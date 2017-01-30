Fitbit: Is The End Near?

Back in November, I wondered if the situation at Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) could get any worse after the company's terrible Q3 earnings report. Shares fell as the wearables leader guided to fourth quarter revenues that were well below expectations. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened dramatically since, putting into question the future of this name.

On Monday morning, the company announced preliminary results for Q4 2016, initial guidance for 2017, and a restructuring plan. The highlights of this announcement are detailed below.

Fitbit expects to report 6.5 million devices sold and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 to be in the range of $572 million to $580 million, compared to the company's previously announced guidance range of $725 million to $750 million.

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of ($0.51) to ($0.56) compared to the previously announced guidance range of non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.14 to $0.18.

Targeting a reduction in the 2016 exit operating expense run rate of approximately $200 million, to approximately $850 million for 2017, which includes realigning sales and marketing spend and improved optimization of research and development investments.

Conducting a reorganization of its business, including a reduction in force, that will impact approximately 110 employees, constituting approximately 6% of the company's global workforce, creating a more focused and efficient operating model. The cost of these reorganization efforts is expected to be approximately $4 million to be recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Preliminary 2017 revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Preliminary non-GAAP basic net loss per share of ($0.22) to ($0.44) per basic share.

Long-term non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 45% versus previous 50% target.

Remember, analysts were initially looking for almost $1 billion in sales during Q4 2016, but the warning sent estimates down to $738 million prior to this bombshell. For 2017, the Street was looking for just under $2.4 billion in revenues, so Fitbit will not come anywhere close to that. As you can imagine, non-GAAP EPS guidance was also much worse than expected.

Fitbit has reached an inflection point in its story, which could easily result in a death spiral. The company lowered its long-term non-GAAP gross margin forecast, meaning products will cost more to manufacture. That points to tougher competition from names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN). To make products that are competitive, Fitbit will need to add more features, which lowers gross margins.

The secondary problem is that while the restructuring is nice in the short term, it again shows a problem with competition. Fitbit just cannot spend billions on research and development as well as marketing like Apple can do. Technology hardware can be a low-margin business, and Monday's news reduces the long-term profitability potential that some saw for Fitbit.

In the short term, Fitbit will have to deal with excess inventory and tough comparison periods from early 2016 launch periods. Analysts were already expecting a 3.5% revenue decline in Q1 2017 (compared to Q1 2016), but that figure will likely be revised much lower. As we've seen in the past with GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), even a one-quarter sales problem can linger in the channel for several quarters.

Fitbit shares on Monday have fallen to the low $6s, approaching the point where the company's cash balance represents almost 50% of the stock's market cap. In the short term, the only two risks to the upside are massive short covering, as the stock is highly shorted, and the potential for a larger name or private equity firm to come in and purchase Fitbit. I'm sure some investors will try to play one of those scenarios, but if you are going to, I'd do it with options where your downside is limited. GoPro shares have been volatile, but even a year after their problem(s) started, shares still remain close to their lows.

In the end, the situation has gotten a lot worse for Fitbit. The company announced a massive Q4 revenue miss on Monday, along with detailing 2017 guidance that was light years below estimates. Management must now evaluate the long-term viability of this business, because as competition continues to increase, Fitbit's situation is a very perilous one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.