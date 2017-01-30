3 Reasons Q4 Made McDonald's A Hold

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) reported Q4'16 and full-year results last Monday. The fast food giant beat street estimates with $1.44 EPS, three cents above consensus, and $6.03 billion in revenue, $40 million over estimates. Global comps saw the best performance in five years, but domestic comps were down and don't look likely to rebound in the near future. McDonald's launched a turnaround plan in 2015 and while parts of the plan have worked, the remaining weaknesses and current trading price make the stock a Hold that should still make dividend-loving long investors happy.

McDonald's sales boomed during the recession but then started to slip as the economy recovered. The company worsened the slip by rolling out a bloated menu with unpopular items that slowed wait times and crowded inventories without increasing customer satisfaction.

Domestic Comps Down, No Breakfast-Like Driver in Future

Domestic comps were down in the fourth quarter, albeit not as far as analysts expected, because the prior year's quarter had featured the launch of All-Day Breakfast. While that popular menu initiative did boost comps short-term, the company doesn't have another winning menu offering in the making.

Case in point: McDonald's is currently marketing a trio of Big Mac options - Grand Mac, Mac Jr, and the flagship burger - in hopes of enticing millennial customers. Only 1 in 5 millennials have ever tried a Big Mac, according to a corporate memo circulated among operators last year. But the new menu drive builds on the assumption the problem is a lack of awareness or a pricing issue and not the fact that some customers might simply lack any interest in eating that particular type of burger.

The U.S. represents the largest segment for McDonald's and the segment has continually had comps problems with the breakfast launch exception. Here's a look at the comps per segment for the past couple of years:

Region Q1'15 Q2'15* Q3'15 Q4'15 Q1'16 Q2'16 Q3'16 Q4'16 U.S. (2.6%) (2%) 0.9%** 5.7% 5.4% 1.8% 1.3% (1.3%) Europe / Inter. Lead (0.6%) 1.2% 4.6% 4.2% 5.2% 2.6% 3.3% 2.8% AMPEA / High Growth (8.3%) (4.5%) 8.9% 3% 3.6% 1.6% 1.5% 4.7% Foundational - - - 5.9% 11% 7.7% 10.1% 11.1%

Source: Company filings

*Last quarter with the Europe and AMPEA segments

**Marked the segment's first quarterly comps increase in two years

That's not a great domestic performance and, as I will show in the next section, the operating income has also experienced some difficulties. But the company has faced bigger issues overseas that were recently handled so the shaky domestic performance alone isn't enough to count McDonald's completely out.

Overcame Overseas Issues with Large Franchising Deal

McDonald's global comps were up 2.7% in the quarter and 3.8% for the year. CEO Steve Easterbrook noted during the earnings call that last year featured the company's strongest year of global comps since 2011 while the fourth quarter marked the sixth consecutive growth following five quarters of decline.

Analyzing the global performance requires knowing that the company changed its global divisions mid-2015 from consisting of two segments, Europe and APMEA (Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), to three that the company defines as follows:

• International Lead Markets - established markets including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K. and related markets. • High Growth Markets - markets the Company believes have relatively higher restaurant expansion and franchising potential including China, Italy, Korea, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and related markets. • Foundational Markets & Corporate - the remaining markets in the McDonald's system, each of which the Company believes have the potential to operate under a largely franchised model. Corporate activities are also reported within this segment.

The International Lead Markets segment has tended to have better comps growths than even the domestic segment and while the operating income story is so-so, the growth there (or lack thereof) is expected in an expanding market.

Notice that the High Growth Markets data is missing from that chart? Here is the same chart with the wild ride that is the High Growth segment added.

Source: Company filings

The issues in the High Growth segment stemmed largely from problems McDonald's experienced in China and Japan. McDonald's and competitor Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), owner of Pizza Hut and KFC, both had major scandals related to supplier quality in the region that combined with problems tailoring the brands and products to the local market. Both companies wisely responded to the problems by franchising out most of the restaurants in China.

Yum spun off its China division into a publicly traded franchisee, Yum China. McDonald's went the consortium route, recently completing a $2.1 billion deal with Chinese state-led Citic, an investment company that will have a 52% controlling stake, and private equity firm Carlyle Group, which will take a 28% stake and leave McDonald's with the remaining 20%. The consortium will serve as the master franchisee in China and Hong Kong for 20 years and is committed to opening an additional 1,500 new locations in the next several years, which would increase the regional presence to over 4,100 locations. And the consortium has the local market knowledge to grow the franchise number wisely.

McDonald's is now seeking bidders for its Japan market, according to Wall Street Journal, wanting a buyer to take over 33% of the company's just under 50% stake in the region.

Continued Push for Franchising Can Offset Domestic Weaknesses

McDonald's wants to minimize the number of corporate-owned restaurants and a continued push for franchising can continue to offset the weak domestic performance while the consortium shores up the High Growth segment. McDonald's has a goal of 93% franchising by next year and 95% in the near future. In comparison, Yum became 96% franchised as soon as the China spinoff occurred and will reach 98% by next year thanks to refranchising.

The seemingly lower income through royalty payments might not make a franchise-only model look viable. But new franchise owners are especially motivated to incentivize sales growth, which is proportional to the royalty payments and will trickle back to the corporation while the franchises absorb most of the costs.

And the company has the fundamentals to hold things together while the franchising continues. Debt has risen over the past few years but not at such a level to drive the leverage ratio up alarmingly high and there's enough cash to cover working capital needs. Current McDonald's investors don't need to question the investment or sell. Potential investors might want to wait until share prices move closer to the value menu.