Starbucks Has A High-Class Problem

Ironically, the shortfall in results was caused by the company not being able to meet customer demand- a nice problem to have and very much solvable.

Starbucks stock has sold off as result of a miss on same store growth metric- yet that misses the BIG picture of growth that lies ahead of Starbucks.

After Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced earnings on Thursday, the stock gapped down by 4% on the news that same store sales rose "only" 3% vs. the expected 3.8%. The company also gave $2.12 to $2.14 as its EPS expectations for 2017 vs consensus estimates of $2.14.

Part of the reason for the company missing its long-stated 5% same store growth metric is the success of its mobile-pay app pushing the lines from the register to the pick-up counter. Note that the problem is not lack of customers, but the company's inability to meet demand in a timely fashion. I can certainly think of many companies who would love to have this problem and register 3% comps.

As the company management stated, this is an operational problem and they have solved similar problems before- after all identifying the problem is more than half the solution.

Ironically, in describing the cause of the problem, Starbucks also highlighted the big opportunity that will drive additional sales growth per customer. You see, the congestion at the pick-up counter was caused by customers using mobile ordering to place their purchases. This reduced the lines at the cash register but the baristas just couldn't keep up with the demand from customers who couldn't wait to get their fix.

It is interesting to note that the users of mobile ordering increased their spending 21% year over year- yet they still make up a small part of the customer base. The company has only 1200 stores that have 20% or more transactions with 20% or more transactions happening on mobile devices at peak hours. While this is up strongly from the previous year's 13%, there still remains a huge store base close to 25,000 stores that have not cracked the 20% barrier. Moreover, with just 13 million active Starbucks Rewards members in the US (a 16% growth from previous year), there is ample growth left here too. So, to call the Starbucks growth story over would be a gross exaggeration.

Valuation:

The disappointment comes on top of a 2016 that saw the stock remain flat while S&P500 index gained ~10%. Now, everything is relative, and if you bought SBUX at $62 at its all-time high in 2015 you are not happy. However, as I wrote in my previous SA article covering SBUX: Can One Justify Paying A P/E of 30 for Starbucks, I made the point that even with a dramatic PE compression to 15, a long term investor will make money in SBUX due to its consistent growth (even if one does not include dividends).

If you had bought SBUX at its peak in 2015 for $62, you had paid a PE close to 40 based on a non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 (the GAAP EPS of $1.82 included onetime items such as gains due to Starbucks Japan acquisition and represents the fair value adjustments of preexisting 39.5% ownership).

Since then, the stock has traded mostly sideways (see Figure 1), growing into its valuation and today has a PE of 26 based on a $56 share price and $2.13 estimate. While no bargain, for a company with as much growth potential as SBUX, it is a price I am willing to pay. Moreover, as Figure 1 shows, the company has had similar period of sideways trading before it hit its next growth spurt.

Analysts were disappointed by Starbucks's same store gains of 3%. Well sorry to disappoint the analysts, but what is disappointing to them is an opportunity to the average investor. Plus, I know quite a few businesses who would love to have that kind of same store comps- coming on top of many years of stellar same store comps (see Figure 2).

Figure 1: SBUX 5 Year stock Chart

Source: Google Finance.

Growth:

As Figure 2 below shows, the company had maintained above 5% comps for over 6 years before hitting its first rough patch in Q3 2016, registering its first sub 5% comp rate. At the time the CEO Howard Schultz said that they were returning SBUX its historic growth rates. Yet, in FY 2017 Q1, the numbers dipped even more to 3%. Thus the investor community has rightfully become more skeptical as the trend has not reversed itself as management claimed it would.

Figure 2: Same Store Growth Rates

Source: CNBC

Digging into the numbers, a big culprit was EMEA, registering a same store sales decline instead of close to the expected 2% growth. China and APAC, on the other hand, exceeded expectations growing 5%. This is significant in that China is SBUX's greatest growth opportunity- and it is doing just fine there. According to the company's December 2016 Investor Presentation, in the next 5 years, the company in China:

Expects to double store count from 2500 to 5000

Expand from 118 cities to over 200

Triple Revenues and Operating Income

And this is all against a backdrop of a specialty coffee market that is growing at a 15% CAGR and a middle class that is expected to double to 600M from 300M 2015. What is interesting is that the company is projecting a growth rate commensurate with demographics (not gaining market share) and even at 5000 stores, the store base would be a third of what it has in the Americas (See Figure 3).

As for global expansion plans, the company plans to open 12,000 more stores, growing its store base ~50% to 37,000 worldwide. Therefore, even if the same store comp rates do not return to 5% anytime soon, there is plenty of growth remaining for the company. What's more is the fact that this is a company selling a product people crave and hence has significant pricing power. I can guarantee you that if the company were to raise the price of a cup of Joe from $2 to $2.10 (there is your 5% comp, by the way), none of us addicts would bat an eye.

Figure 3. Starbucks Stores

Source: Starbucks FY17 Q1 Earnings Release

Potential Returns:

While I like being conservative in my estimates and have focused on PE multiple contraction in my previous article, the company has already outperformed my dividend raise expectations and even with a 3% same-store growth exceeded my mid-case EPS growth scenario of 12%.

As such, I have modeled what I consider to be base case scenario for the next decade: EPS growth 14% (which is less than the 19% average of last 5 years) driven by sales growth as well as share repurchases, and a PE multiple compression to 22 and 25. Under these assumptions and a 22 PE, I arrive at:

EPS of $7.90 for 2017 and a stock price of $174 See Charts 1 & 2.

If the company returns 50% of its earnings in dividends, one can expect to collect a little over $23 in dividends, with $3.95 coming in 2027 and the stock yielding 2.3% (3.95/174).

A total return of $140 (174+23-56) or a compound annual growth rate of 13%+ for the stock- with the PE compression.

A second scenario assumes the stock trades at a PE multiple of 25 end of the next decade, that would translate to a total return of $165 or a 15% CAGR.

Sources: Starbucks Investor Materials and Author's work.

As Chart 2 shows, the actual stock price (I have used an average calculation for each year by using the starting and ending stock price) for Starbucks has been well over the Price calculated by using a PE ratio of 22 or 25.

Furthermore, Chart 3 shows that based on a PE multiple 22 or 25, the stock should be trading around $47-$53, suggesting the stock is still slightly over-valued and might continue to trade sideways for a year or two before the valuation catches up with the stock price. Yet this is a big IF. As the past 5 years of stock pricing illustrates, investors are more than happy to pay a premium (or buy early) for this stock to participate in its stellar business. As such, I too have added to my positions on Friday and will continue to do so opportunistically on sell-offs, knowing that I can triple my money in 10 years.

Sources: Starbucks Investor Materials and Author's work.

Conclusion:

Quality growth companies don't give investors a lot of chances to accumulate shares at reasonable prices. At the same time, if an investor pays too high of a premium, the investment can trade sideways for some time until the valuation catches up with the stock. However, what investors lose in timing, they make up for by the consistent growth of the company and given enough time, they can earn a respectable return, even in the face of dramatic PE compression. However, accumulating such companies at opportunistic times and reasonable valuations can allow investors to capture very good rates of return for long periods of time. This is one of those times where Starbucks provides that opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.