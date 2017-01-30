My Featured Stock Of The Week

Is the old market ceiling of 20k now the new floor?

After five-weeks of consolidation, the market is now breaking out once again.

The market has finally closed above 20,000 for the first time in its history. The old "ceiling" of 20k is now the new floor. What was once resistance is now support.

Where the market goes from here depends upon earnings. S&P 500 earnings have been growing ever since 2009 and the market has been hitting new all-time highs all along the way.

I covered my earnings projections for this year and next year, and my current target price for the S&P 500 in my feature article two weeks ago. I will update my numbers as usual in this week's newsletter.

I have been saying for many weeks now that the market would eventually break out of the five week consolidation that it went into after the initial Trump victory rally. Boy, did it break out this past week! I will be covering this past week extensively a bit later in this week's newsletter.

But, first I want to cover one of my favorites stocks at the current time. It is a fairly new buy in my Premier Growth Portfolio. In last week's feature article I featured Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), it had a pretty good week this past week.

Here was the favorite comment from that article after it was published on Seeking Alpha:

Let's see, no earnings currently, just projected, rsi is over 69, the market is at a relative high, the stock is roughly at an all time high, they are in Singapore, and we may be seeing a trade war. What could go wrong?

Hey, I guess this guy does not agree with me! That's okay though, that is what makes a market. For every buyer there has to be a seller.

We will see how many darts are thrown at me this week when I publish my latest article. Some people are just permanent dart-throwers though. They never have any ideas of their own, but they love to shoot down everyone else's ideas.

Get your darts ready, here comes another one of my favorite stocks at the current time.

I have chosen to write about T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), the un-carrier, this week. There are an awful lot of criteria that have to be meet before I purchase a stock. TMUS currently meets all of them.

I am now entering my third decade as a professional money manager, and I have to admit that I have gotten pickier and pickier over the years. There is obviously still no guarantee that a stock purchase will work out, however.

T-Mobile is a $52.2 billion dollar market cap company that is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington where my national radio show is heard daily on 1300 KKOL AM at 7am. The company provides unlimited digital wireless broadband voice and data services to subscribers in U.S. markets.

Now, let's get back to the criteria that have to line up for me before I purchase a stock.

First, I have to bullish on the stock market. I put out a buy signal in the market back in late march of 2009, and I have kept that buy signal in place ever since. My biggest reason for keeping that buy signal in place has been the growth in S&P 500 earning since that time. Here is what that growth in earnings chart currently looks like.

As you can see from the chart above, just as earnings led the market lower back in 2008-2009, earnings have led the market higher since they bottomed in 2009. Furthermore, after a leveling off in earnings over the last two years, analysts are looking for a BREAKOUT in earnings this year and next year.

In addition to this, if President Trump's pro-growth measures are put into place, there is upside to those current earnings expectations. Here come the dart throwers. I can hear your footsteps. That's okay, go ahead, I can take it.

GDP for the most recent quarter came in at a paltry 1.9%, while economic growth is grinding to a halt after monetary policy alone got us an average of about 2%-2.5% over the last several years.

While the economy has been growing at a sub-par rate, entitlements, on the other hand have been growing by a much higher rate of about 9%. Something has to give soon or we will go down the road that Greece went down. I don't think that our retirees and pensioners want that to happen.

The current bottom line on the market is this: earnings growth and future expectations can continue to drive this market higher. The market is not cheap, but it also is not over-priced. The current forward PE of the S&P 500 is currently 17.2X. This is one-half the PE ratio of the irrational exuberance days in the late nineties. Here come more darts toward me, I can hear them now.

I have had my share of darts and insults flung at me ever since I put out my BUY SIGNAL on the market back in March of 2009. The dart-throwers have been wrong. The dollar has not collapsed yet, and gold has not hit $5,000 per ounce yet. Instead the dollar is stronger than it has been in many years, and the Dow is at 20,000. I was right, and the bears were wrong. I don't say this in a braggadocios kind of way, but it is a fact.

What about now, however? Can the bull make it to its eight anniversary this March and continue on it merry way?

That was the subject of my December 29 th article. I have been right so far in 2017 also. This was my favorite comment from that bullish article:

camano

LOL After deregulation of financial institutions, etc, by Trump and his irrational behavior as a President, it is about time for another financial crisis and scandals. (we have them every 10 years)

In about 10 to 16 month, after initial irrational Trumpsters euphoria, watch for significant market decline.

Don't think you will be happy with new POTUS in a year or two

I don't think that this guy has much faith in Trump. He is as typical dart thrower. They love to use the expression "LOL." This seems to be one of the favorite expressions of nay-sayers these days.

So suffice it to say that I still like the U.S. stock market. I prefer the stock market right now over any other asset class out there. I will explain why in this week's newsletter. I have stated many times that I would avoid bonds like the plague. We are now in a rising interest rate environment. That is not good for the bond market, or the traditional asset allocation model...

I also prefer to invest in stocks in leading sectors of the market. The Telecom sector has been one of the leading sectors in the market so far in 2017. T-Mobile is obviously a member of the Telecom Sector.

Next, I like stocks that make sense from a valuation proposition:

T-Mobile may seem expensive with a forward PE ratio of 34.6X, but you have to compare that with its expected average annual earnings growth rate of almost 28% per year. This makes for a fairly reasonable PEG ratio of 1.24.

Furthermore, when I extrapolate out T-Mobile's earnings over the next five years and then apply a multiple that I think is appropriate for stock like this, I come with a five year price-target of $100 per share. The stock closed Friday at $62.42.

I also believe that there is upside potential to this target price if T-Mobile and Sprint (NYSE:S) were ever allowed to combine forces. There could also be other beneficial partners for the un-carrier.

In addition to valuation, I also like stocks that are performing, both on an actual and relative basis. I have seen too many value traps over the years. What is wrong with combining value with performance?

Let's take a look at the performance of the shares.

Over the last five years the stock has almost tripled the performance of the S&P 500. Ditto for the last three years. Over the last twelve months the stock has once again, almost triple the performance of the S&P 500. Sounds like the un-carrier has delivered a lot of alpha to it investors over the years.

My proprietary ranking system combines value and performance along with relative safety and the technical pattern. I don't like value by itself, nor do I like momentum by itself. I also don't like using a technical pattern only. I like to combine them all. T-Mobile also has a very strong technical pattern. The stock had a massive breakout this past week.

When I combine all of the above criteria, I come up with a proprietary ranking of 93 out of 4,188 stocks, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds. I also currently have a position in it, at my money management firm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMUS.

