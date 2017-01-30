McCormick: Turning From Bearish To Bullish After Q4 (And Q3)

At the end of the day, the argument around McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is going to come down to price, and is going to be made around the margins - sometimes literally. The company is a spice maker that's been around for 128 years, and has dominant market share. The debt level seems rather easily manageable: the leverage ratio (gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA) by my calculation at the end of 2016 was 1.9x. There isn't a technological threat to the business, and spices and seasonings demand seems relatively stable, even if growth in that demand seems likely to be rather quiet. It's not as if McCormick is going to collapse - and it's not as if McCormick is going to double its earnings in the next two years.

So the bull/bear argument comes down to smaller questions. In terms of operations, how much will increasing private label penetration impact growth going forward? What impact will that competition have on pricing? Can brand support spend - growth of which has moderated the past two years - be pulled back further without harming top-line growth? More broadly, what type of operating leverage can MKC drive - particularly if the dollar stops rising? In terms of valuation, how long can McCormick grow earnings? Should the safety of the stock imply a lower discount rate in a DCF calculation - and thus a higher multiple?

It's an interesting argument, as seen by some of the recent coverage (and comments) on this site. For my part, I've generally been in the "too expensive" camp for most of the past year, particularly as shares cleared $100 in the summer. But over that year, I've moved closer and closer to the bull camp, particularly after a Q4 report that struck me as solid, to say the least. MKC probably isn't 'cheap' by most traditional measures - but MKC almost never is going to be 'cheap'. But given the company's performance in 2016, and its outlook towards 2017, its price is getting interesting - and awful close to tempting.

The Two Key Points From 2016 And 2017

2016 was a decent, if unspectacular, year for McCormick. Revenue increased just 3%, but the figure was almost 6% in constant currency. EPS increased 8.6% - still below the company's long-term target of 9-11% - but there, too, currency had an impact. 2017 guidance implies another solid year - 3-5% revenue growth (5-7% constant-currency), adjusted EBIT growth of 8-10% (with one point impact from Fx), and EPS growth of 7-9% (with two point impact from Fx).

In total, 2016 and 2017 are essentially right in line with company's long-term targets:

source: McCormick September presentation

But underneath the headlines, the performance so far and the guidance for 2017 have eased some of the concerns I've long held toward MKC:

1. Revenue growth struck me as somewhat questionable.

McCormick's targets include the impact of acquisitions, so one of my long-held concerns has been the strength of the underlying business on an 'organic' basis. Per the 10-K, acquisitions contributed 2.3 points of growth in 2016, nearly offsetting the currency impact, and implying like-for-like growth in the mid-3% range even excluding the strong dollar. While McCormick is the dominant player in its space, it's also seen consumer market share erosion rather steadily over the past few years, mostly to private-label competition. McCormick itself does service some of those manufacturers, which minimizes the revenue loss somewhat, but moving from a McCormick-branded product to a store- or private label-branded product lowers pricing and pressures margins.

All told, McCormick was growing at a rate below its category, and spending more to do so. Marketing expense rose almost 55% between 2009 and 2014, while revenue grew ~33% over the same period. That was a 75 bps increase as a percentage of sales (and thus pressure on margins) - and yet McCormick was losing share.

This concern has moderated of late - though it's not completely gone. McCormick held share flat in Q3, and while Q4 scanner numbers look like there was a massive gap, management explained on the Q4 conference call that measurement error, and shipment timing, were among the drivers. CEO Lawrence Kurzius said it remained a goal to gain share in 2017, and while I'm not quite confident MKC can get there, even continuing to narrow the gap is a step in the right direction. At the same time, the elevated levels of marketing have come down. Per figures in the 10-K, what McCormick calls "brand marketing support" (which goes beyond simple advertising to trade spend and PR), marketing spend increased just 4.8% in 2016 after a 6.2% rise in 2015. The strong dollar may be holding down the absolute numbers, and that spend still is outpacing revenue growth; meanwhile, marketing spend is targeted to the "high single digits" in 2017. But some of the 2017 increase is coming internationally, and from a broader perspective it still appears the gap is narrowing, which minimizes a potential offset to McCormick's operating leverage going forward. And at least there isn't the contradiction (hopefully) of higher marketing spend and stable, if not accelerating, market share losses which seemed to be hitting the company earlier in the decade.

