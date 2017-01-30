ConocoPhillips Soaring Towards FCF Generation

Cash flow neutrality or even better, free cash flow generation, should have been a reality in Q4, reinforcing the firm's solid breakeven status which was reached in Q3.

ConocoPhillips is riding high on several favorable tailwinds as it enters 2017, with upside to be had on both the operational and financial side of the equation.

The global oil industry has been steadily moving up and away from the early-2016 dumps on the back of coordinated OPEC and non-OPEC efforts to boost prices. For an upstream super-independent with a conservative spending outlook like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), this is great news.

Financial and corporate updates

After adjusting for planned asset sales, ConocoPhillips expects its production base to grow by 0% - 2% this year (on the back of a small amount of production growth in 2016) while its capex budget moves from $5.2 billion to $5 billion. Combined with its adjusted operating costs moving down to $6 billion (from ~$6.6 billion in 2016) and $1.3 billion in annual dividend payments after the cut a few quarters ago, ConocoPhillips is generating free cash flow in a ~$49/barrel Brent world.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Conoco should have been cash flow neutral/positive especially when factoring in the impact of stronger domestic natural gas prices. This is the single biggest thing to watch out for in the short-to-medium term, as FCF generation will enable Conoco to organically cut down its gross debt burden.

Moving its gross debt load from around $27 billion at the end of 2016 to $20 billion by 2019 should cut down on its $1 billion in annual interest payments. In 2017, management plans to retire $1.1 billion in maturities with cash on hand.

Asset sales will play a key role as Conoco divests portions of its conventional natural gas operations in North America, which is guided to raise between $5 billion - $8 billion in proceeds. However, debt reductions won't mean much if Conoco is still eating into its cash pile to cover an outspend.

FCF generation is the best way to repair a balance sheet. Cutting down its interest payments will also help set the stage for stronger earnings growth in the future (long term, net income is the most important factor), complementing its $3 billion share buyback program that will boost EPS.

Investors should look out for any commentary regarding how many shares Conoco repurchased in Q4, what the impact of its 2016 - 2017 debt reduction strategy will have on its annual interest payments, any updates on its forecasts for 2017 (capex, production growth, operating costs), and how the divestment program is going. On top of that keep an eye on Conoco's cash flow generation relative to its spending levels.

Unconventional updates

When it comes to Conoco's unconventional assets increased drilling activity is the first thing on the docket. After scaling its unconventional program back to just three rigs last year, the super-independent aimed to exit 2016 with four rigs running in both the Eagle Ford and Bakken plays.

In the Eagle Ford, Conoco is shifting from a two rig to a five rig program as the firm adds another rig this year. Ramping up drilling and completion activity should kick-start its Eagle Ford production growth. A faster pace of drilling activity should also speed up the delineation process of the Austin Chalk formation, which management hopes will become another top tier opportunity on par with the Eagle Ford (at least as economical as the Upper EF).

The Bakken play (specifically the Middle Bakken and the first two benches of the TF) starts to become worth developing again in a $50 WTI (West Texas Intermediate) world. While keeping its large acreage footprint and recent completion enhancements in mind, Conoco's increased Bakken activity is still a bet WTI will average $50/barrel or higher this year.

Several other unconventional plays that were also put on the backburner include the Permian Basin, the Niobrara play in Colorado's DJ Basin, a series of plays in Canada with an emphasis on the Montney shale, and emerging plays in Colombia and Chile as well.

When it comes to drilling activity this year, management stated the company might add a rig or two to its Permian division, the Niobrara shale would see some wells brought online, and one well in Colombia should be completed by early-2017.

ConocoPhillips' management team should provide plenty of commentary on the company's unconventional growth strategy, as that marks the biggest operational shift for the firm this year.

Conventional updates

On the conventional front, Alaska, Alberta, and Australia are three key regions to watch. From a major discovery in Alaska to the continued ramp up of its Surmont oil sands joint venture to the boost from having both trains at its APLNG complex online for a full year, all three areas of operational offer strong upside potential.

The single biggest source of upside will come from the second train at the Australia Pacific LNG venture coming online in September 2016. On top of that, the first train (which shipped off the facility's first LNG cargo at the beginning of last year) is currently operating above its nameplate capacity.

Combined with regional pipeline projects that are increasing the APLNG's ability to market gas to domestic customers, ConocoPhillips' 37.5% stake in the venture should generating a large and growing amount of cash flow over the coming years.

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips crossed over a pivotal threshold in Q3 2016 when it reached a breakeven cash flow level and its fourth quarter results should reinforce that. With a series of tailwinds at its back on both an operational and financial front, ConocoPhillips is set to perform very well during the crude market upswing. Investors looking to place a bet on a top tier upstream player in a recovering industry should consider investing in ConocoPhillips.

When energy prices are high enough ConocoPhillips has a vast resource inventory to exploit that will generate solid returns. This earnings season should be very favorable for ConocoPhillips and its shareholders, which includes myself, and could provide the jolt the super-independent's stock price needs to move meaningfully above the $50/share level (where it has been hovering around over the past couple of months).

Shareholders and interested investors alike looking to read more about ConocoPhillips in the meantime should check out its recent discovery in Alaska and its Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk aspirations.

