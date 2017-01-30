Glu Mobile: Positioning For Success

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is set to report earnings on February 8, after the bell. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of -$0.07 on quarterly revenue of $47 million. Despite the expectation of a quarterly loss, I believe that GLUU represents an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. I believe there are several catalysts which make GLUU a great investment opportunity.

Operational Efficiencies

Management is looking to create a more lean enterprise, to streamline its operations, and let revenue flow to the bottom-line. To achieve this, management recently announced a restructuring plan, including layoffs and the shutdown of a studio in Washington state. These new actions will result in the elimination of 107 positions, along with the prospect to cut another 33 positions and shut down a studio in Long Beach, if Glu's Car Town Racing title has a successful release this quarter. Although this will result in pretax charges of $3.2M-$3.5M (or $4.9M-$5.4M if the Long Beach shutdown goes through), I believe this marks a prudent pivot in Glu's business strategy.

In the 8-K filing, Glu outlined its plan to transition game development and live operations for its Racing Rivals title from the Long Beach studio to Carbonated Inc. In the new arrangement, Glu will provide Carbonated with development funding and a percentage of the profits generated by the Racing Rivals title, to the extent that Carbonated is able to increase the net revenues from this title. Moreover, the development funding, user acquisition, hosting, and other game-related costs are fully recoupable by Glu before it is obligated to make any profit sharing payments to Carbonated.

Management seems to be testing a new strategy in which they are reducing their overhead and farming out development to game studios that specialize in the development of certain types of games. I believe this a brilliant strategy and the downside is quite limited. First of all, Glu recoups all of its expenditures before it has to begin profit sharing. Secondly, it is able to reduce its overhead and position itself to take advantage of the upside, while limiting its downside risk. Smaller studios will be driven to complete deals with Glu to leverage its platform; Glu's established platform will allow for synergies from lower user acquisition costs as well as more favorable ad rates, which I will discuss further below. Glu is transitioning from just a mobile development company, that once relied on "hit" games, to a more sustainable mobile gaming platform with much less downside.

Evergreen Strategy Synergies

GLUU's management has begun to implement a new strategy, called an Evergreen Strategy, where they are trying to both acquire and launch a number of different games and achieve synergies between the games.

There are a number of synergies when launching and acquiring different games to run on the same platform. For one, GLUU can cross sell its customers to get them to play on their other games and leverage their size to decrease user acquisition costs. Moreover, economies of scale will reduce their development costs for new games. Another important synergy is that GLUU will have the ability to grow its advertising partner network and have more clout to expand the ad rates on its networks.

GLUU explained the synergies, with specific numbers, when discussing the recent Crowdstar Acquisition with investors.

Crowdstar Acquisition Synergy Discussion

Management explained that they have been able to synergize acquisitions in the past and believe they can do the same with the Crowdstar acquisition.

Specifically, management thinks that it can increase ad revenues from 8% (Crowdstar actuals) to 16% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's ad newtwork and expanded use of video ads.

Additionally, management believes it can decrease the user acquisition spend from 35% of gross revenue (Crowdstar actuals) to 15-20% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's user tracking system for campaign level ROI performance.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Crowdstar's game, Design Home, has been doing well in the App Store rankings and for several weeks was within the top 10 in Apple App Store downloads. Although I don't believe this game's performance will generate enough revenue alone to lead to an earnings beat this quarter, I do believe that this game can be very profitable in the future.

Design home allows for monetization through several different avenues: in-app purchases, in-game advertising, and in-game e-commerce affiliate revenue. It has partnered with HGTV as its exclusive media partner and launched with real-world brands such as Design Within reach, Serena & Lily, and Taylor Burke Home. Furniture companies may begin to view this as a new strategy to build their brand value. If that materializes, then the numerous furniture companies in the market may compete, and pay more, to get their furniture into Design Home's virtual catalogue. This similar strategy can be used across GLUU's games and also be employed for its Covet Fashion game, which it also recently acquired from the Crowdstar acquisition.

Source: AppAnnie.com

Other Positive Catalysts

Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting is the practice of selling a security that has experienced a loss. Investors that realize that loss are able to offset taxes on their gains, effectively minimizing their taxable income. There is a provision in the tax code, called a wash sale, which prevents investors from realizing those losses if they purchase the shares again within a 30 day period. Thus, investors are likely to either wait until the 30 day period passes or purchase a similar type of asset.

With GLUU currently trading significantly lower that it was in February, and just off a 52-week low, there are many investors that have losses on this stock. This practice of tax loss harvesting has created further downward pressure on GLUU that is unwarranted and has led to it trading below its true value. Moreover, we are entering the period of time when investors who sold to harvest their tax losses can purchase GLUU back without running afoul of the wash sale provision. Therefore, within the next few weeks I am expecting added buying pressure.

This is especially true when considering that this year tax loss harvesting is even more prevalent due to the likely reduced tax rates next year. The top capital gains tax currently stands at 23.8%, but is expected to decrease to 15% under Trump's presidency. Therefore, investors that have been holding onto the stock for more than one year, and have losses, had an incentive to sell before the new year.

The reason they have an incentive to lock in the loss this year is that the value of that loss is higher (and can be carried forward for 3 years) than if they sold it at a loss after January 1st. The loss carryforward is calculated by multiplying the taxable rate by the loss.

Therefore, the value of the loss carryforward decreases by 8.8% for long term capital losses (in the top tax bracket) if it wasn't locked in during 2016. With GLUU trading significantly above the current level over the past few years (as shown in the chart above), there are presumably numerous investors with long-term capital losses that they can harvest at a higher rate this year.

Likewise, with the top ordinary income rates expected to decrease from 39.6% to 33%, the value of short term losses decreases in a similar vein. Therefore, investors who have losses in 2016 had an incentive to sell the stock before the new year (especially if they had a cost basis significantly above the stock price at the end of the year, i.e., those that invested in February).

Short Squeeze Potential

Moreover, if there are any positive developments for GLUU, the stock may experience a significant pop. The reason for this is two-fold. First, Tencent Holdings has been buying a stake in GLUU and now holds nearly 28.2 million shares. With roughly 133 million shares outstanding, that represents a pretty sizeable chunk. Secondly, coupled with that, GLUU has been heavily shorted. Although the short interest has dropped from a high of nearly 15%, in March, there are still roughly 10.5% of shares shorted. Therefore, positive news coupled with the limited liquidity can lead to a short squeeze, in which case the stock would ratchet upwards.

Conclusion

In recent years, Glu Mobile's stock price has been quite volatile and it was reliant on developing "hit" games to be successful. However, I believe that management has been prudently shifting its business model to become a platform that leverages synergies from its expansive ad network and lower customer acquisition costs. With this new shift, GLUU's risk is mitigated due to the reduced overhead costs and lower reliance on developing these "hit" games. Additionally, I think the stock price was artificially pushed down from tax loss harvesting, and is set to see added buying pressure, as the 30-day wash sale provision becomes irrelevant. Ahead of earnings, I suggest adding GLUU to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.