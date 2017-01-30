Enphase Synergy

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a lot of momentum coming into 2017 with its new AC Battery storage, IQ6 microinverters, ACMs and growing installer network. Synergy is symbolic of the phrase: 1 + 1 = 3, meaning when 2 groups work together, their combined effort is greater than the sum of their individual parts. There's a lot of synergy at Enphase right now that investors should consider, for without it, Enphase might just as well be labeled as one of the many inverter widget-makers out there, not really having any grand vision of revolutionary proportion.

Remember, Enphase chose "Enphase Energy," and not "Enphase Solar," and that is because from the company's inception, the founders had a long-range vision of being able to provide a complete home energy solution to their customers, and not just a box of microinverters for a 1-time solar installation!

Spruce Finance just announced $445M worth of financing - truly comparable to and much greater than the size of Vivint Solar's (NYSE:VSLR) market, and almost the size of Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN). Spruce is in the finance business; they make solar energy solutions affordable to the masses through local and regional installers with a much better return than the PPA model, for customers are able to claim the ITC and any available rebates.

Spruce was created in 2015 with backers, Google Ventures, KPCB (Enphase B.of.D member Ben Kortlang & John Doerr), Edison Intl., Duke Energy, ADIA, and Claremont Creek Ventures. Spruce is a major force for the proliferation of residential solar PV and storage, and for Enphase Energy, as well. In fact, the Chief Commercial Officer of Spruce, Jeff Loebbaka, is an ex-Enphase senior Vice President, and still holds ~102K shares of Enphase stock. Spruce is located in San Francisco, right next door to Enphase, and the fact that Spruce selected Enphase as its preferred inverter supplier gives even more impetus to their close partnership.

In 2016, Spruce financing totaled $378.5M in 3 rounds (1,2,3), so this latest $445M announcement is 17.5% more than all of 2016's financing and 254% larger than Spruce's January 2016 announcement. This implies very significant traction on their customer-demand side for loans and leases, as well as significant ramping up on the supply side by their financial tax equity investors.

Potential revenue for Enphase could be calculated as follows: $445M financing comprises 150-220MW installations using $2-$3/Watt installation cost, with inverter ASP of $0.30/Watt; this translates to potentially $50M-$66M of revenue. Furthermore, it is highly likely that Spruce will have other tax equity rounds during the course of 2017 seeing it is only end of January.

My last article noted how T.J. Rodgers of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) had assumed an active role at Enphase Energy and how past accomplishments and accolades truly suited him for his new role as "Director of Enphase Energy." One of T.J. Rodgers' recent quotes, which strongly agrees with his interest in Enphase and their microinverter technology is "the more challenging and difficult it is to make, the more I like it."

T.J. Rodgers and the Chairman of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, John Doerr, invested $10M in Enphase earlier this month, signifying their confidence in the company; this also included the consultancy services of global management firm McKinsey & Company which added even more operational synergy to the Enphase success equation.

According to Enphase's Analyst Day presentation, the cost of goods sold improves ~30% with IQ6/6+ microinverters, and cycle time improves ~8%; this would lead to lower inventory costs - to ~$29M (from the current $40M) if 80% inventory value is inverters and inverter inventory is converted to IQ6/6+. It can be expected that McKinsey will provide Enphase the operational tools allowing Enphase to lower their balance sheet items - A/R ($69.5M) and inventory ($39M), and improving cash flow overall in 2017.

As Spruce provides financial synergy for Enphase, another very important social synergy helps Enphase in the brand awareness department. The company, GridAlternatives.org, is truly the Peace Corps for Solar PV, and since its beginning in 2001, it has now mushroomed it into a major grassroots, solar installation organization with a presence in over 7 U.S. states. It is through non-profits like GridAlternatives that Enphase is also able to 1) get its products out into the mainstream and into the hands of installers, and more importantly, 2) enlighten people just starting to gain an interest in solar.

GridAlternatives uses Enphase products for its solar installations because they are simple, safe, easy to install, and easy to manage. Since most of GridAlternatives' workforce consists of greenhorn volunteers, selecting Enphase was a no-brainer!

There are also your national installers like SolarCity (now Tesla) (NASDAQ:TSLA), Vivint Solar, Sunrun, and might as well add Spruce, too, since they have just catapulted behind Sunrun with the size of their financing. Many of these national installers use Enphase's products, and some, like Spruce, use their products exclusively. But, as the solar world evolves, and more importantly, as solar hardware continues to become more affordable, it is the local and regional installers that are going to keep the solar industry pressing ahead.

