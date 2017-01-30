Tyson Foods: Take A Bite

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a meat protein and food production company that operates in four segments, namely Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods.

In my view, there may be some volatility in one or two of the segments periodically, but the demand for their products is reasonably steady, and should match population growth in the United States. The one risk that some investors are not focusing on is the fact that greenhouse gas emissions from livestock production are greater than the entirety of the transportation sector put together. If this becomes part of the mainstream debate, I may change my view on Tyson Foods. For now, I am quite bullish for the reasons I outline below.

Consistent Net Income

Like most investors, I appreciate predictability and growing profitability, and in my view, Tyson foods delivers on both fronts. With the exception of 2016, revenue has been growing constantly since 2011, and, in spite of an 11% decline in revenue between 2015 and 2016, net income increased 44%. That is a sign that this is a company that is capable of reacting to declines in revenue quite aggressively. Net income has been growing steadily since 2012 and shows no signs of abating, almost regardless of what happens to revenue. Given that net income is the ultimate foundation for all shareholder returns (through dividends or growing retained earnings or stock buybacks), this lets me sleep at night.

Capital Structure

The reason I pay so much attention to capital structure, specifically the level of debt, is because at some future point (perhaps closer than many anticipate), interest rates will rise and those companies that have a great deal of debt maturing will be caught off guard. At the very least it will impact their earnings, and at most it might threaten their survival.

In regard to Tyson Foods, the debt picture isn't terrible. The company has been paying down debt aggressively for the past two years. According to the cash flow statement, about $2.1 billion has been repaid over the past two years. Admittedly this is after a large run up in 2014, but the recent trend seems encouraging. In addition, fully 55% of debt is due after 2020, obviating the need to worry about a looming liquidity crisis.

Returning Value to Shareholders

Over the past six years, the company has returned approximately $4.5 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. In addition, the dividend has grown rather dramatically over the past year, rising from $147 million in 2015 to $216 million in 2016. Management is clearly shareholder friendly.

The Stock

One would think that such a predictable cash flow machine run by a shareholder friendly management would trade at a premium to the market. Thankfully (for us new longs) that isn't the case, as Tyson trades at a significant discount to the S&P500 (about a 45% discount, actually!). Additionally, the EV/EBIT at present represents an EBIT yield of about 10%. This is a very decent yield for such a predictable business. The dividend yield of ~1% isn't spectacular, but given what's happened in 2016, it's possible that this will be raised again.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model the trend for TSN would turn Bullish with a daily close above $64.00. On November 21, 2016 the stock dropped 14.4% in one day after releasing earnings. Since then the stock has recovered more than 50% of these losses and has formed a bullish consolidation pattern by trading between $61.00 and $64.00 since December 8. A bullish breakout above $64.00 would propel the stock to the $70.00 over the next six months.

In anticipation of a bullish breakout, today we will purchase the TSN 21JUL17 62.50 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 8x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $61.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend holding for six months or $70.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

In my view it makes sense for investors to buy Tyson Foods. Management has a long history of returning value to shareholders. The company has a demonstrated ability to maintain (and grow) net income in the teeth of slowing revenue. Finally, the capital structure has improved over the past couple of years, and most of the debt payable is due after 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.