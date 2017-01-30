5 Important Financial Ideas For 2017

Use the success of stress testing big banks to reduce other burdens of regulation.

Make all future federal student loans repayable as a percentage of income, not as principal and interest.

There are important financial ideas to implement in 2017 that could win the favor of Republicans, Democrats and President Trump. Here are five that would help economic growth and equality. They also would tend to support economic stability, which is the source of long-term success for investors. The ideas deserve consideration by all who think those are important goals.

Income supplements for job losers.

The government should pay a portion of the difference between what a person was making in an old job and the lesser amount that person makes in a new job. Heretofore this has been limited to workers who lost their jobs due to foreign competition. But identifying a reason for losing a job often is difficult, and in reality, it does not matter whether the job was lost due to foreign competition, automation, the failure or cutback of a business, or even incompetence of the worker.

Regardless of the reason for the break in employment, it is in the worker's, society's, and the economy's best interests that the worker take a new job as soon as possible. Often, the new job does not pay as much as the old job, but from everyone's point of view, the worker should take it anyway. The worker retains pride and a regular lifestyle and families are spared the pain, disruption and embarrassment of long-term unemployment. Society can stop paying unemployment benefits, food stamps, etc. when the worker takes the new job. By helping the worker through a transition period to lower pay, everyone gains.

I suggest paying 100% of the difference for 6 months, 50% for the next six months, and 25% for another year. Whether the program pays for itself depends on the assumptions one makes. But even if it does not pay for itself, it would be a worthwhile long-term investment in American families.

Better understanding between police and urban youth.

The strife between the police and urban young black men has been a scourge on American society. Better understanding on both sides would be preferable to marches and vituperation.

To create that better understanding, every 14-to-16-year-old in an urban environment should be required to attend the police academy for one week four times at six-month intervals. The young people would learn the difficulties of policing, the police would learn more about the young people, and maybe the percentage of young people interested in policing would increase. After four weeks of learning to be a cop, young people are far less likely to identify cops as their enemies.

On the other side, every police officer should be required to have dinner once a month with a family in the community that has a teenager.

Costs would be paid by the federal government, with administration by states and municipalities.

Compared with the costs of teenage crime and the negative impact on police efficiency, the costs of the program would be minimal.

Repeal the corporate income tax.

Repeal would be far better than reducing the percentage rate of the corporate income tax to 10, 15 or 20%. It would create more jobs, it would remove more red tape, and it would lead more naturally to enacting offsetting tax changes for dividends and capital gains.

Reducing the rate raises a host of questions that would be better dealt with in the context of a full repeal.

There are complexities in either event. But many of the complexities are better dealt with in the context of a complete repeal, where their importance is clearer.

Repeal would benefit the stability of the American economy, consumers, workers and shareholders, even if the shareholders have to pay tax on their corporate income at regular rates.

Make all future federal student loans repayable as a percentage of income, not as principal and interest.

Student loans are a burden on many former students, but others find ways to game the system and to be forgiven their debts. The current system is broken, both conceptually and operationally.

Instead, policy should recognize that, in making the loan, the government is making an investment in the student's future. Payback should depend on earnings, not on interest and principal. And payments under the program should not be in any way voluntary. They should be an income tax component that is based on reported income.

The details are important to understanding this proposed improvement. Its low potential cost also depends on the details.

Use the success of stress testing big banks to reduce other burdens of regulation.

Recognize the importance and success of big bank stress tests under CCAR. The success of CCAR-type stress testing has increased financial stability. Just as important, that success, if recognized, could permit many intrusive and expensive parts of the bank regulatory system to be substantially repealed.

Both the public and the banks would benefit.

In coming days, I will post articles on these ideas, all of which would benefit the economy and the lives of most Americans.

Four of the five proposals have costs to the government. The costs are not large, however.

The income supplement for job losers reduces safety net costs, keeps the worker and family healthier, and helps the worker continue as a productive member of society for the long term.

The urban youth/police proposal should actually more than pay for itself in reduced crime and more efficient policing.

Corporate income tax repeal would be paid for in part by higher rates on dividends and capital gains and in part by taxes on workers' additional earnings. It is likely, however, that some revenue will have to come from some other source to make up for a shortfall.

The federal student loan proposal should be revenue neutral, if it is designed correctly.

Eliminating banking regulations while maintaining rigorous stress testing of large banks should save money for the government as well as for the private sector.

I hope you will give me feedback on these ideas and, for the ones you like, promote them to your contacts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.