Provident Financial Services: A Little Extra

I continue to like Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) following its fourth quarter results because there's a clear path to healthy earnings growth and the company is hitting it. The only dilemma for investors is whether the two year forward PE of nearly 16x might be a little rich. I recently suggested this to be the case for Fulton Financial, which is on a similar PE.

PFS has underperformed the regional bank peer group as it's represented in the KRE Regional Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) just recently and while it's up 18% since I wrote about the stock on 30 October the KRE is up 28.5% with the divergence concentrated into the last couple of weeks.

A number of smaller regional banks have weakened latterly and, without reading too much into short term moves, it's worth noting that the likes of Regions (NYSE:RF), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Citizens (NYSE:CFG), have kept up with the peer group and in some cases done better. It's those names that have dragged the KRE up while PFS and FULT fell back somewhat.

As a value investor I see this through the prism of simple PE: the names that have held up well are trading around 12-13x 2018 EPS, which is a marked discount to the smaller players on 15-17x and I think it's significant that the operating leverage story, which is the theme in US banks presently, is just as strong in many of the less expensive stocks. Similarly, whereas smaller banks are more expensive because they are supposed to be growing faster, this isn't always the case. They do retain a speculative edge, in that M&A is a more frequent occurrence among smaller banks, but this is very hard to value from the outside.

Investors who do want a smaller name should look at PFS though. The basic operating leverage story isn't stand out strong but is worth noting anyway as starting point:

And within over solid income growth it's been good to see fees smoothing out, which has been a focus on management over recent quarters.

Company data

Management discussion of the pipeline suggests loan growth will pick up further medium term in step with the New Jersey economy and will combine, in their view, with 2-3 rate hikes in 2017-2018. However, I'm not plugging anything dramatic into the model for now since I think a Trump effect will take a little longer to come through. I look for 5% then 8% revenue growth 2017-18 and for costs to be contained around 3% growth annually. This divergence depends on rate hikes which will add revenue without commensurate cost being added to generate it. Assuming asset quality remains tidy and remember PFS has strong coverage of around 150% of its non performing book, this scenario drives 8 then 14% EPS growth through the next two years.

The reason I'd consider this bank as a long as opposed to my more cautious stance to Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) which is on a similar multiple of earnings, is that PFS has a strong CET1 capital adequacy ratio of 11.6%, which is too high for a bank of its size. Fulton CET1 is 10.2, which is fine, but suggests PFS is about 13% capital "inefficient". The company can deploy that excess capital in more rapid loan growth or, preferably, through acquisitions or capital return. As smaller banks start to enjoy easier regulatory capital requirements under Trump, market attention will fall on PFS's capital ratio and the company will respond, one way or another. The yield is presently just under 3%.

The excess capital also makes the stock a little more attractive as an acquisition target as by definition the capital structure is suboptimal and this should not totally be priced out of an acquisition price.

Conclusion

Double digit returns should continue at PFS with the prospective EPS growth and yield driving these. The capital position adds a little extra to the story. This situation is more dynamic than other small banks I have written on recently, such as Fulton, Old National (NYSE:ONB) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.