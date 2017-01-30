Why Does Anyone Own Colgate-Palmolive?

Image credit

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is yet another example of an overpriced, underperforming industrial stock. I've been railing against owning CL for some time and while the stock has come off significantly from its highs - including after last week's dreadful Q4 report - it is still going for an unbelievable 22 times 2017 earnings. This company has a laundry list of problems and headwinds to earnings growth and yet, it remains elevated. Its poor yield is certainly not a reason to buy so why do people continue to own this stock?

CL's revenue continued to fall off a cliff in Q4 as the Venezuelan unit reared its ugly head once more. The headline number was a 4.5% decrease in revenue but if you remove the Venezuelan unit, the decline was a more palatable 1%. I understand the case for excluding it for the purposes of forward-looking run rates but the fact is that losing revenue in Venezuela is the same as losing it anywhere else and it matters.

Apart from that, pricing took a 2.5% toll on revenue and forex removed another 1.5%. This is the worst possible outcome for CL as all three major components of revenue - volume, pricing and forex - were all negative. That's about as bad as it gets and while the ex-Venezuela numbers are a little better, they are still terrible.

But then again, that's no surprise, is it? CL has been terrible from a revenue perspective for as long as I can remember at this point as it continues to face market share growth problems as well as forex and a complete lack of ability to grow revenue in general. The thing is that as we move into next year, CL's comparables on revenue are going to get tougher and that means that expecting any sort of meaningful improvement in the top line numbers is a fool's errand at this point. With CL struggling so mightily to do anything at all on revenue, I simply can't understand why anyone wants to own this stock.

It doesn't even have pricing power to fall back on at this point and with forex taking a significant toll on its revenue in 2016, this year should be as bad or worse. The Fed has promised three rate hikes this year and if those come to fruition, the dollar will be even stronger than it already is. That is bad news for CL because it has no way to produce enough revenue growth to even combat is forex losses, let alone actually grow revenue at some point. Forex is a huge deal for CL in 2017 but the valuation is clearly ignoring that fact. And that's exactly what it is; a fact.

To be fair, CL's gross margins and operating profits are world class and both numbers improved in Q4 despite the massive decline in revenue. Gross margins were up 180bps to 60.8% as cost saving initiatives continue to work their way through the supply chain. That's a really terrific number and despite some deleveraging of SG&A costs, operating profits rose 190bps to 27.9%. Those are extremely high numbers and while they were still growing in Q4, how long can that persist?

After all, world class margins mean that CL is already extremely efficient and while that's terrific for continued high levels of profitability, it makes growth difficult. Not only is CL already very efficient but any gains it does muster are on a very high base, meaning that in percentage terms, growth is very small. The 180bps gain in gross margins is good only for 3% growth, for instance, as its gross margin rate was already 59% prior to the increase. That's not to discount CL's efforts but the point stands that additional growth from here will be incremental at best.

Commentary from management about 2017 wasn't exactly inspiring as one can easily spot the words "uncertainty" and "challenging". But that's really what CL is dealing with and management is just saying what we're all thinking. That weakness is explainable doesn't make it less painful, however, and the stock is still ludicrously priced for all of the problems that it has.

Even after the post-earnings beat down last week, CL is still going for an incredible 22 times this year's earnings, something that is completely indefensible. CL's yield is far too low to matter and the valuation is a joke. Analysts think CL will do 3% sales growth and 5% in EPS this year for some reason and while comps will be easier for revenue, all of the headwinds I've mentioned will make any sort of growth more difficult. Volume and pricing continue to decline and forex is going to be a major problem in 2017 unless some gigantic shock throws the Fed off course. I suspect that is why investors sold the stock to the tune of 5% when earnings were released but either way, CL's expectations are still going to be tough to hit and that's with the stock at better than 4X its growth rate. I'll ask again: why does anyone own this stock?