2. I'm more confident the company can hold off private label.

This obviously is related to the first point - and here, too, my concerns still hold somewhat. Kroger (NYSE:KR) has aggressively pushed its organic Simple Truth line into spices - targeting a category that McCormick itself has cited as a growth driver. Private label competition elsewhere has been a thorn in McCormick's side for some time - as it has across multiple grocery aisles.

The market share losses and private label penetration are intertwined: most of McCormick's lost share has gone to those lower-priced vendors. And Kurzius admitted in the Q&A of the Q4 call that efforts by retailers to push private label tended to "devalue the category", both in spices & seasonings and elsewhere.

But McCormick has aggressively gone to those retailers to protect its shelf space and point to its products' value to shoppers and sellers. Meanwhile, if consumers are moving upmarket to organic, even if McCormick loses share in that niche, it likely still gains in terms of pricing, revenue, and margins on a net basis. And, again, it has a large private label business of its own.

This still remains the largest risk to McCormick: that its growth is stunted by a more aggressive category shift into private label, and away from branded. It doesn't take much in incremental pressure, given recent organic growth in the 2-4% range, to get McCormick's EBIT growth ex-acquisitions close to zero. That changes the narrative from "low growth to large moat" to "low growth and questionable moat", and both stunts EPS growth and the EPS multiple. But I've seen enough from McCormick of late, both in terms of fundamentals and commentary, to be more bullish, or at least less bearish, on this front. And between M&A, scale, the expansion of the industrial business, and increasing international growth, I still think MKC has enough weapons to offset further weakness in U.S. supermarkets, should it come.

Valuation

There's an added bonus at the moment: MKC looks cheaper:

source: author. Prior-year P/E figures include high price for the year from MKC filings, 2017 figure is current price. EPS figures adjusted, 2017 at midpoint of company guidance

One of the concerns I had last year - particularly over the summer - was that either ETFs and/or a general demand for 'safe' stocks was leading investors to overpay for MKC. I still believe stocks like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are overbid on that basis, with investors either ignoring or failing to understand the same private-label and pricing pressures MKC is dealing with.

The key difference for MKC, particularly against a company like KO, is that the long-term outlook for its industry seems positive. McCormick seems relatively confident in its belief that demand from millennials, in particular, will tick up, given an increased focus on freshness and flavor. As someone who grew up on a classic old-fashioned American diet of "spaghetti" with Ragu sauce, meatloaf, potatoes, and hot dogs, and who has been forced into eating weird stuff introduced to the joys of ethnic food by this wife, intuitively that makes some sense. And the data seems to bear it out.

And it's that trend that makes MKC's seemingly expensive valuation - 23.4x the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance - much more palatable (pardon the pun). I would much rather have MKC than PG - which trades at a one-turn discount to its FY17 (ending June) guidance - for instance, from a long-term standpoint. McCormick's business strikes me as far more stable - and far less competitive. The problem is that I also think P&G is overvalued, which makes MKC less attractive on a peer basis.

The heart of the valuation argument, to me, comes down to those long-term projections, which is best shown by varying DCF calculations. Giving MKC credit for 6% annual earnings/FCF (not per share)growth (5% from its own business, and 1% assuming 15% ROIC on acquisitions at recent levels) for 8 years and a 2% terminal rate values shares at $90. But there's arguments to move those numbers around. 4% growth - assuming private label share gains persist, and excluding acquisitions - values shares at $80, and moving the terminal rate to 1% gets MKC to $71.

But the bullish argument is that those inputs are too conservative, both in terms of length and, possibly, in terms of discount rate. CAPM calculations would suggest a lower discount rate due to the low beta, and the nature of the business would imply that McCormick's growth should be consistent until 3D printers allow us to create taco mixes in our kitchens. A 6% growth rate for a decade, with a 3% terminal rate, and a 7% discount rate, values MKC at $135 - right now.

Obviously, there's a "garbage in, garbage out" problem with the models here, but the broader point is that the inputs matter. And where my sentiment toward MKC has changed is that I'm more likely to ascribe the more optimistic figures toward the company. I don't think the risk of growth slowing substantially is gone - but I do think it's lessened. I don't believe MKC necessarily is worth $135 at the moment - but I do believe shares will hit that level at some point, and I don't think it will take a decade for shares to drive that ~40% appreciation.

Long story short (too late), there's long been a Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" argument here. My two issues with the case long have been that I worried that the company might not be that wonderful if its competitive environment changed, and that I wasn't entirely sure the price was as fair as I'd like it. On both fronts, MKC looks better than it did a year ago. And I'm getting toward the point where it simply looks good enough to buy.