent long-term investment. In fact, this deal makes it an even better pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.