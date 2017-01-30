This 6% Yielder Maintains Its Progressive Dividend Policy

Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTC:NRDEF) reported 4Q numbers. The key positive takeaway is that the bank has reiterated its commitment to a progressive dividend policy. Nordea increased its DPS by 0.01EUR to 0.65EUR, marking the fifth consecutive year that the company has raised its annual dividend.

More importantly, we believe capital concerns should be off the table, given that the bank's CET1 increased by 50bps q/ q to 18.4% as at Q416.

Nordea's NIM was up 1bps q/q as favorable margin tailwinds in Denmark started to feed through to the bank's interest income. As a reminder, last year, Nykredit, the unlisted Denmark market leader, raised its mortgage margins. Given that the Danish mortgage market is highly competitive and mostly efficient, the move by Nykredit is a tailwind for other Danish banks. We also view favorable margin trends in Denmark as a positive read-across for Danske (OTC:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNSKY) and Sydbank (OTCPK:SYANY) (OTC:SYANF).

Notably, as the chart below shows, Euribor rates appear to bottom out. That should bode well for stable-to-rising margins in Finland, where Nordea generate around 20% of its total revenues.

On the negative side, costs remain a risk factor to monitor. The bank's total costs were up 5% y/y on a local currency basis. As a reminder, under the new CEO, Nordea has launched a massive restructuring process of its IT infrastructure and compliance systems, the so-called 'One Nordea' project. Given the track-record of restructuring changes in large companies, there is a risk that the 'One Nordea' project could turn out to be a costly exercise. Although the company guided for 2-3% cost growth in 2017, we believe higher cost inflation is certainly a tail risk worth keeping an eye on.

Nordea's shares have delivered an impressive run so far. The stock was up by 41% since our BUY call.

We are increasing our price target from SEK108 to SEK113. With that being said, our valuation model implies only 7% upside from current levels.

As the chart below demonstrates, Nordea looks fairly valued compared to valuations of its European peers.

However, Nordea still offers one of the highest dividend yields among its Nordic peers.

Nordea's 4Q results were better-than-expected. We believe most of the positives have been already priced in, while our model suggests limited upside from current levels. With that being said, although the stock's valuation looks rich, its 6% dividend looks very attractive, given that Nordea is one of safest banks in the world.

