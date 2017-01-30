Halcon Resources Goes For Viability

The company breakeven is still too high, though the development of the Permian acreage may change that in the future.

The financial leverage has improved, though it is still high and cash flow needs to increase enough to support the anticipation in the current stock price.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) had emerged from bankruptcy in pretty bad shape when previously reviewed. Making one of the "Bottom of the Barrel Club" articles written by Raw Energy is an accomplishment in the wrong direction. It was an additional sign that the bankruptcy did not quite accomplish what it was supposed to do. However, now there is evidence that management will finish the job outside of bankruptcy.

Source: Halcon Resources January 2017, Delaware Basin Acquisition Presentation

The debt will decrease a little, but shareholders' equity will increase significantly. More importantly, if management knows what it is doing, the assets obtained will be more valuable and more loanable than the assets sold. This company really had very inadequate cash flow so something needed to change or there would have been another bankruptcy on the horizon.

The Permian will have no differential and so the selling price of the oil produced will be higher than the Bakken production. Plus the infrastructure in place could lead to lower transportation costs as the Permian acreage develops. So the Permian acreage could have superior profits due to factors besides superior operations.

Buying in the Permian carries the hope that the "Permian charm" will elevate the stock enough to lower the future costs of capital raises and maybe even borrowing costs. The company will likely need some financing down the road until there is sufficient free cash flow. Already, the stock is higher due to the announcement of the deal. However, the leases purchased are not in the prime Reeves County area, but still could be good enough to improve the outlook of the company.

Management got what it wanted in the deal, so now it is going to have to produce. Supposedly, management has some experience with the area, so this could turn out to be a very significant and favorable deal for shareholders. Deleveraging has to remain a top priority though, and management will have to demonstrate to the market that deleveraging and rising cash flow are on the horizon.

Source: Halcon Resources January 2017, Delaware Basin Acquisition Presentation

The results on the top slide have improved to the point that some hedging should ensure adequate returns even if commodity prices retreat to unexpectedly low levels. The Williams County results remain unsatisfactory even though they have improved. The breakeven on the Williams County wells is simply too high. The acreage may be profitable to drill right now, but even the improved results have a return that is too low should commodity prices retreat just a little bit.

Still, the industry is reporting continuing operational improvements, so this acreage could improve to the point of providing a satisfactory return. It may be a better strategy to sell the Williams County acreage while commodity pricing remains satisfactory and redirect the proceeds into better profit potential areas.

Source: Halcon Resources January 2017, Delaware Basin Acquisition Presentation

Management is claiming some slightly better economics on the first slide than is shown in the Bakken. Those economics are supposed to translate into a better deal for shareholders. However, shareholders have been through this route before with the company. So management had better produce. Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) was showing some very good well production results. Lower prices do not necessarily translate into better profits if the geology necessitates the lower pricing.

Deleveraging, better profitability, and a lower breakeven remain the top priorities with shareholders. Management is currently showing some improvement, but more results and a longer successful track record are needed. Plus some of the intervals on these leases have yet to be fully explored by offsetting operators on nearby leases. So there is definitely some speculative potential to this deal. Nonetheless, the company's track record in the recent past has not been that inspiring. Plus the recent equity raise and corresponding stock price increase has increased the enterprise value before any operational benefits have been reported. So there is a fair amount of anticipation in the stock price.

The company does have the liquidity to carry out its proposed capital budget. Plus the operating costs are fairly reasonable. Now, the cash flow needs to increase enough to support the stock price. That may take some time. Plus the bankruptcy needs to fade from the memory of Mr. Market. So all but the more speculative of investors may want to watch this unfold from the sidelines. While there is some potential with the new acreage, other companies offer more solid possibilities. Management has to prove that they have found a winning profitable formula. That profitable formula never happened the first time around. The proving period is going to be awhile. Especially when there is a bankruptcy in the track record.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.