McCormick And Colgate: A Cautionary Tale - Bezek's Daily Briefing

For consumer staples, it's been an interesting earnings season. Some that I own, such as Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) are faring well. But plenty of names in the sector are facing sharp selloffs.

I've decided to highlight two names, McCormick and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), to show the difference between a quality name and a value trap within the sector. First up, let's talk about McCormick.

Here at Seeking Alpha, within January, we had several negative articles on the company by authors that offered just 6% and 3% earnings growth rates for McCormick going forward. The consensus, based on this dim view of the company's future outlook, was to say wait for it to trade at 20x earnings, which would be in the high 70s. At that time, the stock was around 91.

MKC data by YCharts

Just weeks later, we sit at 96 - that 70s area they said for us to wait for is looking ever-more-distant. Despite big hits on currency - particularly in McCormick's JV with Mexico's Grupo Herdez (OTCPK:GUZBY) - McCormick posted 8% profit growth for the quarter. Sales growth came in at 6%, right at the top of management's 4-6% sales growth. Throw in cost-cutting measures and share repurchases, and it's not hard to get from 6% sales growth to 8% earnings growth, even with deeply unfavorable currency headwinds.

Once the US dollar starts to reverse course, causing McCormick's overseas sales to gain value in its home reporting currency, it's not hard to see the company putting up double-digit earnings growth again. As it is, 8% isn't far off, and it beats the vast majority of its consumer staples peers. Cash flow - the driver of dividends and share repurchases - is growing even more quickly, up 14% compounded over the past five years despite the slower earnings growth in this recent period.

For 2017, the company foresees earnings growth around 10%, with EPS for the full year coming in between $4.05 and $4.13 per share. That means that those who were waiting for a 20x PE ratio on McCormick will now have to pay $81/share instead of mid-70s going forward should McCormick get there. Should McCormick continue trading around 25x earnings, as it has been prone to do in recent years, shares would move a bit above $100 over the course of the year.

In 2018, with 10% more earnings growth, EPS would hit $4.50, making those waiting for a 20x PE ratio have to pay $90/share. Remember, the stock was available at $90 less than a month ago! If it trades at 25x PE in 2018, the stock will be up to $112 per share.

I laid out the math of expected returns for McCormick in a recent article. Even from the recent fully-valued price, it wasn't hard to work out a scenario where the stock returns 12% annually over the next 4-5 years. Valuation ratios aren't a be all and end all for investment analysis. You have to use them as part of a broader context that makes realistic assumptions about the future, just using numbers on a static basis to make comparative assessments will often lead you astray.

It pains me to see so many people buying no-growth or outright shrinking consumer staples stocks because they appear to be slightly cheaper on a PE basis. Consider Colgate.

Colgate

Almost two years ago, I singled out Colgate as a quintessential overvalued dividend growth investment, in this controversial article regarding the risks of DG investing. I noted at the time:

Sure Colgate is buying back stock, which is nice and boosts your accounting EPS, but the actual ability of the business to generate profits on a nominal basis is steadily decreasing. If you buy Colgate at this valuation, how can you possibly hope to achieve a reasonable return, let alone beat the market's historical results? Its P/E ratio certainly isn't going to expand much more [was near 30 then], its payout ratio is already fairly high, let's just say the dividend isn't magically going to double from here if the company's net income keeps shrinking. Should its P/E go back to just 20, let alone 18 or 15, you're looking at a 30%+ drop on your invested capital, which would take more than a decade to recoup from collecting dividends - even assuming dividends continue to grow at their normal modest pace.

Since then, Colgate stock has fallen 8%, while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 8%, equaling 16% underperformance. McCormick, by contrast, is up 26% since the date of that article, and outperformed the S&P 500 by 18%.

There's a simple reason for this. McCormick is a business that is growing quickly (by consumer staples standards anyway). The spice industry globally grows at about 5% a year. That's a nice tailwind. Colgate, by contrast is shrinking. Colgate's revenues have more or less flatlined, and less of the top-line is turning into income. Here's a long-term chart of Colgate's net income:

The most recent year is particularly bad, due to write-offs, however the general trend should also be clear. Net income basically topped out in 2009, went sideways for a couple of years, entered decline three years ago, and has continued to drop since then.

This most recent quarter, sales volume was down 6%, and revenues dropped by 4.5%. No, pricing power can't save you from everything, even if you do have an iconic brand. In the previous quarter, Colgate sales fell by just 4%, and larger price increases offset more of the weakness. However, negative trends accelerated this quarter, taking the stock down with it:

In 2015 when I first wrote on Colgate, it was hard to see much of a bull case, and it still rings true today. Colgate already has about 45% global marketshare for toothpaste. Sure, there's some growth potential left for the global toothpaste market to grow, but there's not a lot of unserved people left. I remember backpacking in the Bolivian Amazon and finding Colgate - and nothing else - available in the tiny corner stores. Besides overall global population growth, there's not much of a growth story left.

Even if analysts are right with their optimistic 2017 Colgate earnings estimates, the company is still trading at 22x forward earnings. This for a company with declining sales that is merely trying to tread water on the earnings line through financial engineering.

In what world would you want to pay 22x for that, rather than 24x McCormick's earnings which grow at about 10% a year like clockwork? Buying a shrinking and struggling company because it has a higher yield today and is at a slightly lower PE ratio than the company with sustainable growth is an error. It's a classic example of being penny smart but pound foolish.

The market seems to be content to lump most consumer staples into a single bucket at the moment. Most of the whole class of stock is being treated as safe dividend plays that should sell for between 20-25x earnings and trade as if they were bond proxies.

But this simply isn't fair. You need to differentiate between the individual businesses. Colgate at 22x earnings with 5% annual declines in revenue is a much worse beast than McCormick at a slightly higher PE ratio and 6% revenue growth. The starting "cheaper" stock ends up being more expensive within a year as earnings trajectories diverge sharply.

Similarly, Colgate offers a higher dividend yield - for now. But with McCormick compounding free cash flow at 13%/year, while Colgate struggles to merely run in place, how long do you think CL stock will yield more? You can only bump financial leverage and payout ratios up so far, at some point you need to earn more money to pay more dividends.

If last week is any guide, we may start seeing a differentiating trend in consumer staples, where investors buy ones with healthy top lines, and scurry out of the rest. If so, look for some fireworks in coming quarters as yield-hungry investors are forced to re-evaluate some of their holdings going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC, DEO, GUZBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.