Tencent's Magnificent $6 Billion Gold Mine In PC And Mobile Games

Advertising and selling media rights on coverage of e-sports events covering Tencent’s top-grossing PC and mobile games could also contribute more revenue.

The popular characters of League of Legends, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans could further be monetized through movies and licensing their IP to manufacturers of retail goods.

The Clash Royale and Clash of Clans mobile games Supercell are also generating more than $2 billion in annual net revenue.

Tencent owns the top-grossing games in the PC and mobile platforms. League of Legends and Supercell mobile games could eventually contribute $6 billion per year.

Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) $400 million investment to control Riot Games in 2011 has paid off big time. Riot Games' free-to-play multi-player online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends has consistently been the world's top-grossing PC game since 2014. The estimated revenue of League of Legends' 2014 revenue was $1 billion. It went to$1.63 billion in 2015 and last year's estimated revenue was $1.7 billion (excluding December).

My full year 2016 estimate is that League of Legends took in $1.9 billion. The Christmas bonuses and 13 th month pay of employees meant PC gamers had lots of spare dollars to buy Riot Points to buy new League of Legends champions and vanity hero skins. League of Legends has more than 100 million active monthly players. I'm sure many of them are doing micro-transactions to gamble on getting good rewards from League of Legends' Mystery Box premium items.

(Source: SuperData Reseach)

SuperData Research estimates that F2P (free-to-play) PC games revenue will hit $21.3 billion by 2019. My own take is it could grow as high as $25 billion. The rising popularity of professional e-sports will encourage more kids and adult players to do micro-transactions just to accelerate their skills on League of Legends or DOTA 2.

Regular TV coverage of League of Legends world championship tournaments are great for micro-transactions inside any competitive free-to-play game. This is even more so when there are millions of dollars of prizes at stake. Riot Games' decision to allocate 25% of its revenue from special premium items to the prize pool means the world championship of League of Legends now offer $5 million in total prizes.

(Source: Riot Games)

Monetizing beyond of Micro-Transaction Sales of Virtual Goods

The growth of contribution from League of Legends could grow as high as $3 billion. Tencent will eventually try to license this game for movie/TV deals. The more than 100 million active monthly users of League of Legends means this game has a captured audience for spin-off movies, TV shows, toys, and other merchandises.

Last year's Angry Birds movie grossed $349.33 million. An animated movie out of Legue of Legends could also become as successful. One hundred million players buying $10 movie ticket each could even deliver global ticket sales of $1 billion. Tencent is recently interested on Hollywood deals. A multi-sequel League of Legends movie franchise is there realistic.

I am not sure if they are licensed but there are several League of Legends collectible figurines on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Philippines. If Disney (NYSE:DIS) could make a killing on selling Mickey Mouse toys, Tencent could also monetize League of Legends through licensing its most popular heroes.

Tencent Is Also Killing It On Mobile Games

The December chart of SuperData also says Tencent owns the top-grossing mobile games in the world today. Supercell's Clash of Clans is no.1 top-grossing mobile game last month. Clash of Clans was no.3 and King of Glory was no.6. SensorTower's chart below illustrates why the$8.6 billion investment on Supercell last year was really smart.

After the 30% cut of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) was deducted, the estimated net monthly global sales of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale was $171 million. These two free-to-play mobile games are contributing more than $2 billion to Tencent's annual revenue.

(Source: sensortower.com)

The mobile games industry is now even bigger than PC games. Study the chart below from Newzoo. People spent more than $44.8 billion on mobile apps last year. Eighty-two percent on it on games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. China, where Tencent has the biggest Android app store, is also the biggest market for mobile games with estimated $10 billion revenue in 2016.

You know mobile games has a bright future when a Clash Royale player was willing enough to spend $12,000. Top players from the Middle East also spent on average more than $16,000 on Clash of Clans.

(Source: Newzoo.com)

Like my ideas for League of Legends, Tencent could further monetize Clash of Clans and Clash Royale through movies, TV shows, toys, and other merchandises. Like Riot Games, Supercell also has more than 100 million daily active players. This large pool of people is again perfect for customers for Supercell-licensed or produced goods and movies.

Like Riot Games, Supercell could contribute $3 billion to Tencent's growth if its mobile games get monetized beyond the sales of virtual goods.

Conclusion

Tencent deserves to be added to any investor's long-term portfolio. This Chinese company could use its strong cash flow from PC and mobile games to further expand its empire. It could eventually become a Hollywood powerhouse like Disney with game assets as popular as Mickey Mouse or Marvel super heroes.

It is only logical for Tencent to eventually expand its entertainment empire beyond games and mobile chat. Movies and licensing/manufacturing retail goods for its popular digital characters/heroes is the most obvious expansion opportunity. Making money from sales of virtual goods to players of Clash Royale and League of Legends could translate to selling physical goods for Tencent.