These installers can be found on Enphase's Installer Network - this web portal helps connect installers with customers, and it also helps Enphase sell more products - yet another example of true synergy at work for Enphase and its army of installers, and to provide further proof that these installers are continuing to become more dominant on the solar scene, you need only look at a recent national survey from EnergySage or comments from the marketing director at online solar distributor, Renvu.com where "70% of their sales are Enphase microinverters," with y-o-y sales increases "for the Enphase M-250 up by 46% and the M-215 up by 135%."

When it comes to energy in the home, the control of that energy is paramount. With Enphase's MyEnlighten app, not only can customers easily monitor their home's energy solution, but they can also control their Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Nest thermostat as well! And this IoT collaboration seems extremely synergistic given the fact that Google purchased Nest for a whopping $3.2 Billion.

And keeping with the IoT train of thought, yet another cool association is between Enphase's Enlighten API, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and the smart, voice-enabled speaker product - Amazon Echo; it's not a major connection, but it does show potential synergy.

Besides the Google and Amazon associations, Enphase has struck partnerships with backup generator-makers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and GoalZero, and has taken part in distributed energy projects with PG&E and GE (NYSE:GE), as well as HECO in Hawaii. When considering the synergy these types of associations create, the investor needs to look at the underlying communications technology upon which Enphase has built its products which helps promote these relationships.

Enphase uses an open platform technology called PLC, which can easily interface to 3rd party products, whereas Tesla uses a closed, proprietary platform for pushing their premium brand. In the IoT battles of this decade, Enphase and its partners with their open platform technology, have a good chance at triumphing over their closed, proprietary rivals. Remember why UNIX beat out VMS and MVS decades earlier in the battle for operating system market dominance.

When considering Enphase's battery partner, Eliiy Power of Japan, it is important to note that Enphase accounts for ~50% of Eliiy's business considering Enphase's projection of 70K batteries; so in reality, both company's successes are very symbiotic. Unlike Tesla and SolarEdge Technologies' (NASDAQ:SEDG) partnership, where SolarEdge got burned, Enphase and Eliiy have a better relationship.

Since Enphase has revenue from a battery product it controls, this gives Enphase's complete energy solution an advantage over its nearest competitor, SolarEdge; and with Panasonic, LG and Samsung storage solutions already firmly set in motion, SolarEdge's only option now may be to produce its own branded storage solution - a gargantuan effort that Enphase has already successfully completed with well over $100M invested.

SolarEdge does have a complete energy solution to sell like Enphase, but unlike Enphase, it does not have its own branded battery; basically, SolarEdge's storage solution has no revenue other than its StorEdge battery inverter interface, and this is a disadvantage. Enphase's agnostic battery solution can be integrated with ANY existing solar solution out there, and just to give some proof to that claim, Enphase has stated that over 30% of the AC Battery solutions sold in Australia have been installed into existing, non-Enphase solar solutions; now that is a major advantage for Enphase!

In considering all the strategic relationships Enphase Energy has ongoing, who would have thought that Enphase microinverters and solar could have synergy with wind power? A company out of New Jersey is now selling Enphase-based microinverter solar systems with Zefr wind turbines. They use the microinverters for their safety, modularity, scalability, and simplicity, and this is a potential market for Enphase that shareholders have never even considered!

An article on Enphase's synergy would not be complete without mentioning the upcoming release of the AC Module or ACM. The Enphase ACM video shows just how extraordinary this product is from any other ACM that has ever been produced. It explains why LG, SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF) and Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) all plan to release ACMs later this year with Enphase's IQ6+ microinverter integrated.

And with the rollout of ACMs from Enphase's partners, who is to say that Enphase, in seeking synergy and "bilateral" deals with a new administrative spirit, would not allow LG, SolarWorld, Jinko Solar and other panel makers to have their own Enlighten clone system as part of a deal to push their hot new microinverters! Remember the Apple clones of the early 1990s? Enlighten clones would allow the marketing muscle of Enphase to reach an even wider audience of solar customers.

Picture the simplicity of an ACM with an Enphase AC Battery - 2 devices, 2 product SKUs. Now match that to the complexity of the competitions' offerings with multiple separate devices with additional costs - inverter, solar panel, battery and rapid shutdown kit - real confusing, right? Customers in the mass market want simplicity. They don't want to purchase devices from multiple vendors each having their own web management interface or none at all. And that is why there is a huge, rapidly growing, synergistic IoT network of more than 540,000 enlightened customers who have already selected Enphase Energy for their home energy solution.

In summary, Enphase is poised to have an incredible year. GTM predicts "more than 70% of U.S. residential installations will use module-level power electronics in 2017," and this is great news for Enphase, a leader in solar MLPE technology. And if you just consider the microcosm of solar in California, where Enphase has now gained a 30% share of the inverter market, along with the major investments in solar this year noted in the $445M Spruce article, the power of the sun is truly empowering Enphase Energy!