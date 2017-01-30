Monetizing Twitter With Channels And Troll Mitigation

As a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) investor and someone that's been in the software engineering field for most my life, I was trying to think of simple and intuitive ways for Twitter to 1) monetize its customer base, and 2) tamp down the trolling and build trust. Indeed, it is rumored that trolls were the cause for Disney walking away from the potential acquisition of Twitter in October of 2016.

By more effectively monetizing Twitter's users, and creating an environment which is more family friendly, I believe Twitter can greatly increase its revenue generation potential and it could even bring Disney, Salesforce.com, et al. back to the table.

Twitter Paid Channels:

It seems reasonable to me that paid channel subscriptions are the way to go. Basically, ESPN, CNBC, NYT, or anyone else that believes their tweets are worth something, would update their profile to designate themselves as a premium content provider via subscriptions:

The user interface shown here is just a simple mockup and isn't very good, but you get the idea.



Users would configure the system as to how much they wish to get paid, and Twitter would take their cut (maybe something like the 30% Apple gets for it's in-app purchases.) Users would then configure all the other options associated with the subscription: who may reply, retweet, and if they will have special passes for promotional reasons, etc. Another important option is restricting replies and retweets to verified users only. More on this later.

For example, when someone searches Twitter for "ESPN", they will be shown an intro page with the credentials verifying the true identity, the price to follow this individual, as well as any free tweets already served.

Given the suggested model, when tweeting, ESPN could designate the tweet as free/public or private for its subscriber base only. And depending on the subscription configuration, any subscriber/followers may need to be both a paid subscriber and Verified in order to reply/retweet.

This model puts much of the filtering in the hands of the account owner and less in the hands of Twitter. On the other hand, this model anticipates that some channels will be paid, but with the filtering turned off to allow for a freewheeling and raucous discussion. Then there are free channels which looks a lot like what Twitter is today. Baked-in core filters will still apply.

If Twitter can entice just 10% of it's 317 million monthly active users to subscribe to just 1 premium content channel, then we are talking about somewhere on the order of 31.7 million users at $2 per month, or $760 million annually. If Twitter's cut is 30%, then that's $228 million added to Twitter's top-line revenue.

But tamping down Twitter's trolls is an absolute necessity if channels are going to be a success. By tamping down the trolls, Twitter will likely see significant growth which would result in even more channel subscriptions and additional badging as described below.

Tamping down the trolls with enhanced badging:

By having the option to restrict replies to paid subscribers, users will be able to quash a large number of throw-away accounts that were created for no reason other than to troll. Couple this with accepting replies only from Verified individuals, and the user has gone a long way to stop trolls from ruining their subscription channel.

Fixing Twitter's Verified Accounts:

Twitter did the right thing when they introduced Verified Accounts, but went about it all wrong.

The problem is that there can easily be hundreds legitimate "Bill Gates" on the internet. So how do you badge one of them as the individual in question and the other as not only the individual in question, but also as former CEO and founder of Microsoft? You can't, Twitter doesn't allow this granularity of badging/verification.

Twitter's approach to account verification is to badge only if you are public figure and refusing to badge anyone else. This is wrong since we virtually want everyone verified. Of course, anonymity without badging would still allowed.

The solution is to invert the way Twitter's Account Verification works, by allowing anyone to be verified that can meet the verification criteria. Then, adding a second-tier verification, say a green badge, for validating the persona of an individual (chief of police, president, CEO Microsoft corporation, etc.)

The end result would be an individual which is verified to be who they say they are and verified to be the personality, governmental agent, or other public figure they claim to be. Bill Gates' dual badging might look like this:

In the above example, we can see both that this individual has the legal identity "Bill Gates" (blue badge,) and is the former CEO of Microsoft Corp. (green badge.)

Technical hurdles, costs and revenue:

Blue badging should be really cheap. Anywhere from free to say $15. This can be accomplished by either using Twitter's existing verification mechanism, or a cheaper more standard approach. The alternative and automated approach I am thinking of is the system that many companies use today (where 1 or 2 small deposits are made to an individual's bank account). Once they see the deposits, they would plug these two numbers into the Twitter Account Verification screen and they're done. Since the bank already has a trust relationship with the individual, Twitter can trust this authentication mechanism as well. This system could be a minor source of revenue for Twitter.

A greater source of revenue would be tied to green badging. Green badging would require Twitter or some third party to legally prove an immutable statement made in a special section of the user's profile. For example, "I was the CEO of Microsoft between 1975 and 2008", or "I am president of the United States".

For the obvious reasons, green badging would be expensive, say $200 - $2,000, but would be worth it for people in the public eye that need their public persona accurately reflected.

If 30% of Twitter's users opt to go blue-badge Verified, and Twitter charges a nominal $3 service fee for this, then we are talking about 95 million users at $3 per, or $285 million in one-time revenue with an ongoing revenue as new subscribers sign up to Twitter and wish to be Verified.

Add to this the green badging for persona verification. Assuming maybe 0.25% of Twitter's users wish green badging (because they are movie stars, political figures, musicians,) then 792,500 users would be paying the $1,000 for the green badge for persona verification. This one-time upgrade to users identities would net Twitter on the order of $793 million, with an ongoing revenue stream as new users opt for green badging.

Conclusion:

Based upon my conservative estimates, Twitter could bring in one-time fees of $793 million (green badging) + $285 million (blue badging), and $228 million annually for channels. This amounts to 1.306 billion in the first 12 months, with an annual $228 million in Channels revenue expected to grow along with the platform as users and channels are added. Add to this some unknown millions from badging revenue derived from new users.

Twitter has enormous potential; but Twitter must add paid subscription channels for a clear and intuitive means of revenue generation. Twitter must also tamp down the trolls by making the standard for Twitter users to be Verified, and by allowing Twitter users to filter on whether a tweet, reply, or retweet is by a Verified user.

These are not difficult changes. Twitter could bring them about rather quickly while leaving the existing free-for-all posting style in place by making this new system opt-in.

If Twitter brings these changes about, TWTR is a strong buy at anything under $20. Until then, it's a cautious buy in the $16-$17 region.

