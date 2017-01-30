Good CEF, Bad CEF: A Scoring Approach For Finding Value

Our preference remains for PCI due to relatively high yield, high coverage ratio and a discount to NAV.

Our results split the PIMCO population into two sub-groups with PDI, PCI, PFN and PCM scoring significantly higher than the rest.

We present a scoring approach for the PIMCO closed-end funds across a number of different metrics.

The closed-end fund investment landscape presents investors with a multitude of data, metrics and statistics on which to base allocation decisions. While more information is always welcome, the sheer amount of data can overwhelm the signal in all the noise. In our last article we showed a simple top-down analysis that can be used to focus attention on appealing sectors that meet a particular yield target. In this article we zoom in and offer a bottom-up approach to fund selection for further research.

Before going into the details of our approach, let's review the traditional "screen" utilized by the majority of investors. The average investor will typically go onto one of the CEF screener sites such as CEFConnect.com, sort funds by the distribution rate and pick one of the higher yielding funds.

How do we know this is the case? We can see it from the relationship between the fund discounts and their NAV yields. Specifically, funds that yield more tend to trade at a higher premium.

What this simplistic allocation process ignores is:

Total distribution that includes both regular and special dividends. Screener sites tend to annualize the last regular distribution which means that investors often miss good funds that have low regular distribution yields but high total yields. Of course, there are bad and good special distributions but ignoring them misses an important part of the puzzle.

Screener sites tend to annualize the last regular distribution which means that investors often miss good funds that have low regular distribution yields but high total yields. Of course, there are bad and good special distributions but ignoring them misses an important part of the puzzle. The discount or premium of the fund. A relatively high premium, all else equal, increases the share price risk of the fund, especially in case of a dividend cut. High-premium funds tend to exhibit increased volatility as well as the potential for permanent capital losses in case the high premium reverts back towards zero.

A relatively high premium, all else equal, increases the share price risk of the fund, especially in case of a dividend cut. High-premium funds tend to exhibit increased volatility as well as the potential for permanent capital losses in case the high premium reverts back towards zero. Sustainability of the distribution. High yields can be very difficult to sustain in the medium-term in either a falling rate environment (due to an inability to find attractive yields on principal reinvestment) and in the short-term in a rising rate environment due to increasing leverage financing costs. The CEF market is littered with corpses of capital losses from dividend cuts such as the recent 30% fall in price (top-to-bottom) of PGP when it cut its unsustainable dividend by 20%.

In order to capture the three fund characteristics above we build a scorecard consisting of five metrics:

Discount to NAV Total distribution rate Excess NII to regular distribution Excess NII to total distribution UNII

Most of these criteria are self-explanatory. We include two excess-NII metrics because they can throw off different scores based on whether or not the fund pays special dividends. These two metrics along with a positive UNII per share serve to gauge the sustainability of the dividend.

We apply this framework to the PIMCO stable of funds, specifically:

PCM Fund Inc (NYSE:PCM)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)

Each metric for these 11 funds is scored according to rank order (e.g. the best fund gets a score of 11, the worst a score of 1). The total score is the simple sum of the five metrics.

We present the individual and total scores below (high = good).

Interestingly, there is a clear split between "good" and "bad" funds with PDI, PCI, PFN and PCM scoring highly with the other funds generally lagging behind, especially the notorious PHK and PGP.

The top 3 funds score at the same level with PDI leading on total distribution rate and excess NII while losing some ground on the premium and UNII.

Our own preference across the PIMCO stable is for PCI. The 12% difference in fund discount to its sibling PDI (-3% for PCI and +8% for PDI) we think is too wide given the similarity in total yields. Coverage ratio from the recent PIMCO report is very similar around 130% and the fund mandates are converging with PCI reallocating more into the CMO space.

Please let us know if our approach ties into how you think about the CEF space and whether you would recommend other metrics for scoring.

