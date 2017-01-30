Is Now A Good Time For Investors Looking For An Entry Point Into Casey's General Store?

The current price level and upcoming Q3 earnings could signal that good entry points may become available for long investors watching the stock.

The stock has pulled back from a 52-week high of about $136 per share, and is trading around $112 per share as of the writing of this article.

As one of my most favorite mid-cap stocks that I don't own yet, Casey's General Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) closed at just over $112 per share as of the writing of this article, and current price levels represent a pull back of over 17% off of the company's 52-week high of about $136 per share achieved on July 27, 2016. For investors like me who are on the sidelines but seeking an entry point into CASY, does the current price represent a good buying opportunity?

A Wonderfully Simple Business Model

If you're not familiar with CASY's business, the company was founded in 1959 and today operates over 1,900 convenience stores in the Midwest, with a particular focus on small population areas. Over 60% of store locations are located in areas with a population of 5,000 people or less. Also, as management notes, each of their locations operates more like a hybrid of a general store and a convenience store, with the average store offering over 3,000 products. The company is increasingly focused on growing prepared-food sales which offer substantially higher margins as compared to gasoline sales, with gasoline sales serving as the company's largest revenue source. To that end, 99% of stores offer pizza delivery, and many stores are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company's business model is fundamentally simple, and their financial performance over the last several years has been solid. The company presently offers a dividend yield of ~0.86% and their fiscal year ends April 30.

The Stock Has Dropped Significantly From Its Historical High

Notably, CASY's 52-week high of $136 in July 2016 also represents a historical-high, and therefore 5-year-high, share price.

As the chart shows, the stock experienced a pullback from its high to a price close to current levels in early November 2016. And obviously, the overall performance since November 2016 has roughly been flat. Does the current price level around $112 represent a floor, or is a continued pullback possible?

Q3 Earnings Are Coming and the Company's Business Is Seasonal

Let's table the question about $112 being a floor for a minute. CASY will wrap up its third quarter in a few days, and is set to report Q3 earnings in early March. This is significant due to the seasonality of the company's business. Again, for the sake of those who are not familiar with CASY, the company generates higher earnings in warmer months and lower earnings in colder months. (Interestingly, management attributes this seasonality, in part, to increased beverage sales during warmer periods.) This seasonality can be seen, somewhat strikingly, in the following chart of the company's EBIT Profit Margin plotted by quarter:

Earnings per share consensus among analysts is around $0.96/share for upcoming Q3 - FY 2017, and the company has exceeded Q3 EPS forecasts in two out of the last three fiscal years:

I have no idea what to expect from the company's upcoming Q3 earnings, but I thought it would be interesting to look at the stock's behavior leading up to Q3 earnings and after Q3 earnings over the last 3 fiscal years. I rarely try to time the market, and that is not the purpose of this exercise. Rather, I sought to tease out any trend(s) that might help guide my decision making process of investing in the stock now versus closer to Q3 earnings. Here is the raw data:

As an initial analysis, I examined the gain/loss for the 2 days leading up to Q3 earnings, the day of Q3 earnings, and the 2 days after Q3 earnings:

To help put these gain/loss numbers into context, I calculated the average gain/loss from May 1, 2013 (i.e. the start of FY 2014) through January 27, 2017 which is +0.06%. So, at least compared to the average, there are some strong moves in both directions before, during, and after Q3 earnings. Further, a quick visual inspection of these numbers shows that the moves in FY 2016 were generally larger over previous years. If the trend holds, then gain/loss volatility during the FY 2017 Q3 earnings periods could be strong. It should be noted, however, that the gains/losses for the overall 5-day periods for each fiscal year occurred within a much tighter range.

As a secondary analysis, I examined the pricing range (i.e. high price - low price):

For comparison, CASY's average pricing range from May 1, 2013 through January 27, 2017 is 2.01. Here, we can see above average pricing ranges in the 2 days after Q3 earnings, with FY 2016 showing larger ranges over previous years.

So, Is $112 a Floor Leading Up To Q3 Earnings?

Ok, so back to the question of "is $112 a floor leading up to Q3 earnings"? The following table shows the percent change in CASY's closing stock price on the last business day in January (i.e. the end of Q3) and the open price on the day of Q3 earnings in the last 3 fiscal years:

We can see that the stock price pulled back from its closing price on the last day of January in each of the last 3 fiscal years ahead of Q3 earnings. So, while this data is hardly conclusive, there is at least some reason to think that $112 is NOT a floor ahead of Q3 earnings.

Interpretation of All the Data

It does seem that investors get a little jittery during the weeks between CASY's Q3 end and Q3 earnings announcements, as per the last table. And there certainly seems to be excess speculative activity before, during, and after Q3 earnings announcements (which is perhaps not a big surprise). Of course, all the datasets in this article are only small samples, and should be taken with a grain of salt. At the same time, and assuming these trends continue, long investors seeking entry points into CASY could possibly exploit these price behaviors.

Conclusion

If it is not yet obvious, I think CASY is a fantastic company and I am eager to add them to my portfolio as a long holding. With CASY's PE ratio currently around 21, the stock is not outrageously expensive, but it is not cheap either. The Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), for example, is trading at a PE ratio around 16 and offers a higher dividend of 1.42%. Granted, KR is a much larger company than CASY, and is in an overlapping but not identical business; so the comparison is not completely fair. As I have spent considerable time analyzing CASY's financial performance over the last several years, I believe its long-term growth/appreciation potential outweighs the risk of acquiring shares now at a bit of a premium. Again, the analysis in this article must be taken with a grain of salt since no one can predict what CASY's stock will do over the coming weeks. With that said, I personally will be watching for price dips below $110 ahead of Q3 earnings to acquire lots, and intend to look for limit-order opportunities during the 5-day before-during-after-earnings period discussed in the article to acquire additional shares at speculation-induced discounts.

